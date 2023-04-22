OPINION | William Sezoe: 'Where are SU staffers when students are protesting?'

William Sezoe asks where are staff members when Stellenbosch University students protest. His question comes after members demonstrated earlier this week against a motion by the Executive of the University Convocation calling for the resignation of the Rector, Prof Wim de Villiers, and Registrar, Dr Ronel Retief.

Over one hundred Stellenbosch University (SU) staff members gathered in front of the University Management building, Admin B earlier this week to protest in support of the Rector and Registrar of the institution.

I know many of these staff members, and I have massive respect for most of them and their work.

They were protesting against a motion by the Executive of the University Convocation calling for the resignation of the Rector, Prof Wim de Villiers, and Registrar, Dr Ronel Retief following allegations of nepotism.

Accountability

I won't be debating whether the Rector must resign or not; I think the call is a bit too far-fetched to be honest. I, however, did share my stance via an online debate on Twitter with Prof Thulia Madonsela, where I said;

"I have huge respect for the Rector, but this one was not it. And the reason why I am saying that is because I would have believed that the Rector's Discretionary Powers (RDP) are specifically used for the purposes of transformation. [It is] To help get those students from poor and marginalised backgrounds, and not students who come from advantaged backgrounds or, [as] in this case, family members, into the system. I believe that a mistake was made; we must acknowledge it, and fix it and with that comes accountability, whatever that might look like.

Nonetheless, I think Council did the right thing to call for an investigation into the matter so that a rational and informed decision can be made. I believe in the processes and it must be allowed to commence without any influence from anyone."

Now back to the staff members who took part in a protest just moments before the Council of the University went into session. I think many wondered why exactly there was a demonstration in support of the Rector and Registrar because shouldn't one first wait for an outcome of investigation? That was the question from quite a few students on campus, and, in fact, a few staff members.

The corridors were alive with conversation, and a wide range of diverse perspectives were given by many staff members on the said protest. The one crucial whisper I want to focus on for a second is when a staff member asked me:

"But where are these staff members when students are protesting?” and I couldn't help but reflect on how valid their question is.

Different views

For me the irony was the fact that you had directors from the University Transformation Office protesting on this issue. My question is where are they when students protest on transformation issues at the institution? Why are they not there, listening to students or giving their support?

Where are they during these times with their placards or do incidents of exclusion and or racism at the institution, which is also damaging to the institution's brand – not affect them? Is this not enough reason for them to join a protest?

The other irony goes back to my assumption on what I thought the RDP would be used for. In this context, why are they not protesting on this policy and how it can be used to advance transformation at the institution?

Further down the corridor, another staff member who did not join the protest whispered, "it is actually funny because why are those staff members not rather protesting against the very same people who can't even give us a raise in salary."

Now that's not my space to really comment, but I think it's quite interesting how various staffers and students on the campus view the particular issue.

Talk to each other

My hope, however, is that the process will be allowed to go as far and deep as possible to gather all the facts, and that the outcome of the process is accepted, whatever it may be.

At the same time, I hope that stakeholders, external and internal, start having conversations with each other.

Stop fighting via the media, it is damaging towards the brand of the institution. Be adults and talk – I don't believe that the way we are currently engaging is fruitful and beneficial to any one of us.



Lastly, I would like us to all remember our institution's motto: Saam vorentoe! Sonke siya phambili! Forward together! This too shall (hopefully) pass!

- William Sezoe is the Stellenbosch University (SU) SRC Vice-Chairperson and Member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Student Organisation FedEx. He writes in his personal capacity.

