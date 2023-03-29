OPINION | David Benatar: Is there such a thing as freedom of expression for terrorists?

A recent event held by the University of Cape Town's Palestine Solidarity Forum elicited a protest from the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD). This resulted in a response from UCT PSF. David Benatar writes that unfortunately, neither of these organisations seem to understand what a right to freedom of expression entails.

Two Iranian-based representatives of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, respectively Khaled Qadom and Nasser Abu Sharif, recently spoke via a virtual connection at a meeting of the University of Cape Town's Palestine Solidarity Forum (UCT PSF).

This elicited a protest from the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and a response from the UCT Palestine Solidarity Forum (UCT PSF). Unfortunately, neither of these organisations seem to understand what a right to freedom of expression entails.

The SAJBD (appropriately) detests the ideas of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and thus (inappropriately) sought to have representatives of those organisations stopped from speaking at a campus event. The UCT PSF finds this attempt "ironic", but it is at least as ironic that the UCT PSF, which wants the freedom to bring the views of Hamas and Islamic Jihad to campus, has repeatedly sought to silence those with whom it disagrees about Israel. It, too, wants freedom of expression for itself but not for others.

Selective appeals to freedom of expression

It is easy to be in favour of freedom of expression when it is one's own views or those with which one has some sympathy, that are under threat of being silenced. The real test of one's commitment is whether one is willing to defend the expression (but not the substance) of views with which one vehemently disagrees.

The logic that underlies selective appeals to freedom of expression is something like the following:

A right to freedom of expression has limits.

Dangerous ideas fall beyond those limits.

Some particular idea, X, is dangerous.

Therefore, expressing X is not protected by a right to freedom of expression.

The first premise of this argument is true. So is the second premise, assuming that "dangerous" is appropriately understood. It is in the third premise that any misunderstandings about the scope of the second premise become apparent, with the result that many ideas that are described as "dangerous" are not actually so in the relevant sense.

The typical argument for a right to freedom of expression allows for only a very limited number of exceptions. These include defamation as well as incitement to (imminent) harm. There are, of course, ideas that are "dangerous" in other ways. However, there could be significant disagreement about which ideas are dangerous in these other ways.

Other ways to country dangerous ideas

Capitalists could declare communist ideas to be dangerous, and communists could call capitalist ideas dangerous. Zionists could describe anti-Zionist ideas as dangerous, and anti-Zionists could claim that Zionist ideas are dangerous.

This is not to say that each of these competing claims is equally plausible. Instead, it is to say that if a right to freedom of expression were not to extend to controversial views, such a right would be useless. Only entirely uncontroversial ideas (such as "motherhood and apple pie" – although perhaps not even motherhood) would pass muster.

Of course, even the real exceptions to a right to freedom of expression are not entirely uncontroversial. Defenders of Donald Trump's 6 January 2022 incitement to insurrection may resist that characterisation of his speech that day. However, there are ways of adjudicating such matters – usually via the courts. This is typically done in retrospect, although law enforcement officials may sometimes be justified in interfering in the moment with speech that is manifestly incitement to imminent violence.

READ | Anton Harber: Protect freedom of speech if you want to protect your other freedoms

When it comes to other dangerous ideas, there are much better ways than censorship for countering them. These include counter-speech. One reason why censorship is a bad way to counteract dangerous ideas, is that the theory of freedom of expression must take account of real world, practical considerations. Chief among these is power. If the right to freedom of expression is not robust and viewpoint-neutral, then what will happen in practice is that those views that the regnant powers take to be dangerous will be censored. The irony is that precisely because the power structures allow those views to be censored, those views are least likely to be so dangerous that their mere expression must be suppressed.

Power dynamics in SA

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies would do well to acknowledge the power dynamics in contemporary South Africa, regrettable though those may be. The dominant view, in the country and in the universities, is hostile to Zionism and receptive to anti-Zionism. If any idea is going to be censored, it will be that of the SAJBD rather than their opponents. Thus, in addition to the important principled reasons for tolerating anti-Zionist ideas, they should also recognise the pragmatics of doing so. The SAJBD's calls to be heard will be stronger and more convincing if they do not call for the silencing of views that, de facto, will not be silenced.

READ | Solly Moeng: South Africa, where free expression isn't so free

I do not underestimate how vile the views of Hamas and Islamic Jihad are. Nor do I deny that in some contexts, such as a rally in Gaza, their rhetoric could be incendiary and result rapidly in rockets being fired into Israel. (Notice that Gaza is one place where there is zero chance that even such incitement to violence would be prohibited, further demonstrating my point about power.) But UCT is not Gaza, and it was always unlikely that anything the Islamists said at UCT would have had that kind of effect. The subsequent absence of any violence is testimony to that.

I do not deny that, in the longer run, the endless repetition of anti-Israel rhetoric in South Africa might result in harm to Jews and Israelis. However, that would have much more to do with other facts about our society – facts that would not be altered even if such rhetoric were successfully repressed.

However, tolerating abhorrent views is quite different from inviting them. Instead of calling for the UCT PSF event to be cancelled, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies should have expressed its commitment to freedom of expression, but simultaneously called for the condemnation, by UCT and others, of this disgraceful choice of speakers.

Terrorist organisations

Both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are recognised by major liberal democracies as terrorist organisations. South Africa may have cosy relations with groups like Hamas, but South Africa also has friendly relations with regimes such as Russia, China, and Iran. These alliances provide abundant evidence that South Africa's obsessive criticism of Israel as a "colonial apartheid state" are not rooted in any principled commitments. Indeed, South Africa's foreign policy record leaves it without any credibility as an arbiter of which countries are, and which are not, worthy of opprobrium.

The UCT Palestine Solidary Forum has the same lack of credibility. It claims to be a "secular, non-racial, non-sexist student organisation committed to democratic principles" and yet it invited representatives of fundamentalist religious, racist, sexist, and undemocratic organisations to speak at UCT. In this way, the PSF has shown its true colours once again.

- David Benatar is a philosophy professor. He is the author, most recently, of 'The Fall of the University of Cape Town'. He writes here in his personal capacity.

