Mamphela Ramphele | Open letter to Ramaphosa: State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch

Mamphela Ramphele writes in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma that South Africans suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture.

Mr President, I hesitated for a long time before writing this open letter to you. As you know, I was one of your most ardent supporters after your inauguration in 2018.

I was one of millions of citizens who cheered you at your inauguration because we expected you to live up to your promises. We believed that given your background as one of the young people in the 1970s who dared to cast aside the non-white/non-European imposed identity to proclaim your self-liberation as black and proud. We trusted you to live up to the Constitutional imperatives you helped to craft to usher in our democracy.

You repeatedly promised that you would clean up the tragic mess of state capture. You convinced us that corruption and incompetence would no longer have a place in government under your leadership. You told us: "Thuma mina", and we did.

We are still waiting and watching

We expected you to end the betrayals of the dreams of those who sacrificed their youth, their lives, and opportunities to lead comfortable lives to devote themselves to ensuring the achievement of the political freedom we gained in 1994. You spoke sensitively about the abuses of power, the destruction of state-owned enterprises, the very heart of governance under your immediate predecessor, and the need to put matters right.

It is now five years since we sent you. It is now a year since the Zondo Commission into state capture handed in its final report to you. You publicly insisted that the Chief Justice should watch how you would respond to his recommendations once you received the report. We are still waiting and watching you.

READ | Ralph Mathekga: Response to Zondo reveals a Parliament not wanting to do its job

Not only is there little evidence of a clean-up, but you have also continued to keep those implicated in state capture in your over-sized Cabinet and in important Chairs of Parliamentary Portfolio Committees.

There is a growing open defiance of calls for accountability in the ANC - the party you lead. The Chief Justice is told to keep off politics and stay in his law lane. Since when is politics not the business of every citizen, including those in the judiciary?

The ANC is sounding more and more like the apartheid era National party that warned citizens off politics. Politics is not only party politics. Politics is about the order of relationships and decision-making about the allocation of public resources within communities, cities, provinces and the state.

Good governance

Politics pertains to matters of governance. It is the business of every citizen to ensure that politics is conducted in a manner that promotes good governance.

The ANC has not seen it fit to take responsibility for the pain and suffering state capture has visited upon our country and its citizens over the last decades, starting with the arms deal, and creeping command and control politics.

The ANC has yet to apologise to citizens for the betrayal of the promise of freedom. The ANC continues to add salt to the trauma we suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture. The healing we yearn for has not been and is not a focus of the ANC.

Mr President, without healing, South Africa is unlikely to re-embrace the values of Ubuntu. Ubuntu is critical to the emergence of ethical politics that puts human dignity, fairness and social justice and compassion at the heart of all we do.

State capture is a symptom of a people who have lost their sense of what it means to be human. Infusing Ubuntu values into public service and incentivising its practice at all levels would enable public servants to serve citizens as sovereigns deserving the utmost of respect.

The current impunity, incompetence and utter disrespect of citizens at points of service: health, education, social welfare and everywhere, undermine our democracy at a fundamental level.

State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch. Eskom, Transnet, Passenger Rail system, and much more. The Public Health system is the most affected by the level of impunity and incompetence that is costing lives, pain and suffering.

Public health system mess

The emergency ushered in by the Covid pandemic opened the floodgates for state capturers – large and small. Emergency procurement saw a feeding frenzy across the public sectors as "comrades” and their connected networks feasted on money intended for essential services and strengthening an already overstretched public health system.

Babita Deokaran, a financial manager in the Gauteng Province, paid with her life for daring to blow the whistle on the tenderpreneurs feasting on Tembisa Hospital. The officials who aided the tenderpreneurs to benefit from no less than R1-billion are still at work at Tembisa Hospital, six months after they were linked to this massive theft of public resources. Whistleblowers continue to live in fear due to the failures of law enforcement and the failure of your government to protect them effectively.

In case you have missed the shameful news over the last few weeks, let me give you a feel.

READ | Ebrahim Harvey: Rahima Moosa report shines light on sad, sickening state of our public hospitals

The outgoing Health Ombudsman, Professor Magalepuru Makgoba, handed in his last report a few months ago, which described the public health system as a mess. The essential infrastructure in most hospitals is so broken that patients and health workers are at serious risk.

Equipment and essentials such as linen and clothing for both patients and health workers are woefully inadequate, posing health risks and extreme discomfort to vulnerable patients. Shortages of medicines and other special items are the rule rather than the exception in most hospitals, especially rural ones.

A final nail in the coffin of shame that is the public health system your government presides over, is the shortage of food for patients. Mr President, even in the worst periods under apartheid when we were young health workers, could we ever have imagined shortages of food for patients. What on earth has become of the public service under your watch?

Cholera outbreak

The outbreak of Cholera in Hammanskraal is another shameful indicator of the failures of 30 years of ANC governance. Cholera is a disease of neglect. Water and sanitation infrastructure in our country has not been maintained, built upon or renewed since the apartheid era. Poor communities across the country live in environments where sewage spillages are the norm. Some have to dig channels around their inadequate houses to minimise the spillage into their homes.

Mr President, I was shocked to see and hear you passing the buck during your recent visit to Hammanskraal – you disingenuously blamed the DA for the Cholera outbreak. Leadership is about taking responsibility. Even if it were true that the DA was the government in the area, you are the President of the whole of SA, not only of the ANC.

You should set the tone of accountability and accept responsibility for the suffering of the people of Hammanskraal whose complaints about poor-quality water have fallen on deaf ears for more than a decade.

Just look at Durban beaches that have to be closed because of repeated raw sewerage spillage into the ocean. Apartheid-era infrastructure cannot carry the services of today’s needs with a population that has grown and human settlements that have been poorly planned and regulated.

Successive ANC governments have not paid sufficient attention to public investments in infrastructure: roads, water and sanitation, rail and public housing in both urban and rural areas. Imagine how many jobs could have been created and sustained.

Imagine the improvements in the well-being of citizens, both urban and rural that could have been enabled. Imagine the restoration of human dignity and self-worth of those lifted out of the misery of filthy unliveable spaces.

Newsletter Weekly Opinions Weekly Opinions editor Vanessa Banton curates the best opinions and analysis of the week to give you a broader view on daily news happenings.

But this is not all. The entire public services system is broken in so many places that I cannot enumerate here. Suffice it that I conclude with reference to two failing public systems brought to light recently. What are you planning to do about the public school system that continues to fail our children despite the large share of public expenditure allocated to it?

Fully 81% of Grade 4 students can't read with meaning – setting millions of children up for failure to develop into the creative energetic citizens they could become. The horrendous youth unemployment in our country is a direct result of this failed public school system. Did the 1976 youth die in vain for quality education?

Finally, the shame that passes as a Magistrate's Court in Lusikisiki, 30 years into our democracy, is a window into the extent of neglect of poor communities across the country. How can any justice and restoration of human dignity occur in a dilapidated container? How can justice come from such a humiliating setting? It cannot be the cost which has kept this shame alive. It is disrespectful for poor people who happen to also be black and rural folk. How can this be what freedom means in 2023?

Mr President, this letter is an appeal to you to restore your promises as the one sent to serve the people who remain left behind as blue-light cars flash by leaving them in the dust.

- Mamphela Ramphele is Co-Founder of ReimagineSA and Co-President of the Club of Rome

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name, profile picture, contact details and location. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.