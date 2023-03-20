12m ago

Share

Cyril Ramaphosa | South Africans can protest freely, but no one has right to force you to join in

accreditation
Cyril Ramaphosa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Gallo Images

In fulfilment of its constitutional responsibility to protect the rights of all people, the government will always have measures in place to ensure that everyone who wants to go to work, travel for leisure and conduct business can do so in a safe and secure environment, writes Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter. 

Dear fellow South African,

One hundred years ago, in May 1923, the first bill of rights in South Africa’s history was adopted by the African National Congress. It had no legal standing at the time, but it clearly expressed the desire for the equal rights of all people to be recognised and guaranteed.

After many decades of bitter struggle, these freedoms were enshrined in the Bill of Rights of our democratic Constitution. Therefore, as we gather on Tuesday to celebrate Human Rights Day, we should recall that the rights we enjoy today are the result of great sacrifices.

Many people were imprisoned, many were driven into exile, and many lost their lives so that our basic human rights are protected and upheld. Given our country's repressive past, some of the most valued of those rights are the rights to freedom of expression and association.

Right to protest does not include right to harass and intimidate

Our Constitution guarantees every person "the right, peacefully and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket and to present petitions". Particularly as we remember the events of 21 March 1960, when 69 peaceful protesters in Sharpeville were killed by the apartheid police, we need to be resolute in our defence of the right to peaceful protest. But we should be clear that the right to protest does not give anyone the right to harass, intimidate or threaten anyone else. It does not give anyone the right to damage property or cause harm to any person.

READ | STATE OF THE NATION: Julius Malema, EFF battling for relevance with 'shutdown' stunt

One person's right to protest should in no way infringe on any other person's right to life and dignity. It should not impede their freedom of movement and association or their right to engage in their trade or profession without hindrance.

The Constitution is clear that the state must "respect, protect, promote and fulfil" all the freedoms contained in the Bill of Rights. Therefore, just as the state has a duty to uphold the right to peaceful protest, it has a responsibility to prevent any attempt to violate any of the other rights in the Constitution.

Measures put in place

It is well within the right of any person or organisation to call on fellow South Africans to join in acts of protest freely. But no one should be forced, threatened or intimidated into joining that protest. In fulfilment of its constitutional responsibility to protect the rights of all people, government will always have measures in place to ensure that everyone who wants to go to work, travel for leisure and conduct business can do so in a safe and secure environment. These measures include the deployment of our security personnel across the country to ensure that the law is observed.

READ | Ralph Mathekga | Planned shutdown reveals the ANC and DA are dancing to EFF tunes

The rights that are enshrined in our Constitution cannot be taken for granted. Too many lives have been lost, and too many people have suffered so that we may all be protected by a Bill of Rights that applies to all laws and that is the cornerstone of our democracy.

A century after the first bill of rights was adopted in this country, every person in South Africa can now enjoy these freedoms.

As this government, we will not allow anyone or any group to take these freedoms away from them.

With best regards.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
politicsconstitutiongovernanceshutdownbill of rights
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 783 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
9% - 242 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 1139 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 468 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

29m ago

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.38
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.62
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
972.61
-0.3%
Palladium
1,421.18
+0.1%
Gold
1,991.04
+0.1%
Silver
22.49
-0.5%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
67,001
0.0%
All Share
72,528
0.0%
Resource 10
62,889
0.0%
Industrial 25
97,049
0.0%
Financial 15
15,107
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

2h ago

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo