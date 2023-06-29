1h ago

OPINION | Our complaint against Mashatile is about safeguarding SA from powerful and corrupt elites

Tebogo Moalusi
Paul Mashatile
Paul Mashatile
Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

The problem is not that the Deputy President lives a lavish life, but we take issue with the allegation that he lives a life of luxury that is bankrolled by verifiably corrupt actors who have bled the state and the people of resources for their personal benefit, writes Tebogo Moalusi.

The Deputy President is generally appointed as the leader of government business in the Parliament of South Africa by the President. They are effectively the Chief Executive Officer of government and chief advisor to the President. It is an office that has immense power and influence and must therefore be held to the highest standard of ethics, leadership and performance. This is the office that Paul Mashatile holds, and the expectations that flow from that office.

The Constitution of South Africa is the supreme law of the Republic of South Africa. It represents the social contract that binds all South Africans to the country. Schedule 2 of the Constitution spells out the oaths of office that all executive members of government must adhere to.

READ | MASHATILE UNMASKED: The secret luxury life and state capture links of a president-in-waiting

Any behaviour contrary to the oath of office, is a breach of contract with Constitution and a breach of promise to the people of South Africa.

Complaint laid

In the oath and solemn affirmations of the Deputy President, the incumbent promises to advance the Republic; protect and promote our rights; do justice to all; and protect the well-being of the Republic and its people. These are the standards by which we must and will hold the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, to account. We must therefore test the recent allegations in the explosive, although not surprising, exposé by News24 against these constitutional standards and commitments.

The second instrument that protects the people of South Africa against improper and unethical behaviour, is the Executive Ethics Code, which sets out the ethical standards for duty, relationships and associations. It clearly spells out how Mr Mashatile is expected to manage conflicts of interest, gifting, disclosure of financial interests, and benefits. Again, these are the standards by which we must and will hold the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, to account against these damning allegations.

READ | EDITORIAL: Is Paul Mashatile captured?

The News24 expose alleges that "tenderpreneurs and friends with billions in government contracts helped Deputy President Paul Mashatile maintain his lifestyle for years". It further suggests that Mr Edwin Sodi, an individual who is currently answering to serious criminal and corruption charges emanating from the state capture commission, is one of the business surrogates who is facilitating this lavish lifestyle.

It is in this regard that we have laid a complaint to the Acting Public Protector in terms and Executive Members’ Ethics Act for a violation of the Oath of Office and Executive Ethics Code, which Deputy President Mashatile is bound by, and only the Public Protector is authorised to investigate. We have received an acknowledgement of receipt of our complaint from the Acting Public Protector.  

As per the act, we expect a report, whether preliminary or final, within 30 days. We must move with speed to resolve this matter. The South African political establishment has built a culture of zero accountability, especially when those in power are alleged to be or found to be corrupt or involved in other acts of criminality. The powerful have placed themselves above the law. All sitting presidents of this ANC-led government, since President Nelson Mandela, have been embroiled in allegations of unethical, corrupt and sometimes criminal behaviour. It is no wonder we have a crisis of leadership.

Leaders must be held to account

From 2011 to 2016, the Seriti Commission investigated the Arms Deal, costing South Africans over R135 million. Herein, President Thabo Mbeki and President Jacob Zuma were implicated. The Zondo Commission from 2018 to 2022, had a price tag of over R860 million. Herein, President Zuma was implicated. Combined, these commissions cost the people of South Africa 12 years and over R1 billion of your money.

We still have the outstanding matter of Phala Phala, which will also cost time and money. Herein, President Cyril Ramaphosa is implicated. We could be using this time and money to address issues of poverty, crime, unemployment, energy and water crisis, homelessness, and infrastructure development. All these shenanigans by powerful politicians deviate the Republic from spending energy where it matters. Which is why lodging a complaint is so important.

Against decades of a crisis of confidence and leadership in government, we must all work to hold members of the Executive accountable. It is our constitutional right and democratic responsibility to do so. Justice and integrity are at the heart of restoring the people's confidence in democracy, government, politics and public office and public officials. We have lost too much, too many times.

If Deputy President Mashatile is found to have violated any law of the land, he must be held accountable in the same way that any citizen without the backing of public office would be. We will not let this matter rest until it reaches its natural and legal conclusion. And in the face of failing, distracted and ethically questionable ANC-led government, we must treat the 2024 elections as our 1994 moment, and usher in change.

The problem is not that the Deputy President lives a lavish life, but we take issue with the allegation that he lives a life of luxury that is bankrolled by verifiably corrupt actors who have bled the state and the people of resources for their personal benefit.

We take no pleasure in pursuing this matter, but where the rule of law is undermined by the powerful, we have a responsibility to act in the interests of South Africa’s 60-million people, lest our country is once again captured by unethical and unapologetically corrupt actors.

-Tebogo Moalusi is the RISE Mzansi national spokesperson.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.


