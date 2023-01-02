OPINION | Bouwer van Niekerk: Free State racist attack - the importance of tolerance

Johannesburg advocate Bouwer van Niekerk reflects on the racist incident at a resort in the Free State on Christmas Day, writing that in order to ensure that we live in a society where the Constitution is upheld, we must be intolerable of people who do their worst to trample on others' rights.

Tolerance implies no lack of commitment to one's own beliefs. Rather it condemns the oppression or persecution of others. -John F. Kennedy

In reflecting on this quote, as well as the awful racist attack that recently occurred in the Free State, I thought about the many rights that I, and all South Africans, have that are guaranteed in our Constitution, and how easy it still appears for lawless criminals to trample on these rights. In doing so, it occurred to me that they, like many of us, clearly do not understand that the Constitution does not only afford us rights but also obligations.



When most of us think about the Constitution, we think about the rights that it affords us in Chapter 2 – the Bill of Rights. In this chapter, we find our most fundamental human rights: the right to equality, human dignity, life, freedom of religion, and belief and freedom of expression.

Obligations imposed on us

For some of us, we also feel a deep sense of gratitude when we think of the Constitution. We remind ourselves how lucky we as South Africans are that one of worst crimes against humanity that we know as apartheid did not come to an end by civil war, bloodshed and retribution, but by peaceful negotiations and a process of reconciliation that gave birth to one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, and one that all South Africans can, and should, be proud of and cherish. In reflecting on this, we appreciate anew that the rights of freedom and security of the person, the prohibition against slavery, servitude and forced labour, and the freedom of association that we now take for granted were rights that did not exist for the vast majority of our people for centuries.



For those of us who read the news and follow current events, we may also think about Chapter 9 of the Constitution when we think of the Public Protector and the laws that govern her givings and misgivings and may know that the section 89 report that recently reprimanded the President’s suspect sales of buffalos is a reference to section 89 of the Constitution – the section that deals with the grounds upon which the National Assembly can remove the President. But, when thinking of the Constitution, very few of us consider the obligations that it imposes on us. And yet, the Constitution does that throughout its text and learnings. These obligations are not confined to the obligations that it imposes on the State by, for example, passing legislation catering for union security arrangements in collective agreements, the prevention of pollution and ecological degradation, and the right to have access to adequate housing. The Constitution also imposes obligations on us as individuals. These obligations are important because it lays down the rules that all of us need to adhere to in order to live harmoniously in a Constitutional democracy. Let us consider this with reference to a practical example.

The Constitution decrees that no person may unfairly discriminate directly or indirectly against anyone on the grounds of (among others) another person’s race, sex, gender, marital status, ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, age or religious beliefs. By doing so, the Constitution not only tells us what we cannot do (do not discriminate against anybody on these grounds), but it also places an obligation on us on what we must do. This obligation is, at least in my mind, the most fundamentally important obligation of all: we must tolerate other people regardless of their race, sex, gender, marital status, ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, age or religious beliefs. Without us being tolerant thereof, these rights that are afforded to all of us are degraded to notions.

Tolerate each other

By suggesting that tolerance is the most important of all obligations, I am not suggesting that we must necessarily embrace or accept that what we do not believe in, find acceptable, or associate with. Throughout our lives, we may have neighbours who do not believe in what we believe in, subscribe to a sexual orientation that is foreign to us, or who are not members of our race, sex or gender. In a cosmopolitan society, differences are ubiquitous. We may choose to embrace them, or we may be indifferent to them. But in order to live in harmony, it is a prerequisite – an obligation – to be tolerant of our fellow man's and woman’s differences. It is nay impossible to, for example, conceive of a world where, for example, the Freedom Front Plus and the Economic Freedom Fighters will embrace each other's dogmas or be persuaded by the other's political canons. This should also not be expected of them. But what should be expected of them is to tolerate each other in order to ensure sensible debate in a functioning Parliament. As so it should be for all of us. We may not always agree, but we should always be tolerant of each other.

This being said, there are certain actions that we as a society should not under any circumstances tolerate. One such example is the actions of a group of brutish white cowards who attacked two black teens on Christmas day at the Maselspoort Resort. As CCTV footage shows, these racist thugs attacked the adolescent youths in a manner that can only be described as horrific, despicable and a concerted attempt to trample on an array of the brothers' Constitutional rights. The hoodlums' actions are not only loathsome, but depicts the utter discontent that some people still have the temerity to freely exhibit towards an otherwise civilised society.

This last argument may appear to be a contradiction in terms. However, it is important to note that, although tolerance may be the most important obligation that the Constitution imposes on us, it is not the only one. To ensure that we live in a society where the Constitution is upheld, we must be intolerable of people who do their worst to trample on others' rights. This of course does not call for us to take the law into our own hands, for that will result in us undermining the rule of law, the latter of which is essential for upholding the Constitution. What it does call for is for us to individually and collectively stand up to these worst kind of bullies and call them out for what they are. It calls for us to take our obligations towards each other seriously. When we do this, we may just be lucky enough where we live not only in a society where we believe in the rights and obligations that we have, but one where we also live in a society where these beliefs and obligations become the lives we live.



- Bouwer van Niekerk is a Johannesburg-based attorney.

