OPINION | Don’t get overwhelmed by SA's state just by looking at what's broken

There's a lot to be downbeat about in South Africa – you can take your pick from load-shedding, political uncertainty, poor economic growth, and the collapse of many state-owned enterprises, to name a few. But there are also things to feel positive about, write Jurie de Kock and Leslie van Rooi.

A recent article by Adriaan Basson and others came as a fresh and much-needed aha moment for many readers who would like to get a sense of hope in spite of all our pressing challenges.



South Africans, undoubtedly hard hit by these challenges, constantly show and share signs of hope in everyday life in their communities and society at large. We see this during highly focused book discussions, in our classrooms, and at various levels in our communities, often the ones hardest hit by our current struggles that most of us only read about.

READ | Adriaan Basson: Notes from Franschhoek – it's not all doom and gloom

But all of us must make sense of where we are as a nation. And we must take stock about our South African realities – rich and poor, young, and old.

As such, we would like to share, from our own perspective and experiences, what we believe are some of the reasons – also on the economic front – why we can and should remain positive about the possibilities of our beautiful country.

There's a lot to be downbeat about in South Africa – you can take your pick from load-shedding, political uncertainty, poor economic growth, and the collapse of many state-owned enterprises, to name a few. While you can't wish away the steady stream of bad news, what you can do is avoid getting negative and adding to the problems.

Going back in time

It's easy to lose perspective when you are in the middle of a challenging situation over which you don't have control. Journeying back in time can be a useful exercise when you’re facing tough times.

Most South Africans would agree that 2015-2016 was a dark time for the country.

In December 2015, the shock dismissal of then-Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene sparked a stock market sell-off. During this tumultuous period, the outlook for South Africa was dismal as political uncertainty and allegations of state capture weighed heavily on the country. Then-President Jacob Zuma was also pushing for a massive Russian nuclear project, which would have been catastrophic for SA if it had gone ahead.

READ | Adrian Gore: My view on SA remains unchanged: We need action, not despair

The sentiment was overwhelmingly negative in SA – very similar to now. Inflation and interest rates were on the rise here and globally. The South African Reserve Bank hiked its repo rate in January and March of 2016 before pausing. Investors were emotional and panic-stricken. The rand plunged to almost R17 to the US dollar. But a year later, it was back below R13.70. For those who remained calm and invested, government bonds gave a 15.5% return in the calendar year of 2016.

The lesson here is, don’t get overwhelmed by just looking at what's broken. Sure, you can get downhearted because of load shedding and political mismanagement, but when it comes to your state of mind keep a cool head. Fortunately, it’s not all bad news; there are some positive stories to tell too.

Making progress

Progress has been made with the rebuilding of state institutions. During interactions with clients, friends and partners this year, a key concern that came through is the perception that President Cyril Ramaphosa has done very little since becoming president.

While he hasn't done as much as we’d hoped, the strong turnaround of the South African Revenue Service and progress with rebuilding the prosecuting authorities and the Special Investigating Unit should be recognised as tangible achievements since he took over the reins. Some R12.9 billion has been recovered from plea bargains and other admissions, thanks to the state capture commission. While arrests have taken place, prosecutions have been slow. We need to see meaningful convictions of those implicated in state capture and corruption to get off the Financial Action Task Force's grey list.

Although Eskom represents the biggest challenge to post-democratic South Africa and remains a big worry for most of us, the good news is that the government has agreed to repay R254 billion of the power utility's debt, which should provide space for it to focus on operations. National Treasury has also established strict conditions to prevent irregular and wasteful expenditure.

The restructuring of Eskom is also gathering pace. In time, its main asset will be the transmission company, with new energy generation increasingly in private hands. Tax breaks for renewable energy installations will also encourage more businesses to go off the grid or reduce their reliance on Eskom power. Businesses will now be able to deduct 125% of the cost of projects in the first year, which may be a game-changer, as was the case in Vietnam when it adopted similar tax incentives.

READ | Cas Coovadia | Despite some of the failures, I love my country and believe in it

Private businesses are also planning to add a further 18GW in renewable projects. Transmission capacity may now also be built by these renewable energy companies, creating a pathway to free us from load-shedding in a few years. Economic growth will be a battle while load-shedding continues to cripple many businesses. Weak or no growth will also have an adverse effect on government finances because of the direct impact on revenue. So, we need to see the new electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, come up with tangible solutions to get us through the next two to three years while new generation capacity is being built.

Another reason for optimism is that the inflation picture is improving. Like many other nations, South Africans have faced the 'double whammy' of rising prices and soaring interest rates. Fortunately, this horrible headwind seems to be over. With the last 50 basis points rate hike on 25 May, I’m certain that we are now at the end of the rate hike cycle. Inflation is coming down globally, with data pointing to moderating inflation risks in the United States and other parts of the world.

We expect SA consumer price inflation to begin falling in the year's second half, reaching the 4,5% mid-point in the first quarter of 2024. This forecast already takes into account elevated and sticky food and fuel prices, which we are currently experiencing in South Africa. Given a more favourable inflation and interest rate outlook, we believe the environment will be supportive for local fixed-income assets.

Not all doom and gloom

The few examples of progress mentioned here show that not everything is doom and gloom.

Unfortunately, we tend to focus on the negative. Perhaps it could be because our brains are physically trained to see the negative so that we can stay away from danger and thus survive.

Like many South Africans, we also receive concerning letters from friends and relatives who stay abroad. The latest was received from Dutch friends. These are friends who visit South Africa recently and who have a keen interest in our lives and experiences.

But, unlike some of their previous emails and messages, the last one was more negative. They sense that, at least through their reading and understanding of the media, and here in particular, their reading of News24 and other local news sources, things are dire. In the tone of the email, I could hear that they are actually asking: are you okay? And not in a condescending tone but rather in one of serious concern.

Newsletter Weekly Opinions Weekly Opinions editor Vanessa Banton curates the best opinions and analysis of the week to give you a broader view on daily news happenings.

And, of course, we respond to these emails by noting recent examples of why we remain positive about South Africa. And very often most, if not all of these examples, are linked to lived experiences, lessons from others and perspectives found and shared in context both similar and very different from my own. The signs of lived and realistic hope are everywhere. But we must ensure that we are able to see them, reflect on them, and make them real.

Hope can never be a pipedream. And the only way to ensure that hope is realistic, is to ensure that we actively work towards realising whatever we hope for and would like to see. And to boost our own morale, we should remember that the possibility of the future is always brighter than the experiences of the past – if we actively want it to be. It is in our hands to make that future possibility a current reality in South Africa.

-Jurie de Kock is a Certified Financial Planner at Private Wealth Management. Leslie van Rooi is Senior Director: Social Impact and Transformation at Stellenbosch University.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.