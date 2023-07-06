1h ago

OPINION | Mitch Ilbury: Looking for Ramaphosa's backbone

Mitch Ilbury
President Cyril Ramaphosa has more backbone then we realise, argues the writer.
Alfonso Nqunjana

There is a certain effectiveness in President Ramaphosa's ineffectiveness. You must understand the context to comprehend his strategy, writes Mitch Ilbury.

South Africans have many frustrations, from near-constant power cuts to car-deep potholes, but one frustration boils our blood more than the rest. "Why, oh why," we declare among friends over a cold beer or foamy cappuccino, "does Cyril Ramaphosa not pull his finger out and be more decisive at a time when we need strong, clear leadership?"

Most of us believe him to be an honest, capable man with the business acumen to fix many of South Africa's problems. If only he were a bit bolder.

I've held this frustration for years. Asked recently at the end of a speech I made for the Road Freight Association: "What is the one bit of advice you would give President Ramaphosa?", I replied: "Grow a backbone." The nervous laughter from the crowd, followed by a smattering of applause, suggested others shared my sentiment. Since then, I have changed my mind.

Cometh the hour cometh the consolidator

We think we need a hero in difficult times, a daring knight striding in on his stead, prepared to slay the dragon and rescue the damsel in distress. Bulldog Churchill faced Hitler in World War II; a defiant Ghandi stood up to British colonial rule in the first half of the 20th century; Mandela bridged a divided nation; the Iron Lady was "not for turning" in a turbulent 1980s Britain. Bold leaders for unbalanced times.

"We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard…" said Robert F Kennedy - the kind of visionary leadership and resolve we yearn for in South Africa. But the truth is: our country is not ready to aim for the moon. We hold humbler priorities.

In 2019, a year after the start of Ramaphosa's presidency, Klaus Kotzé published a perceptive article that eloquently summed up the president's style of leadership: "Ramaphosa's claim to power has been indirect; he does not assert himself personally as a great leader to be followed, but embodies the norms and values enshrined in the Constitution he believes in." 

READ | Mamphela Ramphele: Open letter to Ramaphosa - State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch

Think of this: instead of wondering how great our country could be with decisive leadership, imagine how much worse it could be with divisive leadership. Negotiation, compromise, and appeasement are part of Ramaphosa's DNA. We should not be expecting, much less hoping, for anything else.

President Ramaphosa was ready to pack it in after the Phala Phala palaver. He has many millions in the bank, professionally-established children, and Ankole cattle with horns so big they will make you blush. Why then struggle to stay atop politics' greasy pole? Patriotism? Maybe. Legacy? Perhaps. But probably to prevent the greasy characters below from doing more damage.

His strategic backbone

After some reflection, I concluded President Ramaphosa has more backbone than I probably will ever have. Despite a cluster-fuddle of party factionalism, he has held firm and steered the state away from further capture. 

We recently saw a glimpse of Ramaphosa's strength when he defiantly pushed back against the 'all talk, no walk' undercurrent of big global summits. Speaking to a packed house of presidents and prime ministers at the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, Ramaphosa said, "A number of the commitments that have been made have not really been fully lived up to." 

READ | Qaanitah Hunter: Is Cyril Ramaphosa quiet quitting? It seems like it

You would be forgiven for thinking he was speaking about his own government. As if parroting protestors up and down South Africa striking over poor service delivery, he said, "There have been times we have been made to feel like beggars." This line grabbed headlines as a visibly uncomfortable President Macron looked on with bated breath as to what would come next.

Think what you will about the hypocrisy behind President Ramaphosa's words on undelivered commitments; that was not the headline story. In the second half of his remarks, he homed in on one practical initiative that would have significant strategic value for Africa. Ramaphosa said, "600 million Africans do not have electricity" - many of those are intimate with the term 'load shedding', but let's put that aside for a minute – "and yet we have all the resources to generate electricity, particularly the mighty Congo River." 

The power generation numbers he shared, also estimated by others, could produce enough electricity for the whole continent, and it's renewable. This should be one of the priorities for consolidating African unity. Ramaphosa understands this because of his time as head of the African Union and his acute strategic thinking capability. He knows the need in business to cut through the clutter and leverage resources to overcome a defining challenge or deliver on a significant opportunity.

He has applied this same thinking to South Africa: targeting reform in energy, transport and logistics, crime, and corruption, through workstream partnerships with private enterprises. Our country has innovative business leaders eager to help bolster national development. Ramaphosa sees this and facilitates cooperation while balancing the buffoonery of ambitious and ideologically driven detractors.

That is where President Ramaphosa's backbone is - lodged within his resilient strategic vision to play the right cards at the right time in the right context. Right now, South Africa doesn't need Beyoncé-like stardom. After years of delinquency under Zuma, we can’t shoot for the moon. South Africa needs a cool head to steer our ship to calmer waters. Ramaphosa is that captain.

The question is: What comes after him? 

- Mitch Ilbury is a strategist and director at Mindofafox

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.


