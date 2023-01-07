Randall Williams | Finance head fired as City of Tshwane moves to fix poor audit outcomes

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke expressed an adverse audit opinion on the City of Tshwane for the July 2021 to June 2022 financial year amid evidence of misconduct and misrepresentation of the metros financial position. Responding to this, Tshwane MayorRandall Williams says the contract of the City's chief financial officer (CFO) has been terminated and the City is also engaging with the National Treasury on the secondment of two former CFOs.

In my tenure as executive mayor of Tshwane, the City has obtained two unqualified audits. These are a core basis for achieving good governance. The next primary goal is to ensure that we achieve a clean audit, which is one of the targets we have set ourselves as a coalition government.