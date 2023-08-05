OPINION | Don't let the 2023 Netball World Cup be a lost opportunity for women's sport

The level of promotion for the 2023 World Netball Championship is paltry, the enthusiasm for the game among the broader public is poor, and the game is inaccessible to many young girls who are unable to attend, writes Brenda Madumise-Pajibo.

The 2023 World Netball Championship currently taking place in Cape Town is an incredible affair, which our country has not adequately supported as the host.



The level of promotion for the games is paltry, the enthusiasm for the game among the broader public is poor, and the game is inaccessible to many young girls who are unable to attend and enjoy this beautiful event.



I attended the first two days of the event. I was able to watch the Open Game that featured the South African Team. The crowd was raucous as it was supportive of the home team. The attendance was endearing; it was a family event, with parents and children in attendance. Young girls from across the country and, indeed from across the world were present. Several of the attendees seem to have come from diverse backgrounds. Older women, young women and indeed men and boys were among those in the crowd.

Disappointed

The games were enjoyable. The talents, the athleticism, the finesse, the endurance all gathered in a symphony that was at once exciting and electrical. It was a feast to the eyes, a treat to behold and an event so titillating that one could not afford not to watch every second.



I am so happy I attended, first because I wanted to show support and solidarity to a women's sport but also so I could celebrate women's sport. The two rationales are important because, nationally and globally, women's sports does not get the support it deserves nor the promotions and endorsements that are central to the sustainability of sports more broadly.

Meanwhile, I felt disheartened that this world event did not elicit the necessary promotion it deserves.



The sport was celebrating its 60th anniversary and its 16th World Championships, but Cape Town streets were not festooned with the emblems of the games. The streets were not swathed with the flags of the participating countries, nor was there the necessary decorations at the airport and other public places.

No sign that a world event taking place

The Cape Town International Convention Centre, the site of the event, was not draped in the colours and paraphernalia that informed the public that a major event was being held. Except for the barricading of streets, one did not get the impression that a world event was taking place. It broke my heart.

The apparent absence of the participation of young girls and women from the various provinces is of some concern. As the venue was only held in Cape Town, it would have been nice if at least a delegation from every province being represented.



Indeed, it would have even been minimally important to clearly see young women and girls en-masse at this event from poor communities that are near Cape Town and who play netball at their respective schools.

The logistics of netball are inexpensive. Many girls and young women in South Africa play netball. Yet, the powers that be are not inclined to invest in a sport that focuses on girls and women.



Yet, I am hopeful that the holding of the 16th World Netball Championships in South Africa will galvanise the South African public to see netball as another vehicle to support girls and women in sport.



As we begin the observation of Women's Month this month, we should be more intentional to embrace every and all avenues to promote women's endeavours in all their facets. It is the right thing to do and it makes economic sense.

- Brenda Madumise-Pajibo is a director of Wise4Afrika – initiative that seeks to disrupt patriarchy by advancing womxn inspired solutions for empowerment.

