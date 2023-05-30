OPINION | Stevens Mokgalapa: Hammanskraal tells you all you need to know about an unresponsive govt

Every administration in Tshwane failed to make headway with the dysfunctional Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant mainly because of the combination of a lack of political will and the deep tentacles of the criminal underworld, writes former executive mayor of Tshwane, Stevens Mokgalapa.

If you do not live in Tshwane or Gauteng, Hammanskraal, where 23 people have died from the dangerously virulent cholera outbreak, may sound too far for you to care or feel affected.



If you live in a municipality where the quality of water and sanitation facilities are of acceptable standards, you could be tempted to imagine that has nothing to do with you.

In the rare instance when the disease is actually the symptom, the cholera outbreak in that peri-urban centre north of Pretoria is symptomatic of the state of municipalities and of the collapse of governance as result of indifference.

It tells the story of the neglect of more than the environmental factors that give rise to a disease such as cholera, an ailment that should not be breaking out and killing as many as it has in a middle-income, sophisticated country like South Africa.

An hour from Pretoria CBD

Hammanskraal is less than an hour away from the Pretoria CBD. It is part of the Tshwane Metro. In other words, it is part of a city regarded that has one of the largest international embassies outside of Washington DC.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO):

Cholera transmission is closely linked to inadequate access to clean water and sanitation facilities. Typical at-risk areas include peri-urban slums, and camps for internally displaced persons or refugees, where minimum requirements of clean water and sanitation are not been met.

The question that arises from this definition at least is how is it possible that nearly 30 years into democracy, we have South Africans living less than an hour's drive from the seat of national power, who live in conditions similar to those of "internally displaced persons or refugees"?



A lot has been rightfully said about the lack of political will to provide this community with clean running water and safe-to-use sanitation facilities.

But if we dig deeper to find the answers, we realise that cholera is in effect a symptom of a much deeper disease.

It reminds us that a functional state is one where politicians are responsive because they are in a pact with the communities that elect them, and their key deliverables are measured in terms of the improved lives of those communities.

Secondly, a functional state requires an activist electorate, organised and ready to define and defend their interest and get rid of anyone they see as working against those interests.

Ethical bureaucracy

Thirdly, it requires a professional and ethical bureaucracy that benchmarks its work against the highest standards in their various professions and one that does not pander to the whims of politicians who happen to control that part of the state at that time.

The Cholera outbreak can trace its source to all three points mentioned.

In many instances, procurement professionals in the state system get away with murder while the focus is placed on politicians – as it should.

Virtually every administration in Tshwane has had to answer the question as to what it intends to do with the dysfunctional Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant, which is at the heart of the cholera outbreak.

All of them have failed to make headway mainly because of the combination of a lack of political will and the deep tentacles of the criminal underworld more inclined towards stealing from than serving the ratepayer.

The Hammanskraal scenario should be a clear indicator of just how indifferent the criminal networks that loot the state are to who is in charge. Their intention to steal is non-partisan.

Loyal to their greed

They are only loyal to their greed. Last September, a forensic report commissioned by the City of Tshwane found that nearly R300-million of money allocated for the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant had been lost, stolen or misspent – one and the same thing to ratepayers – in tender irregularities.

It recommended that internal disciplinary measures be taken against five senior management staff and a criminal case be lodged against them and the companies they had unlawfully awarded tenders to.

The municipality must inform ratepayers what it has done in response to the recommendations of the forensic report.

This is important because the Rooiwal plant is key to the cholera outbreak.

This plant is central to the provision of water in many parts of Hammanskraal. It releases water to the Leeukraal Dam, which is the source for the Temba water treatment plant, which supplies water to Hammanskraal.



Attempts to refurbish the Rooiwal plant have been scuppered by corruption and looting of funds, as indicated by the forensic report.



Some of that money had been paid to well-known ANC benefactor and tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi.



It does not take a political genius to figure out that it is unlikely that politicians running a municipality that is at loggerheads with the ANC would go out of their way to give tenders to a person so intimately linked their opponents.

What did they know?

Something else should be at play, and this is what needs to be addressed. Individual politicians who were in charge at the time need to tell ratepayers and all South Africans what they knew and when they got to know it.



Political parties will come and go, as mayors have but unless a system that gives power to unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats remains in place, we will continue to see humanitarian disasters such as we are seeing in Hammanskraal.



Needless to say, such bureaucrats succeed in their nefarious ways because of either the support of political principals or their negligence in doing the job they were elected for – to serve the best interests of their communities.



That is why vigilant and activist community must come to the party. They must hold the councillors accountable for the behaviour of the bureaucrats who work in the municipalities they have been elected to.



It is only when councillors understand that their own jobs depend on accounting to those they represent, that they will get serious about making officials explain every cent belonging to the ratepayers they spend or lose.

Also critical to the fatal mix is the failure of intergovernmental cooperation and collaboration between National Department of Water and Sanitation, Gauteng GOGTA and the city. All three are key to resolving the problem and need to work together for the interests of the people.



It is old news that as far back as 2019, the SA Human Rights Commission declared the water provided for the Hammanskraal community was unfit for human consumption. This was after the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) made an independent sample analysis.

That very little has happened even after that tells us all we need to know about how unresponsive a government or ward councillor can be when it or they know(s) that their hold to power cannot be damaged.



This failure has been aided in Hammanskraal and other places by an electoral system that places people at the periphery of decision-making in affairs that affect them directly.



Disaster heading your way

Perhaps in your part of the world, the idea of a cholera outbreak is unthinkable. But for as long as we have politicians who are either part of or aid and abet criminal syndicates and communities that look to officials and elected public representatives as messiahs, then you can be rest assured that another type of disaster is headed your way.

The cholera outbreak is a visible outcome of the tragic scenario that saw communities become too comfortable and accommodating with public representatives and officials who believe they can do whatever they like with the public purse because they do not believe the voters and ratepayers can touch them.



- Stevens Mokgalapa is Build One South Africa Board Chairperson and National Executive member. He is also a former Executive mayor of Tshwane, and former MP.

