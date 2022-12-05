46m ago

add bookmark

Cyril Ramaphosa | Fight to end 'looting of resources' gathers steam

accreditation
Cyril Ramaphosa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
PHOTO: OJ Koloti, Gallo Images

For the last five years, we have been working hard to end the looting of resources meant to benefit South Africa’s people, to prosecute those responsible and to recover stolen funds, Cyril Ramaphosa writes in his weekly newsletter.

Fellow South Africans,

The announcement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) last week that it had reached a settlement with an international company implicated in corruption at Eskom is a massive development in our effort to hold those responsible for state capture to account.

READ | Eskom corruption: Multinational ABB to pay SA R2.5bn for dodgy Kusile deal

The NPA Investigating Directorate finalised a landmark agreement with Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd to pay R2.5 billion in punitive reparations to South Africa. This is in connection with bribes allegedly paid to obtain contracts with Eskom between 2014 and 2017.

This amount, which will be paid into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account, is in addition to R1.6 billion that ABB paid Eskom in 2020 to settle an investigation into alleged criminal conduct involving contracts at Kusile Power Station. Importantly, the current settlement does not indemnify the company or its staff from prosecution.

Working hard to end looting

For the last five years, we have been working hard to end the looting of resources meant to benefit South Africa's people, to prosecute those responsible and recover stolen funds. When we embarked on this journey, we understood that the results would not be felt overnight.

We first had to rebuild state institutions that had been deliberately weakened, emptied of expertise and rendered incapable of preventing capture by criminal elements. We had to strengthen law enforcement institutions and shield them from outside interference. One of the most critical steps we took was to establish, in 2019, the Investigating Directorate in the NPA to deal with cases emanating from the state capture commission and other corruption-related offences. We recently announced plans to make the Investigating Directorate a permanent structure.

We are now seeing the results of this work. The fight against state capture and corruption is gaining momentum.

READ | Pieter du Toit: Political interference and turf wars combined to sink the DSO – insulate the ID now

In the last few months, several cases have been brought to court, with former executives of state-owned enterprises, (SOEs) like Eskom and Transnet, charged alongside business people for allegedly colluding to steal public funds.

In addition to the arrest of those implicated in wrongdoing and bringing the cases to court, progress is being made in other areas as well where there has been malfeasance.

For example, work is continuing at Eskom to recover money from irregular and corrupt contracts; recover overpayments and bill contractors for project over-runs.

The Special Investigating Unit continues with its investigations into corruption and mismanagement at state institutions and SOEs, with its Special Tribunal empowered to recover stolen funds.

The South African Revenue Service continues to fight corruption through lifestyle audits and other legislative tools. It is piloting a new unexplained wealth initiative to recover assets suspected of having been acquired illegally or through the proceeds of crime.

The NPA, through the Investigating Directorate, the Asset Forfeiture Unit and other structures, is successfully using preservation orders, asset forfeiture and other tools to tighten the noose around those involved in corrupt activities.

Many of those involved in state capture and their enablers in the private sector saw nothing wrong with diverting public funds to private pockets. At the height of the state capture era, unscrupulous politicians repurposed state institutions for private enrichment and to cover their tracks.

Today we have law enforcement authorities and a prosecuting authority devoted to investigating and prosecuting without fear or favour.

Support and encouragement

We have state institutions committed to fulfilling their respective mandates regardless of the status or influence of any individual or a company.

As a society, we need to give these agencies and the people working in them our full support and encouragement. We need to guard against any efforts to weaken these institutions or undermine their resolve.

READ | Five years and R1bn later: Civil society unpicks Ramaphosa's plans after the Zondo Commission

Working together, we have, within a relatively short space of time, rebuilt the supporting architecture to investigate and prosecute serious corruption and other crimes.

I have always said that the fight against corruption will not be won easily or quickly, given how many years it took for patronage and graft to become entrenched. Now that we see that progress is being made, we must do everything we can to ensure that this work continues unhindered and that none of the gains we have made are reversed.

With best regards.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npaidgovernanceaccountabilityjusticecorruption
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
24% - 1314 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 1654 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
46% - 2570 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.30
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
21.30
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.29
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.82
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,803.30
+0.3%
Silver
23.17
+0.1%
Palladium
1,918.50
+1.0%
Platinum
1,021.14
+0.1%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,238
0.0%
All Share
74,323
0.0%
Resource 10
74,020
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,592
0.0%
Financial 15
15,398
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo