Randall Williams | Finance head fired as City of Tshwane moves to fix poor audit outcomes

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke expressed an adverse audit opinion on the City of Tshwane for the July 2021 to June 2022 financial year amid evidence of misconduct and misrepresentation of the metros financial position. Responding to this, Tshwane MayorRandall Williams says the contract of the City's chief financial officer (CFO) has been terminated and the City is also engaging with the National Treasury on the secondment of two former CFOs.
In my tenure as executive mayor of Tshwane, the City has obtained two unqualified audits. These are a core basis for achieving good governance. The next primary goal is to ensure that we achieve a clean audit, which is one of the targets we have set ourselves as a coalition government.
For this past financial year, which ended on 30 June 2022, the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) released its report on the City which provided an adverse opinion. This is an immense disappointment and a completely unacceptable outcome. While the AGSA must still formally present the report to the City of Tshwane council, there are a few matters that I want to address.
READ | AG flags 'material uncertainty' around Tshwane's ability to continue as going concern
Firstly, I want to acknowledge the critical work that is done by the AGSA. As an institution in this country, the AGSA provides an incredibly valuable service in strengthening our democracy. I have the utmost respect for the office of the AGSA and its team. It is important to note that the annual audit report that they compile is a valuable tool for us in the City to evaluate the work of the administration and assess performance.
The most recent AGSA report highlights a significant decline, particularly in the quality and management of the financial statements. The AGSA has flagged various weaknesses in the City’s accounting and reporting methods, which have compromised the quality of the financial statements. The full report is a public document and will be officially available after it is presented to the City of Tshwane council at the end of this month.
Gross financial misconduct
The findings by the AGSA in relation to the compilation of the City’s financial statements, I believe, constitute gross financial misconduct. The report indicates poor applicability of Generally Recognised Accounting Practice (GRAP) standards across numerous areas of reporting and a significant decline in the quality of information that was provided to them during the audit process. It is deeply alarming to me when I read how the AGSA has indicated that there is not sufficient evidence for them to generate an opinion on aspects of the financial statements.
It is for this reason that the contract of the chief financial officer (CFO) was terminated at the end of December 2022. A further report on the role of the CFO in relation to the compilation of the financial statements will also serve before council because it is important that council is properly briefed on this matter.
There must be accountability for these types of failures and the CFO is the critical point of contact in driving and ensuring that the City has prepared adequately and responds appropriately to the AGSA when it initiates its audit.
Urgent action required
As the executive mayor of Tshwane, I must take responsibility and initiate action on this report, and ensure that the recommendations and failures that have been flagged by the AGSA are addressed immediately. There can be no waiting around on this issue. It requires urgent action and immediate implementation.
One of the best starting points is, of course, with the office of the AGSA. This is why the city manager has already begun a process of continuous engagement with the AGSA to get its assistance in unpacking how we systematically address the shortfalls and failings that it has identified. In doing so, we are plotting out a roadmap to ensure that we progress.
We cannot wait until the next yearly audit starts to assess any shortfalls either. This is why we will also implement auditing in the first two quarters of this financial year and begin auditing our subsequent quarters as they conclude. This will ensure that the City is properly prepared for when the AGSA initiates its formal audit later in the year.
We are also engaging with the National Treasury on the secondment of two former CFOs to come and support this work in the City with their professional expertise. The failures identified in the audit need to be addressed swiftly and we will bring in any resources that we can to assist us going forward.
One of the biggest risks that we faced in our last financial year was the fact that the City only had an acting city manager. This instability in the top level of the administrative leadership created its own challenges which was flagged by the AGSA. This was a deficiency that we addressed with the appointment of Johann Mettler as the new city manager.
We are now in the process of recruiting new Section 56 top management that report directly to the city manager, including the CFO. This is a critical process as we work towards stabilising the administration for the future. A strong administrative leadership team provides the basis on which we ensure good governance.
I want to reiterate a firm and strong commitment towards ensuring that the City improves its audit outcome. As a coalition government, this is a core deliverable that we must secure to demonstrate that we are serious about transparent and accountable government.
- Randall Williams is the executive mayor of Tshwane.
*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.