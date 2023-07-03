1h ago

OPINION | Vivien Essel: Certificate of Need is not new to South Africa or elsewhere

accreditation
Vivien Essel
A Certificate of Need is not an infringement on health practitioners, argues the writer.
iStock

The national health department is going to get an opportunity to defend the Certificate of Need (CoN) in court, after the high court in Pretoria ruled in the department's favour, last week. Vivien Essel explains why a CoN is an essential instrument.

A Certificate of Need (CoN), as stated in the National Health Act 61 of 2003, is a legal document that is required before a person may:

  • "Establish, construct, modify or acquire a health establishment or agency;
  • Increase the number of beds in, or acquire prescribed health technology at, a health establishment or health agency;
  • Provide prescribed health services; or
  • Continue to operate a health establishment or health agency after the expiration of 24 months from the date the Act took effect."

In June 2022, the High Court in Pretoria declared sections 36 to 40 of the National Health Act as unconstitutional. These sections pertain to the implementation of a CoN. 

The judgment and order of the High Court was erroneously sought and granted in the absence of the Department of Health (DoH). The Department of Health was not able to contest this process or give any legal counter-argument in court.

Judgment contested

The department has since then contested the judgment and approached the court for recission of the judgment so that it may be fully debated. Last week, the High Court ruled in favour of the department and will revisit the constitutionality of the proposed CoN. The department will therefore have an opportunity to defend the CoN in court.

Regulations governing health service providers and health establishments is not new or atypical in South Africa and elsewhere. All professions are regulated in South Africa. In the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, clause 39 provides for the accreditation of health care service providers and health establishments by the Fund.

The office of the Chief State Law Adviser gave an opinion in the context of the NHI Bill in Parliament that stated, "In our view, clause 39 is not novel to South African law. Examples abound of laws that set out requirements that must be met before registration as or to practice as professionals. The objectives of access and quality further persuades that the provisions of the Bill purports to regulate the practice of the profession, rather than one’s right to choose a profession freely." 

An essential instrument

A CoN is not an infringement on the rights of health practitioners. In countries such as Canada, Australia and the USA, regulations are in place for the establishment of health facilities and functioning of a health professional. For instance, in Canada, privileging is a requirement before a health practitioner can open a medical practice. Privileging is the process of receiving legal authorisation by a health authority that defines the medical services, procedures, and treatments that a health practitioner can offer as a professional; and the facilities and zones within which the health practitioner is eligible to provide care and services to patients.

Similarly, in Australia, a Medicare provider number, which uniquely identifies the health practitioner and the place of work, is needed before opening a medical practice. And in the USA, 35 states and Washington, D.C have a CoN programme where a health planning agency or other body must approve the creation of new healthcare facilities or the expansion of an existing facility's services in a specified area.

A Certificate of Need is an essential instrument that will be used to address a need-based planning approach to the distribution of health establishments and services in the country. Healthcare is not a tradable commodity. It is a human right and a public good, and the state has an obligation to provide quality, equitable healthcare to its people.  

- Dr Vivien Essel is a Public Health medicine specialist

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.


