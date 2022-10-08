RIGHT OF REPLY | Doug Butterworth: Penguin decline - Victims, villains and heroes

Doug Butterworth writes in response to a column by Melanie Verwoerd in which she reflected on the dwindling African penguin numbers, asking if the evidence is clear that it is the fishing industry that is contributing to the loss.

Some mix of victims, villains and heros generally provides the basis for a good story.



Melanie Verwoerd – This is not the march of the African penguins we want to see (News 24, 17 August) – certainly has it right in identifying penguins as the victims of this saga. The persistent downward trend in penguin numbers, at a rate of about 5% per annum over recent decades, is alarming. Concern is thoroughly justified, and the need to reverse this trend unquestionable.

Verwoerd then jumps rapidly to finger the villains: "a decrease in sardines and anchovies"; "mainly due to large-scale fishing around these colonies"; a conclusion denied "Unsurprisingly [by] 'scientists’ employed by the fishing industry" who "Despite no verifiable evidence … claimed economic loss".

But do any of her assertions, aside from a decrease in sardines, withstand close scrutiny?

Anchovies, a major source of food for the west coast penguin colonies, especially during their peak reproductive period during autumn, have remained well above their late 20th century levels over the last two decades.

Scientific calculations of economic loss were reviewed and refined in a process (including workshops) of extensive review conducted over a two-year period by an international panel of leading scientists in the field.

Fifteen years ago (in response to a proposal I made at that time) an experiment involving alternating closures to pelagic fishing around four islands with major penguin colonies began. The aim was to quantify to what extent such fishing might impact penguin reproductive success. Throughout, the details of the experiment and the manner in which the results were to be analysed were discussed with this international panel, whose recommendations were followed.



The results (now also published) were that any impact of such fishing on the penguins was at most minimal, particularly when compared to the 5% pa penguin rate of decline. Certainly, what is now clear is that whatever are the main causes of this concerning decline, they do not include fishing around the penguin colonies.

From the start, the fishing industry, despite the costs to themselves, supported this experiment and agreed to act in accordance with its scientific results. The sole scientist whom they employ as a consultant was fastidious in ensuring that his analyses and advice did not depart from best scientific practice.

Alternative analyses presented to Creecy

So is there any veracity in Verwoerd's statements? Indeed, there have been alternative analyses of the experiment presented that claim a bigger impact of fishing on the penguins, and these were the primary basis on which certain environmental NGOs approached Minister Barbara Creecy to institute fishing closures around these islands.

But it has frequently been pointed out that these alternative analyses have been based on mathematically flawed methodology. The most recent published attempt by their authors to counter those criticisms has already been rebutted by world-leading scientists in the field. These scientists have clarified that those authors failed to address the flaws identified in their earlier analyses, and they have independently drawn attention to their yet further shortcomings. Their comments have been brought to the attention of Minister Creecy’s department of forestry, fisheries and the environment (DFFE).

While some penguin-related science is of an inexact nature, importantly, this does not extend to the exact science nature of the mathematical analyses in question. The results of these analyses have been shown to violate a fundamental statistical result – this in the same way that a claim to be able to create energy out of nothing would violate the law of conservation of energy and be fatuous. DFFE would open itself to scientific ridicule if it were to base a decision for closures around islands on these analyses.

These aspects are highly pertinent because they have implications of far wider and greater importance than this penguin issue alone. The law, in the form of the Marine Living Resources Act, requires that decisions by the Minister are based on the best scientific evidence – certainly, the results of analyses which have been proven to be wrong are incompatible with that requirement.

Furthermore, under the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions’ code of conduct, scientists are required to confine their contributions to their fields of competence. Key analyses and resolution of the penguin issue fall under the field of quantitative marine ecosystem modelling. Scientists from other fields may well contribute valuable inputs to the analyses required, but only those qualified in this ecosystem modelling field may conduct the integrated analyses required, and provide resultant scientific advice to DFFE, under this code.

Over the past year, DFFE have involved only a limited number of scientists in reviewing the penguin issue. Beside the unjustly maligned industry consultant scientist, were any of the others providing advice in this process qualified to do so in terms of the SACNASP code? Have DFFE been acting contrary to the requirements of the law in this matter?

No response

These requirements make the involvement of and comments by certain non-governmental groups in supporting proposals for island closures all the more concerning. Naturally such public interest is desirable and to be welcomed. But one group when challenged to refute the mathematical proof that the analyses they are quoting to support their position are flawed, has failed to offer a response. Another, while claiming their position is strongly guided by science, has repeatedly declined offers to have explained to them why this is not the case.

Is this a viable basis for future natural resource management in South Africa? To the contrary, surely respect for and action in terms of the law should be the very first requirement governing responsible contributions by all, including by these non-governmental groups? This is the main concern here – the issue is primarily that decisions be made in terms of the law and based on sound, not flawed, science – it is not primarily about differences between the fishing industry and certain ENGOs concerning penguins.

Further sound-bite offerings by these groups also fail to pass close scrutiny. Closures are supposedly "justified" under the precautionary principle and because "every little help counts". But the original statement of the Precautionary Principle, from the Rio Conference now some four decades past, makes clear that a trade-off decision is always involved in application of the Principle - here this is the cost to the industry compared to the benefit to the penguins. For the closures advocated by ENGOs at six main breeding sites, the industry calculates this trade-off to be an amelioration of 12 penguin pairs per annum in the extent of decline, against a loss of some 600 jobs as a result of closures to fishing around these colonies.

But let's return to Verwoerd’s statement that the penguin decline is "mainly due to large-scale fishing around these colonies". However, even were the flawed estimates of the effect of closures put forward by ENGOs to the Minister correct, enacting those closures would reduce the rate of penguin decline by only about one-tenth – hardly enough to prevent extinction in due course.

As was pointed out early last year, the real key question is: what are the mechanisms responsible for more than 90% of this decline? As leading Australian quantitative marine scientist, Malcolm Haddon, states:

There is obviously still a great need to determine the likely reasons behind the penguin decline……. these must be seriously explored and investigated.

Can those causes be identified, and what can then be done to ameliorate them?

Indeed, other contributory causes can certainly be postulated. Since the early 1900's, the South African seal population has increased enormously. At nearby Gough island, in a similar situation, predation by seals was identified as a major cause of the reduction in rockhopper penguin numbers.

The main priority is clearly to investigate other possible causes, and repeated requests have been made for almost a year now for DFFE to make the data required available to scientists so that this investigation can proceed. But nothing has yet happened (despite, at last, some very recent positive murmurs).

This is the real scandal.

Why are attempts to uncover and address the causes of the penguin decline being frustrated in what appears to be an attempt at scientific censorship?

So the real villains of the penguin saga are not Verwoerd's large-scale fishing around penguin colonies together with dastardly industry scientists playing delaying tactics. Rather they are the actual (but yet to be identified) main reasons for the penguin decline and those responsible for withholding the data needed to attempt to determine these reasons.

Will a hero emerge?

But might a hero still emerge to rescue the situation. Minister Creecy is the clear candidate and started well with her undertaking that penguins would not go extinct "on her watch". Welcome also was her earlier undertaking, in her first public speech as Minister, that she would base her decisions on science. What then does she need to do?

First, for reasons broader than this penguin issue, she needs to confirm a commitment to ensure that such science will be consistent with the legal requirements of the MLRA and with SACNASP’s code of conduct for scientists.

Next, she needs on that basis to immediately scientifically interrogate the industry's claim that the island closure trade-off is 12 further penguin pairs per annum against a loss of 600 jobs. It is such a comparison on which any decision by her to close the vicinities around penguin colonies to fishing needs to be primarily based.

Then she needs to rapidly set right a situation where the provision of the data required to try to determine the main causes of the penguin decline has been delayed for nearly a year, in circumstances where this determination clearly needs the most urgent attention if there is to be any hope of reversing the downward penguin trend.

Finally, the Minister needs to reconsider current scientific structures for the pursuit of quantitative penguin analyses (including the possible impact of noise and pollution near St Croix island). This previously took place under her Department's Fisheries Branch.

One of the world’s most widely experienced and respected quantitative marine scientists, Ana Parma of Argentina, comments:

I have participated in numerous and diverse processes of independent peer review of fishery science, including five study committees of the USA National Academy of Science established to review contentious research issues with policy implications, and many fisheries stock assessment and management reviews in different countries and regional fisheries management organisations. Of all these, the process conducted in South Africa is amongst the most thorough, rigorous, transparent and accountable of which I have been part.

Last year the Minister changed the structures for penguin analyses and discussions away from her Fisheries Branch to which Parma’s comments refer. The results have been limited discussion, little progress, and the scandalous situation of prevention of pursuit of the real reasons for the penguin decline. She needs to reverse her previous decision in this regard, so that the necessary scientific analyses can again be effectively and urgently pursued.

- Doug Butterworth, is an Emeritus Professor with the Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at the University of Cape Town. He has specialised in fisheries’ assessment and the development of management procedures for their regulation.

