1h ago

add bookmark

OPINION | James Motlatsi: As Ramaphosa turns 70, I am reminded of his ambition as a young man

accreditation
James Motlatsi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Photo: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

As President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates his 70th birthday, former trade unionist James Motlatsi reflects on what he has learnt from Ramaphosa over the years.

Forty years have passed since that day in September 1982 at Western Deep Levels shaft 3, where I met a young fellow from Soweto called Cyril Ramaphosa. Although so much time has passed, I can still clearly remember my scepticism about this young man's plans to organise mine workers.

I was not the only one. In those early days, it was often difficult to convince workers about the value of joining this new union of mineworkers. Many times, workers would walk away when they found out that the leader of this organisation was from Soweto, which in their minds was a hotbed of crime and politics. 

However, as time went by, and as Ramaphosa became known among mineworkers, these concerns were laid to rest, and workers began to join the union in their thousands. By December of that year, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) was formed, with Ramaphosa as its general secretary and me as its president.

Fast growing 

Over the course of the next four decades, I worked alongside and together with Ramaphosa, first in the trade union movement, then in business, and most recently in promoting educational development. I saw at close quarters how he works, how he thinks and what he values. I know his character well, and I have witnessed his extraordinary contribution at key moments in our country’s history.

From our first meeting, we were bound together by a desire and a determination to improve the lives of mineworkers and their families. It was in large part, thanks to his remarkable organising skills, that the NUM grew into the largest union in the country. But it was more than that; it was also due to his vision of what a trade union should be.

READ | Ramaphosa not fazed by criticism from his predecessors - Presidency

At one point, the NUM was described as the fastest-growing union in the world due, I believe, to Rampahosa's conviction that the organising of workers needed to be aligned with the education of workers. He was not content to secure better pay and working conditions for workers but to empower them through training and education. 

Commitment to education

Once workers realised why they were being organised, and when they recognised the value of the union, they became the union’s best organisers and most enthusiastic recruiters. That is why the union grew so fast.

This commitment to education has been a common preoccupation of Ramaphosa’s for as long as I have known him.

When, in 1987, he was awarded the Olof Palme Prize in honour of the slain Swedish Prime Minister, Cyril used the financial award to start a bursary scheme for the children of mineworkers. He understood that the best way to end poverty was to give workers' children the opportunity to study and learn. 

READ | Sibongile Besani: Ramaphosa doesn't need to convince ANC of his integrity against lies and gossip

In 2002, he started the Adopt-a-School Foundation to mobilise funds for schools in townships and rural areas. Twenty years later, the Foundation has worked in nearly 650 schools and benefited more than 1.5 million learners. Through Black Umbrellas, which provides business incubation for emerging black entrepreneurs, he has continued to focus on development and empowerment.

Apart from their impact, what is most remarkable about these initiatives is that they have all endured and continue to this day to improve the lives of workers and young people.

Respect

This has been possible because one of Ramaphosa's great strengths is to recognise and nurture the abilities of others. Throughout our time together in the union, we acknowledged and respected each other's abilities. Ramaphosa was the one who headed the negotiations with management, while I was the one who got the mandate from members. We would never impose decisions on members but would travel to regions to get support for a particular position.

Over many years, South Africa has been served well by Ramaphosa's ability to persuade and bring people together. We saw it at work in the formation of COSATU, in the constitutional negotiations, in the Northern Ireland peace process, in the national minimum wage process and in almost every other responsibility he has been given.

Now, as he turns 70, as he grapples with the manifold challenges facing the country, I am reminded of the ambition of the young man from Soweto to organise workers not only to improve their condition but to change the mining industry forever.

I am reminded of his ability to take on the impossible task, to persevere and to prove the skeptics wrong. I am reminded of his commitment to the country, of his ability to move people to action and of his determination, at all times, to do the right thing.

We are at a time in our country when leaders are more concerned about themselves and their families than about the people. It is at a time like this that we need more leaders like Ramaphosa. 

In all my years, I have never come across anyone who has contributed so much more to the country than he ever did for himself or his family.

- Dr James Motlatsi is the founding president of NUM.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosagovernancebirthdayaccountability
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 1033 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4568 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 10715 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.31
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.57
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.95
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,763.77
-0.6%
Silver
21.23
-1.2%
Palladium
2,054.50
-0.9%
Platinum
1,004.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
92.86
-1.1%
Top 40
66,222
0.0%
All Share
72,607
0.0%
Resource 10
70,706
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,054
0.0%
Financial 15
15,805
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22321.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo