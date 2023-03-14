1h ago

Share

OPINION | Mapi Mhlangu: Public hospitals turned into crime scenes amid Nehawu strike

accreditation
Mapi Mhlangu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nehawu members protesting in Gauteng.
Nehawu members protesting in Gauteng.
Alfonso Nqunjana

After struggling to access healthcare for her elderly aunt at a public hospital during the Nehawu strike, Mapi Mhlangu writes public servants should prioritise the needs of the people they serve and ensure access to healthcare is a right and not a privilege reserved for those who can afford it.

My heart goes out to the thousands of South Africans who have been unable to receive medical care due to the ongoing National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) strike.

I have been caring for my mother's younger sister, an 82-year-old woman who does not have medical aid and suffers from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and arthritis. 

My elderly patient lives in Soweto Emdeni, and we have been lucky to have a good relationship with Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The hospital has developed a comprehensive care plan for her, including medication management, regular check-ups, and addressing emotional factors affecting her health, such as social isolation or depression.

But it has been a challenging experience during the Nehawu strike, which has made it difficult for many South Africans like her to access the public healthcare they need.

Last Monday, doctors at Bara had to sneak her into the hospital due to concerns about her health, and she was treated in darkness because of the threat posed by striking workers. Unfortunately, they could not provide her medication as the pharmacy was closed. 

READ | Adriaan Basson: Charge Nehawu's leaders with murder

On Sunday morning, I received a distressing call from my aunt, who was in excruciating pain. A neighbour offered to take her to a local clinic, but they found no workers available.

As a result, we had to take her to a private facility, the Netcare Waterfall City Hospital and pay with a credit card. My heart goes out to those patients who cannot even borrow money to seek alternative medical assistance.

I paid an arm and a leg for it to save the life of my elderly patient. She is out of the woods for now, but at what cost?

To get her to the emergency ward, I had to spend R2 500. On top of that, I paid R4 100 for a CTG scan and R1 900 for medication, bringing the total hospital visit cost to R8 500. The prices of private healthcare are exorbitant even for the middle class. My heart breaks for those who can't afford to pay for healthcare out of their own pockets.

It reminds me of a powerful quote from Amilcar Cabral, a revolutionary and writer from Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde, about the role of civil servants in serving the people.

Cabral once said:
Today we are fighting so that the civil servant might become conscious of his role as the servant of the people and of his responsibility towards the people and history. Tomorrow the slogan will be transformed into a principle: the civil servant, servant of the people, and the people, master of the civil servant.

These words ring true in our current situation, where public servants must prioritise the needs of the people they serve and ensure access to healthcare is a right and not a privilege reserved for those who can afford it.

The impact of the Nehawu strike on the healthcare system has been devastating, and we cannot afford to ignore the urgent need for change. We must address the root causes of this crisis and work towards a more equitable and sustainable healthcare system for all.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has already reported fatalities directly linked to the strike, making it clear public hospitals have turned into crime scenes since last week.

We must support those affected by the strike by volunteering, donating, or advocating for change in the short term. Additionally, we must demand greater accountability from our government and civil servants and push for systemic changes that prioritise the needs of the people over political agendas.

In light of this crisis, I extend my deepest sympathies to all those affected and my heartfelt gratitude to all those working tirelessly to support the most vulnerable members of our society.  

On Monday, the Labour Appeal Court interdicted any industrial action by Nehawu.

The court ruled Nehawu's members and all essential service employees are prevented from continuing with or participating in any strike, picket, or industrial action.

We welcome this decision as a step towards resolving this crisis and ensuring all South Africans have access to the necessary medical care.

- Mapi Mhlangu is MD of MInsight Content Creation and former MD and editor-in-chief of eSat Tv.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nehawuhealthcareprotest action
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 2707 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 481 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 1400 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 1020 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Please call me: What stolen evidence could tell us about Babita Deokaran’s murder

13 Mar

LISTEN | Please call me: What stolen evidence could tell us about Babita Deokaran’s murder
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.24
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.16
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.52
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.11
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
987.51
+2.5%
Palladium
1,458.38
+3.1%
Gold
1,902.80
-0.6%
Silver
21.63
-0.8%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.5%
Top 40
69,732
0.0%
All Share
75,502
0.0%
Resource 10
66,170
0.0%
Industrial 25
100,399
0.0%
Financial 15
15,725
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle...

1h ago

WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle Tour
'My wife can never doubt I love her': Cape Town husband to walk 600km to raise...

13 Mar

'My wife can never doubt I love her': Cape Town husband to walk 600km to raise funds to clear student debt
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo