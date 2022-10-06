OPINION | Mkhuseli Jack: Current coalition's behaviour will help get the ANC re-elected

Come 2024, a coalition government is the only game in town. Now is to prove to South Africa that it's something to back at the ballot box, writes BOSA's chairperson Mkhuseli Jack.

Dear leaders of coalition governments,

I write to you as an angry and disappointed citizen. What has transpired over the past week, which began in the City of Johannesburg Council, is an embarrassment to your political parties and a betrayal of the will of the people.



Instead of mature and honest compromise, you acted like a bunch of pre-schoolers in a yard fight. Bickering, finger-pointing and mudslinging. At the very moment when nuance and rationality were required, it appears the adults left the room and the combat ensued.

Why are citizens angry and disappointed?

Of course, if you live in Johannesburg, the result of the past week's developments means you are back to living under an ANC government. Misgovernance and stealing are back, and service delivery will grind to a halt.



But the more significant factor that makes citizens – myself included – angry about this debacle is that, in your self-serving and short-sighted squabbles, you are campaigning for the ANC to be re-elected in 2024.

Please, stop your behaviour and stop giving coalitions a bad reputation. We have a country to rescue and a national coalition government is the only game in town for 2024. Your brinkmanship undermines this.

Grand coalitions' role in South Africa

I wish to remind you all that it was a grand coalition that eventually led to the end of apartheid. I was a founding member of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in 1983, at the height of the struggle. The UDF itself was a grand front of almost 700 groups. It was multiracial, diverse in terms of culture and gender, and had representation of many faith-based groups across the country.

How did it succeed then?

Because it had one central mission to coalesce around: the establishment of democratic, united and non-racial South Africa in which segregation is abolished and in which society is freed from institutional and systematic racism. Everything else was secondary to the central mission. And each participant understood this and knew that compromising on the smaller matters was necessary.

You have a similar role in South Africa's history at this juncture: to demonstrate to the nation a workable, viable and credible alternative to the ANC and one-party dominance in South Africa. Recall that since time immemorial South Africa has been governed by one dominant political party. Through British colonialism, to Afrikaner nationalism, to the liberation era, at any one time, one party ruled the roost.

For any grand coalition to work, it requires learning from the UDF in "keeping the main thing, the main thing". In addition, I implore you to proactively show South Africans the many strengths of coalition governments.

Coalition governments are not always the chaos we have come to witness. What we often see is the council meetings where there is inter-party fighting and constant points of order and deflection. What we don't see is that budgets are negotiated and passed, economic plans are negotiated and passed - and, most importantly, every constituency is fairly considered and served. You need to demonstrate more of this, collectively.

Learn from others

Lastly, to learn from others. Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kosovo, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Nepal, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Thailand, Spain, Sweden, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey and Uruguay have all recently had coalition governments at national level. There are lessons to learn from each.

Coalitions remain a permanent feature of governments around the world and serve as an accountability mechanism and a bulwark against excessive power. South Africa will not be the first, nor the last to put together a coalition government at national level.

Come 2024, a coalition government is the only game in town. Now is to prove to South Africa that it's something to back at the ballot box.

- Mkhuseli "Khusta" Jack is chairperson of Build One South Africa (BOSA).

