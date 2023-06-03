OPINION | Stanley Maphosa: Protection week alone wont save children

One wonders what kind of heritage and legacy, as a nation, we are looking at when we do an honest review of how children, in both poor and rich environments are treated across our society, writes Stanley Maphosa.

There are many challenges faced by children in a constitutional democratic state that is still grappling with how to really define the concept of the protection of children. These include muted voices, mortality, poverty, violence, being spoken down on, abuse, and general lack of interest and participation.



Child Protection Week has been commemorated in South Africa since 1997 and is done so under the banner of the Department of Social Development and other entities. It should be a no-brainer that children need protection, as the naming convention implies, but here at home children need more than protection.

South African society is brutal when it comes to how it treats its children, whether through emotional, sexual, physical, or mental abuse. There is always a rallying call, rightly so, that parents, the religious and education sectors, communities, the criminal justice system, civil society, media, government, and the private sector must protect children and prioritise their concerns. Rather, we all know how we are dismal at this. It has now become a perpetual failure, one easily captured through the sad eyes of millions of children across our communities.

Adults must take a leading role

The above-mentioned sectors of society are all led by adults, for that, it is perhaps to rename this Adults Protecting Children Week. Because it is adults that need to take this leading role and be at the apex of the protection of children. There is a continued need to be ever-present, and not only this week, to teach our children about their rights, which should equally be extended to parents, guardians, community adults, teachers, and the police about their responsibilities when it comes to children's protection.

One wonders what kind of heritage and legacy, as a nation, we are looking at when we do an honest review of how children, in both poor and rich environments are treated across our society. It is a question we need to ask not only retrospectively but with a view to the future that goes deeper in questioning our actions when it comes to how we treat children, who we entrust them with, and what kind of memories we envisage for them.

The news headlines during this Child Protection Week have been horrifying. A young girl raped and killed in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria; an infant dying at an unregistered day-care centre in Ekurhuleni; and five children perished in a car accident in Cape Town. These have become synonymous with the news cycle in South Africa – a horrifying cycle that indicates how we are a society at war with its children. When will it end?

Galvanised society’s efforts?

Children find themselves at the bottom when it comes to our priorities. This needs to change. We need to openly target the scourge of violence that is often directed at children. It needs to stop, as it can’t go on unabated with the kind of abandon that says we care less.

Our children need to be taught to be brave and report any suspicious behaviour that intends to make them unsafe. As adults, we always want to put points across in conversations and be listened to; why can’t we allow children to do the same?

They too need to be listened to. We can't allow children to be seen as passive victims who are disempowered. We can do better. We can raise their voices. And further understand them.

Here are a few ways we can raise awareness beyond the Child Protection Week:

Ensure that the children in your care, whether at home, a foster home, at school, church or another organisation, know their rights. This includes the process of how to report abuse as well as ways to protect themselves.

Ensure that those who are responsible for caring for children, including domestic helpers, early childhood development centres, or nursery schoolteachers and Sunday school teachers know the provisions of the Children’s Act, and are equipped to make child protection a priority.

Display child protection posters in your organisation and community to raise awareness about child protection and create awareness by sharing stories and resources that could educate, inspire and inform.

Partner with churches and organisations in your community to launch child protection initiatives and forums.

- Dr. Stanley Maphosa is the Chief Programmes Officer of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund

