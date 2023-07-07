EXCERPT | While Thabo Mbeki moved quietly, Essop Pahad would stand up and shout

The start of a lifelong friendship between Essop Pahad and Thabo Mbeki began when the two met for the first time at Wits University in the early 1960s, during their time at the Rand Youth Club. In December 1964 the two were again reunited at Sussex, where Mbeki would introduce Pahad to the woman who would later become his wife. In this excerpt from 'The Dream Deferred', author Mark Gevisser details the relationship between Mbeki and Pahad at Sussex. Pahad died on Thursday, 6 July.

In 1965 Thabo Mbeki reconnected with Essop Pahad, the South African of Indian descent he had become friendly with in Johannesburg. Pahad had gone into exile with his younger brother Aziz after having been banned for five years in December 1964, and met up with his old friend within days of arrival in Britain. If Mbeki was Favorite Son, Essop Pahad was at his side from the very beginning. The two men became inseparable in the first half of 1965, and in September of that year Pahad enrolled in the master’s program in African politics at Sussex.

At the Star of Brunswick, Mbeki introduced his old comrade to his Sussex friend Meg Shorrock; she decided she fancied him and invited both men over for dinner. She “went to extensive lengths” to impress the man she would later marry, she recalls, making a big meal that reached its grand finale with poires Hélène. “I hope these pears aren’t South African,” said Pahad huffily, and when Shorrock admitted sheepishly that they were, he threw a temper tantrum and threatened to leave. Essop Pahad had arrived at Sussex.

The relationship between Mbeki and Pahad—which was to become the primary one during Mbeki’s years in power—is epitomized by the respective roles they played at a demonstration against Ian Smith’s Unilateral Declaration of Independence in May 1966, when they organized a demonstration at the Clock Tower in Brighton’s central square. Kenny Parker recalls that when the members of the local branch of the Socialist Workers Party tried to disrupt things, “Essop was in charge of keeping the Trots at bay, and when one of them … [started] yelling ‘Arm the workers!’ Essop just floored him! But afterwards, the police came up to Thabo, who was the organizer, and thanked him in that polite English way for a very orderly event.”

Parker’s point was that far from being impervious to image, as the presidential Mbeki claimed himself to be, he was always “very conscious of the fact that he was representing South Africa … as if to say ‘Look how good we are; look how civilized we are. How can people like us be discriminated against back home?’ ” But, clearly, Mbeki was able to behave with such propriety only because there was someone on whom he could rely to keep the enemy at bay, to bash heads backstage while the constabulary complimented his civility.

When people in the Sussex set attempt to describe Thabo Mbeki’s political style, they invariably do so by measuring it against that of Essop Pahad. “Thabo moved quietly,” Peter Lawrence told me. “He didn’t declaim. He treated people with extraordinary politeness. He was no Essop.” Pahad would stand up and shout if you said something he disagreed with, they recall, while Mbeki would sit down and listen, trying to make sense of your arguments so that he could find a rational way of responding to them. Perhaps more important, he was willing even then to engage the other side in the South African conflict. Extraordinarily, he even participated in a debate with a representative from the South African embassy, held at Lancing, a public school in Sussex, shortly after the Rivonia trial. “At the end of the debate,” recalls Lawrence, who accompanied him, “he actually went and shook this guy’s hand. I was quite shocked!” Twenty years before Mbeki was to lead the process, within the ANC, of talking to the other side, he was testing his skills as a negotiator.

And so, while Mbeki might have been an archetypal Stalinist to those in the New Left, Lord Richard Attenborough summed up the general collective memory of his Sussex contemporaries when he said, while awarding him with his honorary doctorate from the university in 1995, that the young freedom fighter’s style, when at university, “eschewed bullying and bombast, choosing instead to make his mark with charm, humour and sweet reason.”

Meg Pahad, who had arrived at Sussex politically illiterate, remembers how, unlike the other lefties on campus, “Thabo didn’t make you feel stupid and ridicule you or call you bourgeois. He would listen to what you had to say, where you were coming from, and try and edge you towards his point of view. He never saw anyone as a lost cause, which is why he had so many friends across the conventional lines. I have since met many other people who have noticed Thabo’s ability to put himself in someone else’s shoes and move them towards strategic goals. It is more than a skill—it’s an empathetic ability that is very rare.” But Philippa Ingram counters that this was strategy rather than flexibility: “I never felt that his willingness to engage was evidence that he was keen to understand; rather that he was keen to manipulate. And to do that he had to understand where you were coming Thabo from first.” Ingram’s point is that while Mbeki might have been more canny than his voluble friend Essop Pahad, he was no less fervent.

- That was a excerpt from Mark Gevisser's book, The Dream Deferred published by Jonathan Ball.

