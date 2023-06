Markus Jooste is now a wanted man – but he will likely escape being extradited to Germany

'I don't have any enemies', says IFP councillor after gunmen open fire in assassination-plagued KZN

Msomi not worried about underdone Proteas at Netball World Cup: 'We just need to do our jobs'

Food Lover's wants to almost double its stores - and aims for 500 Seattle coffee shops

'Some politicians lie': eThekwini Speaker says a motion of no confidence is just democracy at work

Missing Titanic sub: US Coast Guard confirms 'underwater noises' detected in search area

Britain's 'most prolific paedophile' is quietly living the good life in Cape Town

BREAKING NEWS LIVE | Health dept official Popo Maja charged with corruption over Digital Vibes contract

The arms manufacturer who was ‘supporting’ Ramaphosa’s Ukraine peace mission says he never sold to Russia

Can you ace them all?

A new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.

Voting Booth

Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

Yes, I need the money No, it feels a little reckless Uhm, I withdrew my pension already Results