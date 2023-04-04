OPINION | Ukraine ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova: It should be easy to denounce terrorism

Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova writes that she doesn't know why is it so hard for some organisations, governments and individuals to loudly, proudly and unequivocally denounce terrorism. She does however hold hope the day will come when they will.

Some things should be simple. One of those things is loudly, proudly and unequivocally denouncing terrorism. Flying a flag against terrorism definitely should not be ambiguous; it should not be vague or open to any interpretations.



There aren't good people on both sides - there is a side of terrorists and a side of those being terrorised. That's the only way to sustain this long struggle against today's terrorist threats. That's how we'll protect our countries and world peace.



Unfortunately, that's not the world we live in today. We have a very long way to go to reduce the threat of terrorism. And that is why the avalanche of news and events that should not exist in a world that's firmly holding its stance against terrorism quite often leaves us feeling hopeless.

At my wits' end

Let's start with the United Nations. The obvious absurdity of Russia taking charge of UN Security Council is absolutely numbing. This is a country that more than once threatened the world's food security. A country that is holding hostage a nuclear plant, placing explosives and weapons inside it, and threatening the whole continent with radiation exposure. A country that is carrying out a genocide of a nation. A country that has been murdering, torturing, raping, and raining bombs and missiles on civilians. A country that did all in its power to try to freeze and starve to death millions of people. A country that was officially declared a state sponsor of terrorism by European Parliament. A country with a leader now facing an arrest warrant for war crimes for unlawfully deporting children to Russia. And, honestly, all of the above is just the tip of the iceberg. And yet, low and behold: this exact same country took charge of a powerful international body: the UN security council.

Now, if that doesn't make you feel safe and at peace, I don't know what will! Please do pardon the sarcasm, but I'm genuinely at my wits' end.

The last time Putin's terroristic hoard had its turn heading the UN Security Council was a bit more than a year ago - in February of 2022. Yes, during the month Vladimir Putin started his unprovoked murderous attack on Ukraine, the so-called "special military operation" that was supposed to make Kyiv fall and surrender in three days. And now, a whole year and two months of Russia's delusional killing spree with the only goal to let Putin keep his multi-billion "aqua-disco" palaces, the terrorist indicted by the international criminal court for the mass abduction and deportation of our children gets to run the organisation tasked with "maintaining international peace and security." I think most fiction writers would not be able to come up with a more diabolical scenario.

Head of Ukraine's Permanent Mission to UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya has stated: "As of 1 April, they're taking the level of absurdity to a new level. The security council as it is designed is immobilised and incapable to address the issues of their primary responsibility, that is prevention of conflicts and then dealing with conflicts."

Another thing the country that is currently holding the gavel at the UN Security Council is doing to really secure word peace - is arming third countries with nuclear weapons. Today this country is Belarus, tomorrow - who knows?

Our Minister of foreign affairs made a statement on Sunday: "Ukraine expects effective action to counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail by the UK, China, the US and France, including as permanent members of the UN Security Council, which have a special responsibility to prevent threats of aggression using nuclear weapons. The world must be united against someone who endangers the future of human civilisation."

More lies

And then there's the news from International Olympic Committee (IOC). Seems, IOC isn't really all that bothered by the war, genocide, tourture, rape and paedophilia. They've decided not only to look the other way and allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international competitions but also make it look like the athletes from around the world influenced their decision. Which is, in very undiplomatic terms - a blatant lie. Furthermore, many international competitors stated they will fight back against this decision.

International sports organisations are turning the blind eye and pretending that the Russia and Belorussian athletes were banned from international competitions for jaywalking and not because of Russian invasion of Ukraine. They pretend like they don't know that a large number of Russia's athletes are actually military service personnel and have often been seen and photographed in military uniforms. The very same uniforms that are currently killing, torturing and raping. The same uniforms that killed prominent Ukrainian athletes!

"The war originally started in 2014, when Russia hosted the Olympic Games", said the 20-year-old from Kyiv.

"They occupied our territories, and the Olympics helped to increase Russia's image on a high level. It was completely wrong to state that sports is outside of politics then, and it is also wrong to say that now. The Russians use sports as a propaganda tool to brainwash and encourage more Russian people to participate in the war and commit genocide against Ukrainians. They have no place in international sports," says two-time Ukrainian Olympic skeleton competitor Vladislav Heraskevych. He also stated that Ukrainian National Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission only heard from the IOC last week, having heard nothing from them for almost a year.

IOC has clearly chosen the side of terrorism. They are standing by the Russian military, protecting Russian athletes all the time. Furthermore, our athletes say that IOC is trying to prevent any kind of action from Ukrainian players. And constantly keep lying through their teeth that they have full support for their actions from the international community.

When German fencer Lea Krüger found out that International Fencing Federation (FIE) had voted to allow Russian and Belarusian fencers back into competitions, she made a public statement:

It was portrayed as if we, the athletes, took the decision that the Russians can come back to fencing. But it was the federation that took that decision, and we have to deal with the consequences as athletes. They put the interests of Russia and Belarus before the ones of the athletes, especially the Ukrainians. We had to show the world that not all fencing athletes agree with this; that's why we wrote that letter.

Over 300 active and former fencers wrote to the IOC urging the organisation to uphold sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes, stating that allowing them entry back into international competitions would be "a catastrophic error".



As I was writing this, a year old photo popped up in my Facebook feed. We literally have thousands of photos just like this one: a picture of a hand hand of a murdered Ukrainian. Tourtured and murdered for being Ukrainian.

I immediately clicked on the photo and just fell down a rabbit hole: I've read all the comments with condolences on the photographer's post, some people were sharing their own horrifying stories, and I was ready all of them...and then I saw a comment of a woman that said: "This is my mom. There's a mistake in your post. She never took my father's last name - her name was Nadia Myakushko. I'm writing because it must have been important to her, she must have been proud of her own name".



Nadia means 'hope'

So much love and respect for her mom in that one comment, as if she is trying to keep her spirit alive and respect everything that was important to her mom in her life. I clicked on her photo that took me to her page, with memories, with dozens of photos of her parents. Their beautiful life. They had such an exciting and eventful live. Big, gorgeous, intelligent, happy family. Smiling in every photo.

Nadia Myakushko and her husband Volodymyr Cherednichenko were murdered by Russian terrorists in Irpin in the first month of the war. Russians shot at their house, and when it went up in flames. The elderly couple tried to run outside and were immediately struck down by Russian bullets. They were found in their garden when Irpin was freed. Near to Nadia's hand there were her keys with a European Union flag keychain. The name Nadia in Ukrainian means "hope".

I don't know why is it so hard for some organisations, governments and individuals to loudly, proudly and unequivocally denounce terrorism. But I do hope the day will come when they will.



- Liubov Abravitova is the ambassador of Ukraine to SA, Mozambique and Botswana.

