OPINION | The revolution begins when we act with integrity and reject those who failed us

We, the people, are partly responsible for the chaos prevailing in South Africa now, writes Corruption Watch researcher Melusi Ncala. By willingly electing political parties and politicians we know have and will let us down, we perpetuate the situations that frustrate and hurt us.

The era of political party alignment may be thankfully coming to an end, though, in South Africa, its demise seems to be painfully slow. Like the feudal system of governance was eventually overhauled by multi-party democracies, so too will we have to embrace the notably more refreshing politics of independent candidates and organic movements, as well as shared ideals, values, and principles among ordinary people.



The groundwork for this new way of politicking was laid in 2020 by the Constitutional Court in its New Nation Movement judgment, which declared that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional in that adult citizens may only be elected to the national and provincial legislatures by virtue of their membership of political parties.

This landmark judgment necessitated a change in electoral reform which was signed into law in April 2023, even though the gatekeeping parliamentarians dragged their feet. They set up a task team to obtain an opinion on a matter already ventilated by the government instead of immediately acting upon the court's judgment.

The question that we should entertain now is how these changes will reshape the political arena. This is why, as an anti-corruption social justice activist, I am dabbling in the politics of tomorrow’s government.

We can predict with a degree of certainty that the hot topics for the country's forthcoming elections will be international relations, identity politics, and, if you are in my line of work, the ceaseless fight against corruption. But underpinning these fiercely debated matters is the stark reality of South Africa's service delivery failures, mainly by local government, and human rights abuses – a reoccurring theme from colonial apartheid regimes.

Keeping this ugly reality in mind, I contemplate a piece written by my colleague Kavisha Pillay in which she underscores integrity as a critical antidote to combating graft. Pillay's moral cry is directed to those in power, particularly persons in public office, to do right especially in their private moments. As a proponent of that virtuous ideal, I could not agree more.

But what of the ordinary man and woman's purpose? Should we not also place great emphasis on their sincerity or lack thereof? This is not the obvious question of passively or actively participating in petty acts of corruption but rather an inward reflection of the decisions we make that may profoundly influence the trajectory of our society.

We are complicit in SA’s problems

Every day South Africans are confronted with the innumerable losses owed to corruption. Corruption Watch holds the accounts of almost 40 000 corruption victims as a testimony to the utter despair caused by those who shamelessly lie about having the people's interests at heart.

Based on these reports, we note the irrefutable nexus between corruption and human rights violations. Therefore, when we pontificate about the likely topical issues in the seventh democratic national polls, we should marry those to the plight of the landless and hungry, an ailing healthcare system, the lack of access to quality education, and poorly maintained infrastructure.

More than that, we must evaluate our own complicity in electing dishonourable, greedy, unaccountable persons into positions of power. Our personal integrity is called into question when we consciously affirm a party's choice to field a presidential candidate who reprehensibly prioritised his business interests over the lives of dozens of miners who now lie dead and forgotten in Marikana. And what about that party's clownish protection of the same person when his shady Phala Phala dealings again trumped the public good?

Our integrity is questionable, too, when some of us put a mark next to a party that claims good governance, but in the single province and several municipalities that it runs, entrenches pre-1994 economic disparities, patronage, and cronyism.

Hypocritically, we then decry the state of affairs after willingly giving these politicians the mandate to govern our lives.



Though unacceptable, it is understandable that we find ourselves in this cesspool and at the mercy of political scavengers. Those who remain from the old guard who ushered in the democratic dispensation well-seasoned with its neoliberal machinations believe still that we can right wrongs with endless inquiries, task teams, and commissions. Of them, we ask – and those who benefit from the status quo – at what point did their conscience check out and their so-called honesty become political slogans?



And the rest of us must answer what uprightness looks like, given our dubious circumstances.



Change is in our hands



Fortunately, this is a road well-travelled by many around the world who have, and still are, facing the struggles that we fight.



As polarised as the global community may be, forces are realigning and partnerships based on good ethics, values, and principles are being forged at grassroots levels. For instance, through the re-election of President Luiz Lula da Silva, Brazil illustrates that truth and honour can withstand the hardships brought about by a corrupt political and judicial system.



The Chilean case study, meanwhile, is a story of a citizen-led constitutional reform process built on resistance and probity. The people, distrustful of the political establishment in that country, organised themselves and their process of change was led by independent and upright citizens. This followed frustrations with, among other issues, social inequality, the high cost of living, and corruption.

Therefore, as South Africans march onward to the next opportunity to bring about change, instead of bemoaning the ruin that is the ANC, or lamenting the DA's redress policies, or expressing annoyance over the EFF’s flip-flopping, our collective righteousness should direct us to reject the so-called better devil's wrongdoing.



Many of us know and live the realities of the forgotten, the marginalised, the oppressed. We are fully aware of the impact of corruption as a factor perpetuating our bondage and our poverty.



Therefore, the revolution begins when we act with integrity and make the right choice in deciding our future.



- Melusi Ncala is a senior researcher at Corruption Watch.

