Mbali Ntuli | Civic education is the backbone of strong democracies

An informed citizenry is less susceptible to manipulation, misinformation, and demagoguery exhibited by opportunists in the political systems across the world, writes Mbali Ntuli.

In today's exceedingly complex and fractured world, the foundation of a thriving democracy lies in the hands of an informed and engaged citizenry. This is particularly true for South Africa.

Civic Education is the process through which one takes in and builds up knowledge of the aspects of life so that one may live one's life more effectively as an active participant in society. It plays a pivotal role in shaping individuals' understanding of their rights, responsibilities, and the mechanisms that drive democratic societies. By fostering active participation, critical thinking, and empathy, high levels of civic education have the power to amplify the positive effects of democracy and truly empower citizens.

Civic education equips citizens with the knowledge necessary to understand the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and the importance of their active participation in the political process.

Gap left by state

An informed citizenry is less susceptible to manipulation, misinformation, and demagoguery exhibited by opportunists in the political systems across the world. By cultivating critical thinking skills, civic education enables citizens to analyse political discourse, assess the credibility of sources, and make informed decisions. Moreover, it promotes an understanding of the broader societal context, encouraging citizens to engage in constructive debates and contribute to developing well-informed policies.

Many civic organisations (both locally and abroad) have taken up the mantle to fill the gap left by the state in increasing the levels of civic education among citizens, with a deep understanding of what this means for democracy and progress within society.

One such organisation, which I have had the privilege of having engaged with extensively on this topic, is the New Georgia Project (NGP), led by Nsé Ufot, a Nigerian-born activist and community organiser.

READ | Ralph Mathekga: Civil society organisations, not government, are our unsung heroes

The NGPs bold mission is to "build power with and increase the civic participation of the New Georgia Majority—Black, Latinx, AAPI, and young Georgians—and other historically marginalised communities through nonpartisan voter registration, organising, and advocacy on the issues important to our communities", has not only gone a long way to increase the levels of civic education in Georgia but has also worked hard to successfully galvanise the "New Georgia Majority" towards registering and voting for political change in their state.

SA crisis

As an organisation, they, "envision a new Georgia where everyone can freely and equitably participate in our democracy. Where the power of historically marginalised communities is fully recognised and valued. Where all Georgians can live with dignity and thrive," a vision and mission that is very relevant to the South African context.

Ground Work Collective (GWC), which I founded in 2022, has done extensive local research that has reaffirmed that South Africa too has alarmingly low levels of civic education that have limited our citizen's ability to participate in democracy in this country effectively. This is a crisis that demands our full attention and urgent intervention as a means to nurture our already fragile democracy.

READ | Lawson Naidoo: South Africans will only rally around Constitution when they see and feel its benefits

Under our "Civic Education and Participation" pillar of work, we seek to equip and empower citizens to participate in democratic processes by:·

Increasing the number of people registered to vote

Enhancing awareness and understanding of civic rights, processes and responsibilities through civic education training sessions

Increasing the availability of accessible engagement platforms at community levels

We are embarking on this work as GWC because we know that high levels of civic education foster a sense of social cohesion within diverse societies. By promoting understanding and respect for different perspectives, civic education enables individuals to embrace diversity, navigate disagreements, and find common ground. It nurtures empathy and encourages citizens to actively participate in the democratic process with the well-being of all members of society in mind. This inclusive approach helps to reduce polarisation and build bridges across societal divisions, reinforcing the bonds that hold all democratic nations together.

Civic education also, quite importantly, serves as a vital safeguard against the erosion of democratic institutions. A well-informed citizenry is more likely to be vigilant about abuses of power, recognise the importance of checks and balances, and demand accountability from their elected representatives.

Newsletter Weekly Opinions Weekly Opinions editor Vanessa Banton curates the best opinions and analysis of the week to give you a broader view on daily news happenings.

By understanding the functioning of democratic systems, citizens can actively participate in civic activities such as voting, grassroots movements, and peaceful protests, shaping policies and ensuring that institutions remain responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people they serve.

High levels of civic education lay the groundwork for vibrant and resilient democracies. By empowering informed citizens, fostering social cohesion, and safeguarding democratic institutions, civic education acts as a powerful catalyst for positive change.

Government, educational institutions, and civil society must prioritise and invest in robust civic education programs to cultivate a flourishing democratic society for all South Africans and for generations to come.

- Mbali Ntuli is founder and CEO, Ground Work Collective (NPC)

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.