2h ago

add bookmark

OPINION | The politics of food: Fighting for pupils' right to eat

accreditation
Stacey Jacobs, Hopolang Selebalo and Julia Chaskalson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The National School Nutrition Programme remains crucial argue the writers. (Picture illustration)
The National School Nutrition Programme remains crucial argue the writers. (Picture illustration)
Pixabay

A high court ruling two years ago, reinstating schools meals for qualifying children was both an opportunity to show the connection between the constitutionally guaranteed rights to basic education and food, as well as a victory in securing the nutrition rights of millions of pupils nationwide, writes Stacey Jacobs, Hopolang Selebalo and Julia Chaskalson.

Every year on 16 October, governments across the world commemorate World Food Day, to raise awareness about those who are hungry and the need to ensure access and food security for all. This is in line with achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG two) of ending hunger by 2030.

The day is also an appropriate opportunity to take stock and reflect on the hard-won victory secured by civil society organisations in guaranteeing that over nine million learners could access daily meals during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

According to a 2019 report by Statistics South Africa, more than 1.7 million households in the country experienced hunger and insufficient food access. The pandemic and lockdowns starting in March 2020 exacerbated the hunger crisis as millions of households were forced into greater economic hardship and rising food insecurity.

Going hungry

In April 2020, 47% of adults said that their family was unable to afford food, according to data from the National Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM). Twenty-one percent of adults reported that someone in their household went hungry between May and June 2020. 

When South Africa went into lockdown and schools closed to contain the spread of the virus, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) decided to stop providing daily meals through the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), failing over nine million learners who benefit from this life-saving programme. This is because, for some pupils, the only proper meal they receive is the one they get when they are at school. 

The DBE unjustifiably expected learners to continue learning at home by providing reading packs but neglected to couple learning materials with adequate nutrition. The DBE failed to fulfil its nutritional commitment to learners, leaving parents and caregivers in a context where many were losing jobs and facing increased economic precarity, scrambling to feed their children.

I'm so happy about the meals [NSNP] and appreciate them. Some of us can't afford pocket money, and it makes us feel equal in schools.
Betty Mothapo, a Grade 10 EE member from Limpopo.

The DBE's decision to suspend the programme at this crucial time raised outcries from education rights activists—including Equal Education (EE), Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) and Section27—which resulted in a legal battle in the Gauteng High Court in July 2020. The court case highlighted the importance of school meals for children's schooling experience and learning, in addition to the crucial benefits to their health and wellbeing.

Evidence brought to the court also showed how important the NSNP is to families and school communities as a form of social protection, with caregivers testifying about the additional hardship experienced by breadwinners to provide meals to learners that they had ordinarily received at school. 

READ | School meals victory: A moment to be celebrated

Fortunately, the High Court ruled against the DBE and instructed them to reinstate school meals for all qualifying learners, whether they were physically at school or learning from home. Additionally, the provincial education departments and the DBE were required to submit monthly reports on the progress made in providing meals.

The judgment was both an opportunity to show the connection between the constitutionally guaranteed rights to basic education and food, as well as a victory in securing the nutrition rights of millions of learners nationwide. 

When I get enough food, I have the strength to be at school…I can concentrate, and I can be me. The pap and beans are my favourite, but I do wish they would give more food…
Tumelo Mlangeni, a Grade 10 EE member from KwaZulu-Natal.

EE, EELC, and Section27 surveyed EE pupil members, school principals, and caregivers several times throughout 2020 and 2021 to check whether pupils were in fact, receiving meals. In a September 2020 survey of 125 learners, 99 pupils said they attended school only on some days (rotational timetable system), with 71 of these pupils reportedly not receiving school meals on days that they had to learn at home.

Again, in an October 2020 survey, 135 of 144 learners attending school on a rotational basis reported not receiving the NSNP when they were learning from home. While meals were reportedly provided at schools, the lack of scholar transport on days that pupils were required to stay home prevented many from accessing the meals. To the detriment of learners, the distribution of meals and other alternative arrangements like food parcels or 'skaftiens' proved problematic. 

Improvement in children getting meals

Our survey of over 300 learners in March 2021 and 44 parents in June 2021 somewhat confirmed the DBE's report that pupils were still not receiving the NSNP meals as they should, leaving caregivers to cover the shortfall. Parents described having to borrow money from loan sharks to buy food and their children looking for part-time work instead of doing school work to contribute to household income. A separate survey of officials at 53 schools in June 2021 revealed that while 52 of the schools were implementing the NSNP, learners in 26 of the schools were not receiving meals while on rotation. 

In July 2021, the court was approached once more in an effort to persuade education departments to create suitable plans and strategies for feeding all qualified students due to the NSNP rollout's ongoing difficulties. Education departments agreed to create rollout plans that are responsive to shocks to the basic education sector as part of the out-of-court settlement of the case. A significant improvement was noted in the provincial progress reports submitted in August 2021, as approximately 95% of the eligible learners were receiving their meals. 

Consistent monitoring by civil society ultimately strengthened service delivery and ensured that meals reached the learners who needed them when it mattered. What's clear is that two years after the important High Court judgment, the NSNP is still crucial for learners themselves and offers a buffer for their households, which are often experiencing hunger.

World Food Day should serve as a poignant reminder to the government of its responsibility to ensure no person is left behind amid ongoing local and global challenges. 

- Stacey Jacobs is an Equal Education Researcher; Hopolang Selebalo is the Head of Research at Equal Education; and Julia Chaskalson is a Research and Advocacy Officer with Section27.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of educationschool mealsschoolworld food daypolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2225 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
44% - 5677 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 130 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
38% - 4901 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.58
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.83
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,649.80
+0.4%
Silver
18.42
+0.8%
Palladium
2,015.86
+1.1%
Platinum
906.21
+0.6%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
57,845
0.0%
All Share
64,271
0.0%
Resource 10
59,947
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,994
0.0%
Financial 15
14,173
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo