Adriaan Basson | Zuma vs Maughan: media freedom goes on trial

The private prosecution against Karyn Maughan and News24 is a full-blown attack on media freedom by the country's former president to divert attention from his own troubles, writes Adriaan Basson.

On Monday morning, Jacob Zuma, the country's former democratically-elected-president-turned-convict, will initiate proceedings in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to imprison News24 journalist Karyn Maughan for diligently doing her job.



Maughan will appear in the dock of a criminal court alongside advocate Billy Downer, veteran prosecutor of Zuma's corruption case, after the State had refused to prosecute Downer for what Zuma believes was collusion between the two.

Did they steal money from the country's state-owned enterprises and launder it to bank accounts in Dubai? Did they steal a mine by blackmailing mining bosses with coal licences and political pressure? Did they fund a propagandistic TV station with government money to sow division in South Africa and further the interests of a foreign family?

No. So what is their alleged offence?

In the case of Maughan, asking for court papers filed by the State and Zuma's lawyers in court. In the case of Downer, allegedly causing these court papers to be given to Maughan. Attached to these papers was a one-page doctor's note from Zuma's physician, mentioning a "traumatic injury" the former president had suffered. He doesn't mention the nature of the injury, and neither did we.

This, Zuma will argue in court, was a breach of the NPA Act that prohibits prosecutors from sharing confidential documents with any member of the public. The rationale for the act was to outlaw potential corrupt behaviour from prosecutors who could have been paid off by suspected criminals to share evidence or dockets.

The purpose of the act was never to imprison journalists for doing their jobs. That's why News24 will defend Maughan to the hilt when the case is called in court today.

We strongly believe that the real purpose of this case is to bully, intimidate and silence Maughan from doing her job, including reporting on Zuma's own corruption case for almost 20 years.

Maughan is the most experienced legal writer in the country on the case, and it is plain to see how her institutional knowledge of matters annoys Zuma and his lawyers.

That's why we are bringing an urgent application before the same court on Monday morning, asking the court to scrap the private prosecution of Maughan. We have three main arguments: Zuma failed to obtain a nolle prosequi certificate – a legal document required to institute a private prosecution – for Maughan. He never opened a criminal charge against Maughan at the police, and the NPA never had the opportunity, as it did with Downer, to assess the case and make an informed decision about whether to prosecute.

We will ask the court to throw out Zuma's case on this basis alone.

Our second argument is that Zuma has an ulterior purpose for bringing the case against Maughan: to intimidate, harass and silence her reporting on his corruption case. Maughan's freedom to report and not be harassed, particularly on social media, is infringed upon as long as the private prosecution is "alive".

By throwing slurs like "propaganda machine" at Maughan in his court papers, Zuma is providing fodder to the trolls and haters on platforms like Twitter, who disseminate pictures of Maughan in prison clothes, often accompanied by vile messages that encourage violence and abuse against her. His actions fuel this abuse.



Lastly, we will argue that Zuma does not meet the test for standing to bring this case against Maughan because he couldn't show the court the "injury" he suffered as a result of Maughan receiving the court papers and publishing a story on them, including reference to the doctor's note, after the papers were filed at court.

Expect lots of bluster and little substance from Zuma's coterie of supporters, led by Mzwanele Manyi (who is NOT the former president's spokesperson, according to his court papers), Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla (who freely incites violence on Twitter without consequence) and Carl Niehaus, more famous for "killing" his mother to obtain fraudulent loans from friends than for his struggle record.

One main criticism against Maughan is that she should not be afraid to face the music if she did nothing wrong. But that, with respect, misses the point.

The mere fact of bringing a private prosecution already infringes on her rights as a journalist, protected by Section 16 of the Constitution, to report without fear or favour. She is now occupied by having to mount a defence in a criminal case instead of reporting on the many legal stories out there.

Of course, Zuma is allowed to take the media on if he believes we have wronged him, but going the route of a private criminal prosecution is against the spirit of the Constitution and, we argue, an abuse of process. Zuma could have sued Maughan and News24 for defamation if he didn't want to go to the Press Ombudsman. He chose to do neither.

He chose a much more sinister path, knowing that his case is paper thin. This is all about seeing Maughan and Downer in the dock and providing fodder for his delinquent daughter and supporters to portray those who hold him to account as criminals.

Bringing criminal charges against journalists for their work is a grave development in our young democracy. As the Committee to Protect Journalists, who speak out against attacks on media freedom globally, said after Maughan was charged: "Maughan has every right to report on a matter of public interest, and this attempt to penalise her work could have serious repercussions for freedom of the press in South Africa."

This case is not only about Maughan or News24 but about media freedom being put on trial by a man trying to divert attention from the serious criminal charges he must still face.

- Adriaan Basson is editor-in-chief of News24

