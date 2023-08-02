OPINION | AGSA fulfils its mandate in support of our country’s democracy

A recent court ruling confirmed that the Auditor General of SA conducts its constitutional mandate transparently and professionally in support of our country's democracy, writes Harold Maloka.

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) fulfils its mandate consistent with the provisions of the Constitution and the Public Audit Act (PAA) in support of South Africa's democracy. The Constitution requires the AGSA to independently audit all public institutions and report to accounting officers and authorities, executive authorities, oversight bodies and the public.



The AGSA annually audits almost a thousand public institutions, including municipalities, municipal entities, government departments and other public entities. At the end of each audit, the AG presents a management report and an audit report. This is consistent with internationally recognised auditing standards and practices that apply to both the private and public sectors.

The management report is addressed to the accounting officer or authority (e.g. director-general, municipal manager or board of directors). It is a summary of the most significant findings from our audits, which we communicated to the applicable senior managers of the auditee throughout the audit. In the report, we share what will be the opinions, conclusions and findings that will be included in the auditor's report as well as the findings which are not material enough to be included in the audit report or that are more focused on problems with internal controls.

Full brief

The purpose of the report is to ensure the heads of the institution are fully briefed on what will be included in the audit report, as they will be held accountable for any negative findings. It also allows for a process where the auditor confirms their understanding and factual correctness of the finding.

We also use it as the mechanism through which we empower the accounting officers and authorities, to address the issues raised and make improvements to their financial management, performance planning and reporting, compliance with legislation and service delivery.

The audit report is addressed to oversight, e.g. Parliament, legislature and council. It provides an opinion on whether the financial statements oversight used to assess the financial performance of the auditee is credible, material findings on the usefulness and reliability of the auditees performance reporting that oversight will assess and material findings on non-compliance with legislation. It also includes a very detailed account of the material irregularities of the auditee and its status. The report only includes material matters which will be of greatest importance to oversight in their accountability processes.

The Constitution in section 188 (3) states that: "The Auditor-General must submit audit reports to any legislature that has a direct interest in the audit, and to any other authority prescribed by national legislation. All reports must be made public".

It makes it very clear what kind of reports the AG should make public.

These audit reports are included in the annual reports of all auditees which are then tabled in municipal councils in the case of municipalities and in Parliament and legislatures in the case of provinces and national government.

The AG also tables consolidated general reports to Parliament that present the trends of key findings and recommendations in line with section 10 (1) of the Public Audit Act, which states: "The Auditor­ General must annually submit a report to the National Assembly on his or her activities and the performance of his or her functions."

What needs to be addressed

We therefore report on the audit outcomes of all government departments, municipalities and public entities in our annual consolidated general reports, in which we also analyse the root causes that need to be addressed to improve audit outcomes. Before our general reports are tabled in Parliament and made publicly available, we share the outcomes with the administrative and executive leadership at municipal, provincial and national levels as well as with Parliament and the provincial legislatures.

Our general reports, which are admired by many of our global peers, contain insights and specifics that are important for oversight, civil society, media, business, financial institutions and lenders. The public can use general reports as well as audit reports to hold government institutions accountable.

The recent high court judgment in Sakeliga NPC vs AGSA affirmed the position that the AGSA is required to publish audit reports and not management reports. It succinctly summarises the meaning of the management reports as it reads, in part: "…management reports prepared by the AG [auditor-general] are not reports within the meaning of section 188 of the Constitution and section 20 of the PAA [Public Audit Act]. It follows then that the AG was not under a constitutional obligation to make the management reports public...."

Important information

In bringing this court application, Sakeliga sought a court order to access the management reports of 154 municipalities. This was an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act, 2000 (PAIA), and covers the financial years 2015 to 2021.

In its ruling on 30 June 2023, the court dismissed the application on the important grounds that the AGSA is not constitutionally obliged to release the management reports but audit reports. It further ruled that Sakeliga approached the high court prematurely and should have sought the desired relief from the Information Regulator first but failed to do so.

The AGSA conducts its constitutional mandate transparently and professionally in support of our country's democracy. The reports published by the AGSA are detailed and provide important information that enables stakeholders, including civil society and the public, to hold public institutions accountable. The AGSA remains committed to work with all roleplayers in the accountability ecosystem to ensure that each of us can play our role and execute our mandate more effectively. This is important for our thriving democracy.

- Harold Maloka is head of communication at AGSA.

