Kelly Anderson | I will speak up for Anele Tembe as AKA's bronze statue takes shape

Anele Tembe's story of abuse at the hands of a celebrity will likely remain a speck of dust on Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' legacy, but I will hold her hand, writes Kelly Anderson.

A headbutt. A choke. A fractured hand. A pattern of gaslighting so severe, I began to question my own name. Four years of my life I can't get back; half of my precious twenties spent being woken up with a thick, dark anxiety that simmered in my gut all day like stew.

I was 24 when I met him, and I had just moved to Cape Town, bright eyed. I was 28 when I was dragged out of our shared apartment by my mother, swollen eyed.

I've mostly healed from it now, but it does rear its ugly head sometimes, mostly when another man in the public eye inevitably gets exposed for abusing their partner. See, my partner was also in the entertainment industry. He toured across the country most weekends and had access to his pickings of women, the option of which was not often met with a "no" on his part. This filled me with paranoia, anxiety, and anger, and he expertly made me believe I was making it up in my head. And so, the chaos unfolded, and I began to relate with the women I read about in the news.

'At times...tumultuous'

One woman I read about in the news appeared on my screen again this week. A few years ago, her fiancé used his bare hands to violently break down a door to enter a room where she was hiding. A close friend of hers said that he smashed her face against a wall during a fight in their apartment, after which she locked herself in the bedroom. He admitted their relationship was "at times... tumultuous".

READ | PICS: Rapper AKA broke down a door to get to Anele Tembe - a month before her death

I thought about my own "at times… tumultuous" experience and wanted to hysterically laugh out loud at the whitewashing the door-basher was attempting. Most times tumultuous, I would bet.

The woman fell to her death a month later at a hotel the pair were staying at in Cape Town. Nearly two years later, her fiancé was shot dead on a street in Durban, her hometown, just hours before he was set to perform at a show.

And so, a haze of collective amnesia rolled across the hills of South Africa, and the bronze statue of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes began to take shape.

I immediately began to imagine how Anele Tembe's loved ones felt, because I had felt a similar, although much lesser, feeling. It didn't take long after I left my abuser for some of the friends I had confided in about my abuse to have the amnesia haze hit their respective shores. "Yes, king!" the Instagram comments read. Some still have dinner with him. Some went into business with him. I was left wondering whether my abuse wasn't severe enough for them to justify cancelling drinks. Does fame really trump all?

A speck of dust on his legacy

For Anele's loved ones, the pain must be multiplied tenfold. AKA was adored by millions. His transgressions against her, laid bare and made viral, were but a ripple in the conversation around his death and will likely remain a speck of dust on his legacy. They will have to face his hero status for weeks to come on every screen they see, each time adding a new little splinter into a wound they cannot ever close.

Kiernan was - at his core - a regular, deeply flawed person, just like any one of us, and I don't think that he should be immortalised as a monster. But Anele's story seems likely to be forever overshadowed by the monster that is celebrity worship, and for that I just want to hold her hand and tell her that her life, and her story, mattered.

- Kelly Anderson is News24's engagement editor

