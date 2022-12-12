OPINION | Ian Cameron: Lost faith in the SAPS makes devolution an attractive option

The South African Police Service is not unfixable, but fixing the SAPS alone is certainly not the only solution, as the deterioration is so severe and fast that we need alternatives to keep the ship afloat. Devolution is such an alternative, writes Ian Cameron.

Recently 26-year-old SAPS constable Ashwin Pedro was shot and killed during a routine follow-up on reports of an armed suspect in Parkwood in the Cape Flats. More than 20 people were shot in Manenberg alone the same weekend Pedro was killed. Action Society records a minimum of 45 gang-related shooting incidents per 48-hour weekend on most weekends in the Cape Flats.



Less than 5% of detectives are satisfied with their working conditions, according to the latest research report by the Solidarity Research Institute. Almost 50% of participants in the survey are cops in the Western Cape, and no, most of them were not white. So, let's leave race – so easily abused for political gain by sideshow groups – out of this.

We must salute the very thin blue line of good cops for their remarkable endurance during such a challenging time in the South African Police Service. Unfortunately, good police members are endangered and left exposed by poor management. Sadly, as the SAPS leadership becomes increasingly unstable and politically intentioned, even more members could face constable Pedro's fate.

We need change

This, while ministers and their colleagues parade around behind scores of heavily armed bodyguards that could have been put to better use in communities where people are slain at rates far worse than some warzones. We desperately need change.

I have heard several ludicrous statements about the idea of devolution of power regarding the police in the Western Cape over the last few months. From being called a move towards a 'volkstaat' to supposedly privatising policing. We already have a massive private security industry fulfilling some roles that police could have done if appropriately managed.

READ | John Steenhuisen: The revolution has failed. Let's try devolution

Apart from neither being true, I wonder why anyone would not want to risk change and save lives. If it works, it could ultimately influence change in other parts of South Africa concerning policing too.

Devolution in the South African context is simply a process by which the power to govern a specific portfolio is delegated from a central national government to a provincial or local authority. It has been successful in many places worldwide where power is decentralised. As the current national government has failed chiefly, it would thus be prudent not to put all our eggs in one basket.

The South African Police Service is a failed institution. Yes, there are thousands of great police members. In fact, I still believe most police members on the ground want to do something positive. But using that as an excuse is like excusing Eskom for at least giving us electricity during parts of the day.

Exposed

Thousands of cops currently in the SAPS will tell you the same thing. They are left exposed by leaders who aren't only incompetent but often corrupt too. In many areas, a single detective carries an average of 300 dockets, some even up to 500. It is impossible to provide quality police service with that kind of backlog.

Recently, in discussion with several anti-gang cops from the Cape Flats, I heard that even when they want to make arrests of senior gangsters and sometimes their SAPS colleagues, they would face assassination attempts, intimidation or being transferred to cause fewer ructions elsewhere.

The Strategic Organised Crime Assessment (September 2022, p 31) of the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) makes the following telling observation about the SAPS:

SAPS remains an institution without strategic direction when it comes to organised crime. It is still committed to a high visibility, low-impact approach that centres on taking down 'high-flyers' and making big seizures and large numbers of low-level arrests. This has enmeshed SAPS in a cycle of reward and focus that disincentivises intelligence, analysis and investigation. Promotion is based on stats, and not impact, while there is poor to no training in intelligence or detective capabilities. Although there have been several notable joint initiatives, trust between SAPS and Western Cape law enforcement agencies is patchy. Unless there is a significant improvement in this regard, operations against sophisticated transnational organised crime networks will suffer from a lack of crucial intelligence and high-level operational support.

Surely devolution must be considered when looking at the track record of poor leaders at the national government level. For example, five of the last seven national police commissioners were removed from office for impropriety. Collectively, they have run the police service for the last 23 years. So not only were they often found to be corrupt, but utterly incompetent too.



Jackie Selebi (2000 – 2009) was jailed for corruption. The current minister of police, Bheki Cele (2009 – 2011), was fired for improper conduct following an investigation by the Public Protector. Riah Phiyega (2012 – 2015) was removed for perjury and political interference, and not long after, Khomotso Phahlane (2015 – 2017) was fired after being charged with corruption and dishonest conduct.

The latest scandal was general Khehla Sitole (2017 – 2022), who left after the Gauteng High Court found him guilty of prioritising the ANC above the country and blocking investigations into corruption and political assassination.

READ | ANALYSIS: David Bruce - SA's policing challenge - Old and ineffective formula recycled

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi – now the provincial commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal – was removed after a very short stint as national commissioner when he notified Parliament that SAPS was receiving political instructions about who to investigate.

The South African Police Service is, in my opinion, not unfixable, but fixing the SAPS alone is certainly not the only solution, as the deterioration is so severe and fast that we need alternatives to keep the ship afloat.

Devolution is such an alternative.

Decentralisation of the South African Police Service can be tested in the Western Cape to show that it can work. Federal policing in the Western Cape could pave the way for federal policing in South Africa and, in turn, could be the answer to restoring accountability and improving service delivery at the South African Police Service.

Impact

The current national government should not have the only say over SAPS, as its influence has numbed the police service to barely more than an insurance reference number directory.

It is well-known that the Western Cape has far better governance than the rest of the country, not necessarily flawless, but still far better.

The LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Programme) initiative of the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government has already begun to have an impact. Consider how much more tax money currently going to the national government could be invested in improving local law enforcement if it were to be kept and effectively managed in that province.

It would allow us to clean up the SAPS and ensure that of the 10 086 officers charged with murder, rape and other serious offences, not only 50 faced suspension since 2012/13-2021.

READ | ANALYSIS: Lukas Muntingh - Murder, discipline and the police

Many people still think that the Western Cape SAPS is the provincial government's responsibility. But, the South African Police Service is a national body with little or no real influence from provincial or local government.

For many years, the Western Cape had the most police vacancies compared to other provinces. In 2019, the Western Cape police ombudsman stated that the Western Cape's officer-to-population ratio fell far short of the UN's recommendation of 1:200, with SA's ratio sitting at 1:383.

In Grassy Parks, where constable Pedro was stationed, the ratio is 1:1 800. I can't help but feel that this is a political move from the national government to destabilise efforts by the local or provincial government in the Western Cape.

In a nutshell, the reality for South Africa is that three people are murdered every hour; that amounts to 71 per day. Of those victims, 2 695 are women. In addition, a minimum of 120 rape cases are reported daily, with a successful conviction rate of only 3%. These figures show that South Africa's rape statistics are comparable to those of a country at war.

Child murders increased by 37% in 2021. From October to December 2021, 352 children were killed, and 394 were victims of attempted murder.

Devolution needed

If the SAPS is not devolved, at least in the Western Cape, policing will deteriorate further, and we will become increasingly reliant not only on community safety structures but also on provincial and local government law enforcement structures, which do not have the same broad mandate as the South African Police Service.

Western Cape police devolution could serve as a model for other law enforcement and justice institutions weakened by cadre deployment and corruption.

The only way to distance us from a failed national government is to decentralise and separate good governance from the national government. That is, of course, unless there is a drastic change of national governance after the next national election.

Let's face it; most SAPS members don't want to be part of such a broken SAPS; they want a management alternative. The national government and its political cadres in SAPS top management have broken the institution. Let's fix it.

- Ian Cameron is Action Society's director for community safety

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.



Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.







