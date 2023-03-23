CARTOON BY CARLOS | Planet France

New MotoGP season, same ambitions: SA's Brad Binder still burning to be world champion

Another blow for Julius Malema as the ConCourt says EFF won't succeed on land invasions interdict

IN-DEPTH | As SA prepares for a possible Putin visit, the symbolism of an ICC arrest warrant looms

SA inflation shocker, Fed hike seal deal for next interest rate move

Jacob Zuma's alternative to a private prosecution is 'eye for an eye', Dali Mpofu argues

Sanef members turn their backs on Carl Niehaus outside court as Zuma vs Downer, Maughan case is heard

Prasa is buying enough live rounds to kill rather a lot of people - and won't talk about it

Woman accused of defrauding Eskom of almost R15m while employed as senior buyer in Mpumalanga

A McLaren and fraud: The R200m case Cloete and Thomas Murray were working on the day they were killed

WRAP | 'The case is not just weak, it's non-existent and a mirage' - Maughan advocate Steven Budlender

Play daily crosswords, sudoku, puzzles, and more

Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of relaxing reads, real-life stories, interviews, everyday tips, and expert insights.

Voting Booth

Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

No, it was mild and missed the mark Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention Results