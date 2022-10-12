OPINION | Ukraine special representative for Africa, Maksym Subkh: We are counting on SA's support

The special representative of Ukraine for Africa, Maksym Subkh writes that is important for Ukraine to build relations with South Africa and has called on South Africa to review its neutral stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

My working visit to South Africa comes at a difficult time for the whole world.



The war waged by Russia against Ukraine reverberates far beyond the borders of our country and even beyond Europe. While the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine commit terrible crimes such as mass repressions, deportation, kidnapping, torture, and the destruction of Ukrainian towns and villages, millions of African families are at risk of starvation.

As recent developments have shown, the export of Ukrainian food is significantly important - the lives of about four hundred million people globally depend on it. When the Russian army burns grain fields, destroys farms and agricultural infrastructure, and blocks access to ports in the Black and Azov seas, not only do Ukrainian exports suffer, but also millions of Africans, who are then deprived access to vital Ukrainian food.

War threatens things crucial to humanity

Russia's single objective, to conquer Ukraine, brings so much suffering to the world. So, all we are united by the struggle to find balance and harmony, keeping the order for which the global community has been fighting for the last decade. Unfortunately, this war is a source of threat to things crucial to humanity: the world system of international law, food security, and the development of democratic and humanistic values.

Speaking to the African audience, I would like to emphasise that the Russian invasion is an act of flagrant imperialism. Hardly anywhere else in the world do people understand the concept of imperialism so well. It is evident and unquestionable to all of us that the return of imperialism is a global disaster. Intimidation, blackmail, wars, and conflicts remain one of the imperial essences of Russia, which has always sought to expand its spheres of influence everywhere in the world, including in Africa. Russia claims that it is increasingly investing in African countries, although this was not yet fully captured in the dataset, which shows that only one per cent of total foreign direct investments in Africa was made by Russia.

Meanwhile, Africa has always been and will forever remain the focus of Ukraine's attention and peaceful policy. Proof of that is, even during the war, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, recently set up an office of Special Representative of Ukraine for Africa, in order to improve the coordination of cooperation with African countries.



I feel an honoured and at the same time, a big responsibility has been put on me by the Head of the State.

From the very origins of their struggle for freedom and equality against colonialism and apartheid, Ukraine, as a co-founder of the United Nations, defended and promoted the interests of African nations. As you know, Ukraine has always been a reliable partner for African countries: from the supply of grain products to cooperation in the military-technical sphere and peacekeeping missions. Therefore, any attempts to manipulate the public opinion of African nations are hopeless. During apartheid, Ukrainians, who made up a large proportion of the population of the Soviet Union, supported the freedom fighters. I believe, through our current difficulties, we have been given a new chance to develop relations between Ukraine and South Africa.

For Ukraine, it is important to deepen relations with South Africa, which is the biggest economic, financial and transport hub in the region. Following discussions between Zelensky and President Cyril Ramaphosa, we look forward to building a mutually respectful and trustworthy relationship. As a nation, we, Ukrainians, highly value South Africa's experience of South Africa in overcoming apartheid. Nelson Mandela's Long Walk to Freedom translated into Ukrainian has become a popular book among the Ukrainian youth.

Trade, economic and investment cooperation

Ukraine is keen to further develop relations with South Africa, attaching great importance to the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation with your country as one of our biggest trade partners in Sub-Saharan Africa. The total volume of our bilateral trade in 2021 amounted to US $ 117.3 million. Last year's trade mission to South Africa headed by Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine – Trade Representative of Ukraine, Taras Kachka, gave a clear signal for the deepening and expanding economic cooperation between our countries.

Ukraine is implementing digitalisation reform that aims to put public services online. The Ukrainian IT sector employs almost 300 thousand professionals and is growing by 25-30% annually. It already tops the list of service exporters (over $ 5 billion per year) and generates more than four percent of Ukraine’s GDP. The IT sector in Ukraine is growing steadily despite the war, so customers can be sure of the reliability of Ukrainian companies. Ukraine became the first country in the world where digital passports were considered the legal equivalent to ordinary ID documents. Ukraine is more than able to assist our South African partners in the first stage of developing digital solutions in the spheres of internet banking implementation, electronic registers handling, and digitalisation of public services.

We also see many prospects for establishing and developing mutually profitable cooperation in education. Ukrainian universities could offer the South African youth high-quality educational services in healthcare, agriculture, engineering, IT, and aviation. Soon after the outbreak of war, Ukrainian authorities facilitated the evacuation of South African students to the neighbouring countries. When the war ends, they will be able to continue their studies in Ukraine. Fortunately, nowadays, many Ukrainian universities offer the possibility of distance learning.

Although the Russian war has led to tragedy and difficulty, Ukraine has strengthened its role as a guarantor of global food security, which is the basis for deepening economic cooperation and creating new opportunities for Ukrainian exports.

Therefore, it is extremely important to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are grateful to the countries that have raised their voice against Russia's colonial war and joined international efforts, aimed at counteracting Russian military invasion, including participating in implementing sanctions against Russia.

SA's neutral stance

Despite the fact that South Africa traditionally has kept a neutral position regarding resolutions on Ukraine, we look forward to seeing a review of South Africa’s stance in which it will support Ukrainian resolutions in the framework of international organisations.

It is not only Ukraine, but the world that is counting on South Africa for support within the UN and other international organisations on issues which concern the Russian war against Ukraine, including Ukraine's initiative to establish a Special Criminal Tribunal to punish the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine, Ukraine's initiative to create the international reparation mechanism for damage caused by the Russian military aggression and the UNGA draft resolution on environmental damage inflicted by Russia.

We missed the South Africa at the second online summit of the International Crimean Platform in August,. It was set up by President of Ukraine to improve the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea, the response to growing security threats, increasing international pressure on the Kremlin and preventing further rights violations. We would like to welcome South Africa among participants at the third summit, which we plan to hold next year. We also encourage South Africa to join the Joint Declaration of the International Crimean Platform.

However, we welcome that a new page has been opened in our relationship.

- Maksym Subkh is the special representative of Ukraine for Africa.

