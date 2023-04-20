OPINION | Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky: Israel is a major player in supporting the continent

Israel and Africa are working together to create a better world. These dynamics bring both sides closer to each other for mutual benefit, writes Israeli ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotsercovsky.

Recent developments regarding the observer status of Israel in the African Union are an opportunity to discuss Israel's policy towards Africa, particularly Israel's cooperation with the continent.

Going back in history, Israel has gone through the stages of a developing country. It learnt one major lesson, the key behind the move from the third world to first is human resources. And like any resource it has to be developed and cultivated. As a result, all the governments of Israel, from the first and on, have invested in education. This investment paid off and from a barren desert, the size of Kruger National Park, Israel became one of the world's leaders in Science and Technology, Innovation and creativity.

Despite wars and constant threats to its existence, the small country managed to develop top Universities with eight Nobel Prize Laureates and one of the highest numbers of scientific publications. Israel also hosts more than 300 R&D centres of leading international conglomerates in addition to 7000 start-ups that attracted 25 billion dollars in 2021.

Training and development

The Israel Technical Cooperation Agency, Mashav, was established as early as 1958 with the aim of sharing Israeli knowledge and expertise with developing countries. The main effort was on training and developing of human capital. Up to today, 36 000 experts from various sub-Saharan African countries have been trained in Israel in various courses relating to Food Security, Agriculture, Education, Women Empowerment, Medicine, Public Health and Community development. Some courses were conducted on the spot in Africa by Israeli trainers, and about 31 000 professionals all over the continent benefited from these courses.

Mashav activities are not only limited to training, a significant knowledge transfer also takes place through different projects, mainly in the medical field. Israel provides not only the equipment but also the training and follow-up support. For example, two neonatal units were constructed and equipped in Kumasi, Ghana and local doctors and nurses went to Israel for training.

Intensive care and trauma units were also setup and equipped in Gonakry in Guinea, where teams of Israeli doctors arrived to train the local professionals. Israel renovated and equipped maternity units at the medical centre in Abobo Gane in Ivory Coast. Similar medical projects occurred in Kenya, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Eritrea and Mauritania, among others.

Food security is another area in which Israel shares its expertise with their African friends. Ethiopia benefited from Israeli experience in avocado cultivation. From being a minor crop cultivated by small farmers, it became one of the main Ethiopian agricultural exports. Agricultural equipment and Israeli irrigation systems were installed at the Gambia School of Agriculture.

In Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, an agricultural demonstration farm was established, where advanced Israeli irrigation technologies and equipment are utilised. Similar agricultural projects took place in Malawi, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda, Cameroon, Senegal, Burkina Faso and more. Two Israeli agricultural experts based in Nairobi and Lilongwe support and supervise the above-mentioned activity in Africa.

Up against Ebola

Israel has been a major player in supporting the continent in its fight against Ebola. As a recognition of its efforts, the African Union in 2018 officially commended Israel as one of the main contributors to overcoming the pandemic. Mashav was there to provide emergency support in times of trouble, to name a few: water purification units were donated to Madagascar following cyclone devastation and Mozambique following a devastating gas explosion; shipments of medical equipment, including respirators were provided as an emergency response to Benin, South Africa, eSwatini, Uganda, Mauritius, Madagascar and many other African Countries.

Israel also supports and assists various Israeli NGO’s that work all over Africa. One of the examples is "Save a Child's Heart" an organisation that brings children with severe cardiology impairment, accompanied by their parents, to Israel to receive treatment. This NGO was founded in 1995, and close to 2500 children from Africa have been saved by Israeli doctors to date. More than 140 medical professionals from all over the world have been trained in Israel, many of them from Africa.

Another NGO, "Isra-Aid", is working at the forefront of responding to major humanitarian crises. Isra-Aid provided urgent daily support to the displaced communities following the devastation created in 2021 by cyclone Eloise in Mozambique's Sofala Province. Isra-Aid was also on the ground in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania.

Tevel b’Tzedek, an Israeli NGO motivated by the traditional Jewish value of "Tikkun Olam- making the world a better place". Tevel works in communities in Zambia providing agricultural training, and similar projects were undertaken in Burundi in the past.

Sharing knowledge

Although South Africa is considered a middle-income country, Israel is active in sharing its knowledge and experience here as well. From 1994 to date, approximately 100 South African experts have been trained in Israel, some of whom are currently occupying senior positions in the government.

The focus of Israeli technical cooperation over the years in South Africa has been in the area of food security. Agricultural seminars were presented in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, KZN and Gauteng. Vegetable garden projects were initiated in partnership with Grootbos Foundation in the township of Masakhane Western Cape, including a bio-digester donation.

Water is another important area for cooperation. In 2017 delegates from municipalities across South Africa visited Israel's water conference, WATEC and were exposed to the latest Israeli technologies regarding recycling municipal water. In 2019 Prof Eilon Adar, one of the leading Israeli water experts, visited South Africa and conducted several seminars.

In 2022 Dr Clive Lipchen, also an Israeli water expert, consulted the city of Tshwane on efficient use of water resources. In addition to government activities, the Israeli NGO’s are very active in supporting communities all over the country. To name a few, "Innovation Africa" is one of the leading Israeli NGO’s that have for the last 15 years connected water and electricity to more than four million people all over Africa, using Israeli technology.

More than half a million people in Limpopo and Mpumalanga have access to running water thanks to the work of this NGO. The Jewish National Fund of South Africa, established in South Africa in 1901 with headquarters in Israel, engages in several forestry and education projects in Limpopo, Cape Town and Mamelodi. Joint, a Jewish organisation based in Israel, is concurrently running two food security projects in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

These projects focus on beekeeping and urban agriculture. Israel and Africa have a long-standing relationship which continues to get stronger over the years.



Many African scientific and technological leaders were trained in Israel and Israeli technology is improving the lives of millions across the continent.

Israel and Africa are working together to create a better world. These dynamics are bringing both sides closer to each other for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

- Eliav Belotsercovsky is the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.

