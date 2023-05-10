Patricia de Lille | Despite challenges, the future of Africa's tourism industry looks promising

Tourism significantly contributes to the African economy, supporting over 24 million jobs and accounting for 8.5% of the continent's GDP, writes Patricia de Lille.

I am deeply enthusiastic about fostering the expansion and progress of tourism within our nation and throughout Africa.



As we ought to know, tourism is a vital driver of economic growth and job creation, and it can transform communities and improve people's lives at home and across the beautiful continent of Africa.

Our raison d'être as South African Tourism is to deliver 21 million visitors and make a 10% contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030, per the mandate of the government's policy dubbed National Development Plan.

According to available figures (2022), the tourism sector's contribution to the country's GDP is 3.7%. However, in 2019, it accounted for a much higher 8.7% of South Africa's GDP before the hurricane caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism is a significant source of employment in South Africa, providing close to 1.08 million jobs in the travel and tourism sector as of 2021, representing a 1.9% increase from the previous year's figure of 1.06 million jobs. However, this growth has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Millions visit SA

The sector is also crucial in generating foreign currency for the country. In 2019, South Africa welcomed 10.2 million international tourists, generating over R120 billion in revenue. Encouragingly, recent data from 2022 indicates that South Africa received 7.12 million foreign visitors, of which 1.57 million were from overseas and 5.54 million were from other African countries, according to Statistics SA.

That is why I believe we must continue to invest in our tourism infrastructure, promote our unique cultural and natural heritage, and make it easier for tourists to visit our country, improving both the airlift connectivity and visa regime.

Our bane of existence is improving the perception of safety and security. That’s why the Deputy Minister of Tourism proposed the idea of a specialised police unit to focus on tourism safety on Monday, a concept that I fully support .

We need to innovate and adapt to remain competitive and relevant in the rapidly changing world of tourism. Embracing digital technologies and promoting sustainable tourism practices are critical to achieving this.

As a public representative for many years, I have witnessed the immense impact that tourism can have on a country's economy and the lives of its citizens. That is why I strongly believe that collaboration across the African continent is of utmost importance in promoting tourism and realising its full potential. It is essential to extend tourism's benefits to individual countries and the entire African continent's people, and this can only be achieved through collaboration.

According to data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Africa welcomed 45 million international tourists in 2022, compared to 68.8 million in 2019.

Despite the pandemic's impact, tourism receipts to the continent in 2022 amounted to $168 billion, up 38% from the previous year, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). In 2019, before the pandemic, the travel and tourism sector's contribution to the region’s GDP was 6.8% or $182.4 billion.

A promising future

Despite the challenges, the future of Africa's tourism industry looks promising, with international tourist arrivals expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in Europe and the Middle East this year, following a stronger-than-expected recovery in 2022. UNWTO's forward-looking scenarios for 2023 suggest that international tourist arrivals could reach 80% to 95% of pre-pandemic levels.

The 2023 forecast of The World Travel & Tourism Council's Economic Impact Report (EIR) revealed that the African Travel & Tourism sector is expected to create almost 14 million new jobs over the next decade.

According to the report, Travel & Tourism's GDP is forecast to grow at an average rate of 6.8% annually between 2022-2032, more than twice the 3.3% growth rate of the region’s overall economy, to reach nearly $ 279 billion (R4.37 trillion) (7.2% of the total economy).

These numbers demonstrate the immense potential of tourism in Africa, not only as a revenue generator but also as a job creator and a catalyst for faster economic growth. These numbers highlight the immense potential for tourism to drive economic growth and job creation across Africa.

Furthermore, tourism can transform communities and improve people's lives by providing jobs, sustaining livelihoods, and injecting foreign currency into the economy.

However, the benefits of tourism are not distributed equitably across the continent, and collaboration is essential in promoting tourism and ensuring its benefits are shared more fairly.

Cooperation across the continent can help address issues such as improved air connectivity, better infrastructure, and increased access to finance. Such collaboration can lead to increased investment in the industry and ultimately result in more significant job creation and economic growth. After all, reciprocity is the recipe for prosperity.

We must prioritise sustainable tourism practices that protect our environment and cultural heritage while promoting economic development. Through concrete actions, we are here as Africans at Africa's Travel Indaba to work to reposition ourselves in the minds of international travellers.

We must work to ensure that the benefits of tourism are distributed equitably and that all members of our communities can access the opportunities created by the sector.



As I stand before you today, I am filled with pride and gratitude for the opportunity to welcome all of you to South Africa. From the esteemed tourism ministers and tourism board CEOs to our valuable exhibitors and international buyers, I am humbled by your presence at this year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba.

I assure all international delegates of VIP treatment, including immersion in South African culture and hospitality. I share a greeting in isiZulu, "Sawubona," meaning "hello."

So, on behalf of the people of South Africa, I say to you, “Sanibonani, and welcome to our beautiful country.”

- Patricia De Lille is South Africa's Minister of Tourism. This an abridged version of her speech she delivered at the opening of Africa's Travel Indaba 2023, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

