John Steenhuisen | Let’s be clear about who is to blame for load shedding

The ANC has been vocal in denying its involvement in corruption at Eskom. If the governing party is indeed innocent, it should strongly support the DA's request for an ad hoc parliamentary committee, both to clear its name and to identify the true perpetrators of Eskom corruption as the first step in bringing an end to the corruption, writes John Steenhuisen.

Ex Eskom CEO André De Ruyter’s e.tv interview last week strongly suggests that Eskom power stations, the heartbeat of the nation's economy, are being bled dry and deliberately sabotaged by a corrupt network of ANC-connected cartels. Some allegations point to the involvement of individuals serving in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.

The DA has requested the urgent establishment of an ad hoc parliamentary committee to investigate these serious allegations of systemic ANC corruption at Eskom. Ahead of South Africa’s make-or-break 2024 national and provincial elections next year, voters need to know the full, unvarnished truth about who is destroying Eskom.

The allegations suggest that the ANC is systematically crippling South Africa's electricity system to enrich a small, elite group of ANC-connected people at the enormous expense of the rest of the nation. If true, this is treason – an unforgivable betrayal of the country by the governing party.

Inquiry needed

The Constitution specifies that Parliament is the main institution for holding the government to account, and it gives Parliament enormous powers to undertake this crucial role. Therefore, Parliament needs to take the lead and establish a thorough inquiry into the full extent of the ANC's criminal capture at Eskom.

An ad hoc parliamentary committee will have the power to subpoena any individual it deems necessary to come before it for questioning, including Mr De Ruyter himself. The committee will have the power to provide recommendations for further action based on the testimonies and evidence gathered.

The DA will use our debate opportunity on 16 March to have our proposal for this full inquiry debated in Parliament. Thereafter, there will need to be a vote on it. The ANC has been vocal in denying its involvement in corruption at Eskom. If the governing party is indeed innocent, it should strongly support the DA's request for an ad hoc parliamentary committee, both to clear its name and to identify the true perpetrators of Eskom corruption as the first step in bringing an end to the corruption.

True to form, the ANC has already tried to deflect blame by playing the tacit race card, calling Mr De Ruyter "rightwing”. Voters need to stop falling for this worn-out trick. Corruption at Eskom has nothing to do with race and everything to do with ANC self-enrichment.

President Ramaphosa has also tried to deflect blame for load shedding, apparently claiming in court papers this week that local municipalities are responsible for providing electricity and that he and his government, therefore cannot be blamed for load shedding. This is deeply dishonest because he knows full well that the national government holds a legal monopoly on the provision and transmission of bulk electricity through its control of Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) while local governments are only responsible for local distribution.

Furthermore, President Ramaphosa knows that his party has for decades jealously clung to its governments' monopoly powers to both buy and sell bulk electricity. In 2016 already, DA-run City of Cape Town began seeking permission (section 34 approval) from the minister of mineral resources and energy and NERSA to buy electricity directly from independent power producers (IPPs) and was consistently blocked from doing so.

The blame for load shedding lies fairly and squarely on the ANC, which is why the DA chose to take march to Luthuli House in January, to protest ANC load shedding and next month's 18% electricity price hike needed to pay for the ANC's Eskom corruption.

Cadre deployment

Ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections next year, voters also need to be very clear about which political party has worked hardest to protect South Africans from load-shedding.

The DA has consistently warned against and opposed the ANC's policy of cadre deployment, which is the mechanism that made the capture and plundering of Eskom possible. Our legal action is under way to have cadre deployment declared illegal and unconstitutional.

Where the DA governs, we have done everything possible to protect residents from load shedding, most notably by managing and maintaining the Steenbras hydroelectric system to protect Cape Town from one to two stages of load shedding.

Cape Town has a fully budgeted three-year programme to shield residents entirely from four stages of load shedding, through two rounds of tenders for 800MWs to come online in 2026. The City is also paying cash for surplus solar-generated electricity from commercial entities (and soon domestic too) to encourage businesses and households to install rooftop solar panels. And it is the only City to have implemented a wheeling power pilot, in which several private entities sell power they have generated to third parties using the city’s distribution system for a small fee.

Currently, around 90% of Western Cape municipalities allow small-scale renewable energy to feed into the grid. Twenty Western Cape municipalities compensate households or businesses that feed excess energy back into the network.

It should come as no surprise that 167 000 of the overall 169 000 jobs created in the October to December 2022 period were created in the Western Cape, according to StatsSA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey that came out on Monday. Good, clean governance translates to better service delivery and true empowerment through the dignity of a job.

- John Steenhuisen is the leader of the DA.

