OPINION | Some PIRLs of wisdom for the education minister - stop planning, start legislating

The inability of 81% of our learners to read for meaning is an indicator of a system failing to provide all the inputs necessary to give children a reasonable opportunity to learn to read, argues Cameron McConnachie.

The 2021 PIRLs (Progress in International Reading Literacy Study) literacy results for South African learners found that 81% of our learners cannot read for meaning at the end of the Foundation Phase. This is shocking because of the dire consequences this will have for millions of pupils living in South Africa.



The Right to Read Campaign (#R2R), to be launched in June 2023, recommends four uncontroversial, strategic interventions to improve literacy through binding regulations to remedy the reading crisis and realise the right to basic education for our learners.

Not being able to read for meaning by the age of 10 is a gross violation of a pupil’s constitutional right to a basic education. Our courts have described education as a right that must allow a child to develop to his or her fullest potential and as a primary driver of transformation. How can this happen if a child doesn't understand what they are reading?

The inability of 81% of our learners to read for meaning is an indicator of a system failing to provide all the inputs necessary to give children a reasonable opportunity to learn to read.

READ | IN-DEPTH: Grade 4 SA pupils three times less likely to be able to read than Brazil peers - expert

South Africa is not short on policies, frameworks and strategies developed in the last 20 years to address the reading crisis, and many of them address the four prerequisites listed above: Drop Everything and Read, Read to Lead, the Early Grade Reading Studies, the 2008 National Reading Strategy, the Eastern Cape's Reading Plan 2019–2023, the Western Cape Reading Strategy 2020–2025. But these are not laws. They represent what national and provincial governments hope to achieve – their good intentions.

Policies not binding

As excellent as many of these policies may be, they are not binding. They do not set standards or procedures that must be followed. Budgets may sometimes be made available to fund the implementation of the campaigns and policies, at least for a period, but these are discretionary, and the state can move funds away from them on a whim. Many policies are not well understood by those who need to implement them, and in some cases, teachers and administrators aren't even aware of them. Binding regulations, however, drawn up by the DBE and provincial education departments' own experts on literacy, with input from the public (including teachers, academics, and civil society), would provide the much-needed blueprint for improving literacy levels as quickly as possible.

The Right to Read Campaign, therefore, recommends four interventions to be included in binding regulations.

READ | ANALYSIS: Is funding the answer to SA’s foundation phase reading problem?

First, to know if children are on track to realise their right to read, the binding regulations should provide for regular standardised assessments. Without widespread universal testing, we have little sense of whether interventions are making any difference or who is falling through the cracks. The regulations must prescribe what is tested and when. Relying on PIRLs results every five years is clearly not enough.

Second, the binding regulations will require that sufficient reading texts and material are available. When addressing the "National Seminar on Reading Literacy" in May 2023, the Minister of Basic Education said that a revised national reading plan "will ensure the provision of a minimum learning and Teaching Support Material (LTSM) package specifically designed to support reading… including resources like alphabet friezes, posters, flashcards, big books, and importantly, decodable graded reading books developed in various African languages to facilitate children’s reading acquisition." This is welcomed, but will it be any different to the 2008 DBE "guidelines" for recommended reading material gazetted 15 years ago? Teachers across the country still complain of severe shortages of quality, appropriate reading materials at multiple levels to cater for the range of reading abilities in classrooms. Regulations will ensure that the minimum LTSM package is clarified in a binding law.

Newsletter Weekly Opinions Weekly Opinions editor Vanessa Banton curates the best opinions and analysis of the week to give you a broader view on daily news happenings.

Third, the regulations should prescribe quality, accredited literacy training for Foundation and Intermediate Phase student teachers. In-service teachers will be required to complete in-service training of a certain quality. Teacher knowledge and skills in reading pedagogy must improve for literacy rates to improve. Ensuring that university teaching programmes are fully accredited (not always the case) and that university-based teacher educators are in tune with what teachers need to know is critical.



Commentators have pointed out that "the overall quality of language and literacy components of many BEd curricula remains far below where it needs to be if newly qualified teachers are to be effective in teaching children to read proficiently". Teachers already in the system should be given a reasonable amount of time to complete accredited in-service training courses successfully. Taking to scale Rhodes University's in-service "Advanced Certificate in Foundation Phase Literacy Teaching" might be a good place to start.

READ | OPINION: Andisiwe Hlungwane - What’s beneath the tip of the iceberg of teacher apathy?

Fourth, the regulations should determine time for acquiring proficient literacy skills, particularly for low-achieving students. Currently, even if the recommended curriculum (CAPS) guidelines are followed, not enough focus is being placed on literacy in our curriculum at the Foundation Phase. The CAPS document should be reviewed and ways found to ensure that sufficient time is both allocated to, and actually spent on, literacy activities. The proposed reading regulations should reference the curriculum in relation to literacy. It must be crystal clear what is required of teachers during the time they must spend on literacy activities.

Legislating for literacy achievement is not unprecedented. Numerous US states have adopted legislation that requires schools to adopt particular approaches to reading instruction.

Some states now require that teacher licensing includes three education credits directly related to literacy. South Africa needs to craft its own reading legal requirements to address the areas raised above systematically. Regulations are also needed to provide clarity on schools’ and teachers' obligations.

- Cameron McConnachie of the Right to Read Campaign

The Right to Read Campaign and the call for regulations will officially launch in June 2023. Send your details to info@righttoread.org.za if you would like to learn more about the campaign and how to get involved.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.



Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.



