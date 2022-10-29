Joe Kitchen | Problems with my credit card made me stop wanting to watch Dawie Roodt on YouTube

A recent experience with a declined credit card got Joe Kitchen concerned about the economy. He writes on why he considering never watching economist Dawie Roodt's YouTube interviews again.

It happened to me the other day as I was buying fish and chips. Something truly devastating!



You see, there's this little shop in Main road called Mike’s. Quite a coincidence, because the guy who works behind the cash register is also called Mike. I think it is his shop. Anyway, Mike is famous in our town because he sells the best fish and chips in the whole world.



My wife always sends me to Mike when she doesn't feel like cooking and when we don't have enough money to go to a restaurant (I can't actually remember when last we had enough money to go to a restaurant, to be quite truthful).



That particular evening, as I swiped my credit card, an ominous word appeared on the screen of Mike's little machine.



"DECLINED".

Shortly afterwards, the same thing happened when I attempted to buy a jar of instant coffee at another store.



The same terrifying message. In the same capital letters.



"DECLINED".



I asked my wife to check our bank balance. "We still have some money in the account," was her verdict, "and your card hasn't expired yet. There must be some other mistake."



Come Monday, first thing, I drove to the mall to lodge an official complaint at our bank. "Every time I try to swipe my credit card, the machines say 'DECLINED'," I told them.

More bad news

They made me sit on a hard chair for half an hour, holding my deficient bank card in my hand. At last, someone was able to help me. She took my card, typed my account number into her laptop, and another message popped up on her screen. A message even more ominous than the previous messages.



It said, in gigantic capital letters: "ERROR".



Oh my goodness. Not only was my credit card not welcome anywhere anymore, but now they were saying the problem was really serious.



I felt crushed.



They handed me back my credit card. As punishment, I had to go back and sit on that same hard chair for another half an hour while they went off again, presumably looking for banking experts to sort out this very serious problem. By that time, the credit card had become all sweaty in my moist palm.

Newsletter Weekly Opinions Weekly Opinions editor Vanessa Banton curates the best opinions and analysis of the week to give you a broader view on daily news happenings.

I turned my credit card around and around with my fingers. I looked at it from all angles. Such a thin piece of plastic, it was basically nothing. Yet all my saved-up money fitted into it. How was that even possible?



My thoughts turned to economist Dawie Roodt. My thoughts always turn to Dawie Roodt when I contemplate the mysteries of the financial world. Dawie Roodt knows everything about the economy. I know him personally. I am in awe of him because he is the only person I know who understands the deep and fathomless mysteries of the fantastic universe of fiscal phenomena.



Every morning when I scroll through YouTube on my phone, there is Dawie Roodt, explaining how screwed we are.



In every YouTube interview, Dawie always says the same thing: South Africa’s economy is finished. We are basically in ons moer, Dawie says, and Dawie should know, because he was once trapped in Russia, and he knows when a country is in its moer.

READ | SA can't rely on revenue windfalls in the long run, reforms must kick in soon: Godongwana

Sometimes I wonder if Dawie ever regrets escaping from Russia. You see, I’ve known Dawie for a long time, and he hasn't always been as negative about our economy as he is nowadays. He used to always be able to see the bright side when he spoke about our future. Not anymore. I think he has finally realised we are worse off than Russia. I mean, we've got LOAD SHEDDING, and all they've got is that war.



Sitting on that hard chair, I had time to think. I thought about the economy. I had read only two books about the economy, and I didn't understand one of them. The one book was by a crazy guy called Robert Kiyosaki, and it was called "Fake; Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets". (Robert Kiyosaki, for those of you who can't remember, also wrote the bestseller called "Rich Dad Poor Dad"). The other book was by Al Gore, and it was called "The Future". It wasn’t really about economy, it was mostly about climate change, but there was quite a lot in it that dealt with the economy.



Both Kiyosaki and Gore agree that the problems with American-style capitalism started during the reign of Richard Nixon. Kiyosaki said that Nixon should never have dropped the gold standard. Because of what he did, all money is now fake money; it's nothing more than figures on a screen or printed pieces of paper. Kiyosaki said it's safer to get hold of real gold and hide it under your bed. That's what he does (a bit like what Ramaphosa did with the dollars in his couch, but one step further).

Growing gap between rich and poor

Though Al Gore said nothing about the gold standard, he also thought that capitalism had changed. That magic thing called "the invisible hand", which used to regulate the monetary systems automatically could no longer do its job properly. The gap between rich and poor was getting bigger, and now the ideal of "economic growth" is threatening the planet's resources. (I couldn't understand the exact reasons he gave, and it was difficult to remember his precise words, especially while I was sitting on that hard chair staring at my defunct credit card, so I sort of paraphrased their thoughts in my mind.)



You see, the one thing I have always been sure of was the fact that I would never believe in socialism. I just LOVE the brave stuff George Washington and those guys said when they invented the game of entrepreneurship way back then. "We hold these truths to be self-evident…" What a leap forward for humanity that was! Isn't it so much better to work to create new wealth rather than just sharing the same old existing wealth the way the commies pretend to do?

READ | Poor education and wealth disparity perpetuates inequality in SA

But these days, things have changed. There's a vacuum somewhere. It's getting increasingly difficult to tell right from wrong. The modern Western narrative has a hollow ring to it, and populism is on the rise. No one saves money anymore; everyone is in debt. All it would take to wipe out all financial records and bank balances across the globe is one very clever computer virus. What do we do the day that happens, go and knock on the door of Fort Knox and beg them for a handful of gold? Who's going to believe me if I try that?



Just as my anxiety levels rose to screaming point, however, the bank experts returned and fetched me from my hard chair. They asked me to swipe my card in a different machine. They took my thumbprint and told me to type in my little five-digit secret number.



Voila! My credit card worked again! I was saved!



As I walked back through the shops towards my car (trying not to make eye contact with beggars in the parking lot), I made a solemn resolution never to watch Dawie Roodt's doom-filled prophecies on YouTube ever again.



But, somewhere in the back of my head, the fear still lurked, and I remember Robert Kiyosaki's question on page 114 of his book:



"What happens when the bubbles burst?"



- Joe Kitchen is a South African musician, singer, songwriter and writer who sometimes goes by the name of Koos Kombuis, André Letoit and/or André le Roux du Toit.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.



