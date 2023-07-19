OPINION | André de Ruyter's half-truths and South Africa’s political nightmare

Former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter's account of the corruption and ineptitude in state owned enterprise is terrifying. However, beyond the description of Eskom’s horrors, the book contains a subtler message that is equally disturbing, writes Abdi Ismail Samatar.

"Truth to Power" is a scathing critique of the ANC's practices that have brought South Africa to its knees. This book is not the first report on the matter, as the Zondo Commission amply documented the mess, but former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter's narrative strikes a sensitive chord due to the horrendous impact of load shedding on daily life. The author's account of the corruption and ineptitude in Eskom is terrifying. However, beyond the description of Eskom’s horrors is a subtler message that is equally disturbing. A discerning reader will see a vain individual with an outdated neo-colonial worldview. This essay assesses the two messages of the book.



Looting of Eskom

De Ruyter identified five of the major causes of the country's energy crisis:

ANC cadre deployment and their collaboration with fake contractors

Corrupt coal economy

Inept and dishonest government leadership at the helm of the energy sector

The state's significant role in the economy

Shortage of experienced engineers

First, De Ruyter identified the ANC cadre deployment in state-owned enterprises as a strategic problem. He pointed out that many of those installed in parastatals were ill-equipped for their jobs and often interested in profiting from their assignments through irregularities. Further, such individuals linked up with unworthy contractors who tendered for service contracts with Eskom. This arrangement created criminal networks that hobbled the energy behemoth and destroyed some national enterprises.

Second, De Ruyter accused the coal mafia of undermining Eskom’s ability to sustain electric generation in two ways. Foremost, a coalition of actors cornered the coal supply to many Eskom stations. This mafia exported high-quality coal and made a killing while it supplied low-grade coal to Eskom. The use of such coal led to much load shedding.

Third, the Minster of Minerals and Energy, a former leader of the National Union of Mine Workers, was De Ruyter’s utmost antagonist. Gwede Mantashe accused the minister of selling the country short as he blocked the transition to green energy, and obstructed the private production of green energy and denied them the use of the Eskom grid.

READ | Pieter du Toit: Cadre de Ruyter - With the ANC in charge, Eskom doesn’t stand a chance

Fourth, DeRuyter claimed that the state's involvement in the economy is a major obstacle to economic growth and advocated socially unhinged liberalisation of the economy. He opined that "historically, there is no better allocator of resources than the market. Wherever governments have allocated resources, it has been an abysmal failure." Accordingly, the ANC should have liberalised the economy in 1994.

Fifth, De Ruyter asserted that the ANC government failed to retain skilled white workers who left the country and that the young white and black engineering graduates may be well trained but lack the hands-on experiences that could be attained through practice. Such circumstances created a shortage of experienced engineers when Eskom needed them the most.

Merits of De Ruyter’s claims

Several of De Ruyter's accusations corroborated what was known, while others are misplaced.

As the Zondo Commission has documented, grand corruption has disabled vast areas of the public sector. What is clear from existing evidence is that the ANC leadership, particularly in the last two decades, sanctioned the abuse of public authority. In fact, prominent leaders have flaunted the ethical principles of the ANC itself by declaring "that they did not fight for liberation just to remain poor".

The Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), which was part of the ANC's economic reform, was an honourable idea in principle, given the legacy of colonialism and apartheid. However, BEE has been a strategic failure as it has led to today’s obscene gulf between rich and poor blacks. Thus, corruption is only one of the serious problems facing South Africa, but De Ruyter's prescriptions for the way forward amount to a repackaged neo-colonial rendition of economic apartheid.

Why is De Ruyter's neo-colonial strategy wrong?

De Ruyter has dismissed critics’ claims that he is right-wing. Contrary to his protestations, his view about the economy and his understanding of African history contradicts his self-image. Politically, he positions himself to the "left side" of white political thinking but does not explain what that actually means. Further, he states that he has "never voted for the ANC". This admission and given that there is nothing in the book, which is critical of apartheid, the reader is left to assume that he voted for one of the three white parties: the National Party (NP), Freedom Front (FF), and Democratic Party (DP) rather than for Mandela in that most consequential election. This unwitting admission means he was in favour of the speedy privatisation of the economy the NP orchestrated to preempt social justice.

READ | OPINION: Nick Dall and Matthew Blackman - Calling BS on André de Ruyter's 'white Afrikaans blind spots'

De Ruyter's admiration of the West (including Margaret Thatcher), his unabashed respect for the World Bank policies, his blind condemnation of the role of government in development, and his advocacy for the privatisation of the energy sector, knowing full well that the white establishment would be the biggest beneficiary of such reform reveal his true colours. De Ruyter dismisses those who advocate for an activist state in the economy for not understanding elementary economics. It is clear that he has not read much about the role of government in development for at least three decades.

The final litmus to De Ruyter’s right-wing mindset is his view about the basic income grant. He is "ultimately opposed to this policy… as it will entrench dependency on the state even further". His understanding of this government programme for the indigent population is identical to those of right-wing white Americans. Ironically, he conveniently forgot that past segregationist policies gave nearly 87 % of the land to whites and fantastically subsidised education for white children. It was this incredible gift to the whites that laid the foundation for the poverty of vast majority of South Africans.

What went wrong with the ANC Government?

Regardless of the weaknesses of De Ruyter's contentions, the government’s record of performance in the last two decades has been dreadful.

One of the most precious assets the liberation movements earned and which the ANC government inherited was the trust of the majority of the citizens. To preserve and reinforce this vital asset required a three-pronged strategy.

READ | Ebrahim Harvey: André de Ruyter’s tell-all book: Talking truth to power?

First, it was essential for the state to be activist in order to provide services, such as housing, water, and education, to the poor majority. The second, and more demanding task was to revitalise the economy by protecting and reforming old productive industries and investing in enterprises that would produce for local and international markets and generate substantial productive employment. Third, the ANC needed to set up a model of integrity in public service that would contrast with apartheid's disgrace.

Newsletter Weekly Opinions Weekly Opinions editor Vanessa Banton curates the best opinions and analysis of the week to give you a broader view on daily news happenings.

Several policies and behaviours belied the golden promise of the Rainbow Nation. First, the aspiring black elite’s rush to mimic the lifestyle of the former 'master' clearly signaled that the austere ways of liberation essential for reconstruction were no longer fashionable.

Second, the government’s unrealistic belief that it could navigate the neo-liberal global economic topography laid to waste old industries such as textiles, thus preempting the possibility of a developmental state. Third, the moral decline of the ANC leadership most cruelly exposed by the Marikana Massacre and state capture exposed the party’s impotence. Thus, it is the combination of neo-liberalism and corruption that has ruined the possibility of an African renaissance.

- Abdi Ismail Samatar is extraordinary professor at the University of Pretoria and professor of geography at the University of Minnesota. His latest book is "Framing Somalia: Beyond Africa’s Merchants of Misery" (2022).

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.



Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.