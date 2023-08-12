OPINION | Catalysing economic resilience in aftermath of taxi strike

As the echoes of the recent taxi strike fade, let us embrace the lessons it imparts – that violence is not the path to resolution and that the power to shape our future lies in constructive dialogue and engagement, writes Cayla Murray.

The dust is settling after the prolonged taxi strike that cast a shadow over the dignify, safety and job opportunities of residents in our province. This eight-day strike left commuters stranded, spaza shops’ shelves were without food, gains in learning losses were reversed and investor and tourism confidence was undermined.



The current economic landscape is marked by a tale of suffering – not only for the taxi industry itself but also for businesses grappling with staff shortages and vanishing clientele. It points to economic fragility - demanding our immediate attention and united efforts to reignite resilience and growth.

I saw this firsthand on Women’s Day when visiting the Milnerton Flea Market and engaged in a candid conversation with the owner of a black and woman-owned food truck.

In the face of adversity, her determination shone through as she outlined the sobering reality of death threats and market exclusion. Her words haunted me:

I would rather die trying to put food on the table, than die of starvation.

This demonstrates the importance of catalysing economic resilience following the taxi strike and is why, on Friday morning, following the aftermath, I met meeting with the CEO of the Cape Chamber of Commerce, John Lawston. Our discussions centered on unravelling the profound impact of the strike across various sectors and industries. Collaboratively, we strategised on ways to mitigate the far-reaching impact on industries which jeopardised lives and livelihoods.



In catalysing economic resilience, I further put forward a motion without notice during the Western Cape Provincial Parliament parliamentary sitting on Thursday. It was unanimously passed by all political parties, condemning the economic havoc wrought by the taxi strike. This collective proclamation serves as a poignant reminder that swift corrective measures are imperative in protecting jobs and the economy.

READ | 36 hours' notice and 'escalation system': Premier and mayor unpack Cape Town taxi strike agreement

Destruction

The statement by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, released after the cessation of the taxi strike, underscores the destructive repercussions it inflicted. Hill-Lewis's insightful observation underscores that much of the toll could have been averted had actions aligned with the proposed solution presented before the strike escalated.

We remain committed to restoring investor and tourism confidence – the bedrock of sustainable economic growth. Central to this is supporting business recovery. We cannot and will not allow this strike to halt the progress made and prevent us from achieving our aims, set out in the Western Cape Government's Growth for Jobs Plan, to create up to 1 million jobs and grow FDI by up to 6% in real terms by 2035.

A key facet of our approach is the cultivation of collaborative ties with civil society groups. This private sector holds the power to generate the urgent employment opportunities our society needs. To put it bluntly, we know that it is the private sector's responsibility to create jobs and it is the government's responsibility to create an enabling environment for them to do so.



Added to this, Premier Winde provided a beacon of hope following the cessation of the strike as he committed to addressing the systemic issues plaguing the industry. The pledge to prioritise the safety and dignity of commuters, and to engage constructively, holds the promise of meaningful change that our economy needs.

Turning point

As the echoes of the strike fade, let us embrace the lessons it imparts – that violence is not the path to resolution and that the power to shape our future lies in constructive dialogue and engagement. It's time to further nurture partnerships with all industries, including the taxi industry, and transform challenges into opportunities through unwavering dedication.

This is a turning point, a juncture where we, as a collective, can reforge a path towards economic resilience. Let the aftermath of this strike not be a testament to loss but a testament to our capacity to unite, collaborate, and emerge stronger than before.

- Cayla Murray is a MPP and DA Western Cape Spokesperson on Finance, Economic Opportunities and Tourism.

