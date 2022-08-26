25 Aug

add bookmark

CARTOON BY CARLOS | Remembering Babita Deokaran

accreditation
Carlos Amato
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancbabita deokaranwhistleblower
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
29% - 1138 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
23% - 926 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
45% - 1808 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

57m ago

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.79
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.72
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,755.48
-0.2%
Silver
19.27
+0.1%
Palladium
2,147.00
-0.2%
Platinum
886.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
99.34
-1.9%
Top 40
63,686
0.0%
All Share
70,341
0.0%
Resource 10
64,184
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,623
0.0%
Financial 15
15,582
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Dynamite and drive to succeed: SAPS celebrates rise of two exceptional officers...

58m ago

Dynamite and drive to succeed: SAPS celebrates rise of two exceptional officers during Women's Month
From Cape Town shelter to Canadian varsity: Doctoral student gets funding to...

58m ago

From Cape Town shelter to Canadian varsity: Doctoral student gets funding to pursue academic dreams
PICS | Durban woman to run her 27th Comrades Marathon to raise funds for stray...

58m ago

PICS | Durban woman to run her 27th Comrades Marathon to raise funds for stray animals
Saving Grace: Students design portable pump to give informal settlements clean water

57m ago

Saving Grace: Students design portable pump to give informal settlements clean water
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo