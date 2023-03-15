Mamphela Ramphele | What we are experiencing now is not true South Africa. We can be more

The need for urgent change is obvious. We cannot continue to live the way we are. It’s not just our well-being that is at stake but the future of our species and our planet. We urgently need to shift perspectives and change values, writes Mamphela Ramphele.

I am feeling the anxiety, anger, and anguish of my fellow South Africans. As a people, we are being let down. As a nation, we are falling short.



Ongoing corruption, power cuts, and complicity in the war being exacted by Russia on Ukraine: this is not the image of South Africa I dreamed of and fought for.



What pains me most of all is that this version of our nation is fiction. Yes, the inequality, blackouts, and violence are real - as are the suffering and heartbreak they cause. But this is not true South Africa. This is not true humanity. We can, and will be, so much more.

In 2014 I left party politics. I realised that my fellow citizens had bought into the fiction that the future of our nation lay in the squandered ideals of political leaders who claimed to be their liberators and a Parliament that has yet to hold them accountable.

At heart, we are all good, wise and loving

I returned to the unfinished business of promoting the self-liberation of each citizen, reconnecting the hearts and minds of communities making up our nation. That work has been guided by my belief that we are all, at heart, good, wise, and loving - and that it is only the corrupting influences of power and money, hate and greed that separate us from our true selves. That is the state in which we find South Africa. That is the state from which we must free ourselves.

But South Africa is not alone in its suffering. Across the world, hardship grows and permeates like a virus. Inequality is increasing for 70% of the world's population. The percentage of people living in poverty grew between 2019 and 2020. One in three women are still being subjected to domestic abuse. The human race stands on the brink of multiple planetary disasters.

These problems do not exist in isolation. They are the product of a worldview which emphasises individual fortune over collective wellbeing. Turbocharged by the opportunities to exploit people and resources beyond our borders, this mindset has globalised and intensified human suffering. Corrupt leaders and cruel dictators are, ultimately, the victims too. They’ve been captured by a belief system which is as wrong as it is damaging.

If we are to reverse this trend, our work has to be both deep and broad. Deep because we can only end poverty, prevent injustice, and stop climate breakdown by changing the way we live together. Exploitation starts when we see a fellow human being as a competitor or resource. Inequality grows when we value our own rights above and beyond those of our neighbor. The climate crisis deepens when we see our health and wellbeing as divorced from nature.

But broad, too, because the story we need to rewrite is collective and shared. The poverty that exists today in South Africa has its origins in the exploitation of its people by the dominant West - and to this day, foreign powers are still searching for ways to extract the resources of our country and influence our government. No nation is, figuratively, at least, an island.

And the way to come together, identify common problems, and find the courage to address them? Through compassion. Decades of scientific research have shown that human beings are wired for compassion. Without compassion, we couldn’t have survived for so long as a species or thrived in ever-more complex communities. It's given rise to life-saving medicines and movements for social and climate justice. And, just as crucially, it's something most of us try to practice everyday: when we seek or offer care, help a neighbour, support a friend, or look after a child or sibling.

The need for change is obvious

Of course, none of this will surprise anyone familiar with the philosophy of Ubuntu, handed down to us by our common ancient ancestors, which has long emphasised our shared fates, common humanity, and oneness. Our challenge is to understand how we can rekindle our connections to one another and return to our compassion - to return to Ubuntu.

To do that requires three things. Firstly, we bring together all those who research, practice, or believe in compassionate values to come together to connect, plan, and organise. Secondly, we cultivate compassion in individuals through a global expansion in compassion training, debates, and workshops - creating spaces where people can engage in global conversations about the foundation of a world that's based on compassionate values and promotes compassionate living. And finally, we must engage national and international leaders, challenging them to support systems change and promote governance of the commons that would usher in global equity for a healthy planet.

- Mamphela Ramphele is Co-Founder of ReimagineSA, Co-President of the Club of Rome, and Board member of the newly-formed Global Compassion Coalition.



- Mamphela Ramphele is Co-Founder of ReimagineSA, Co-President of the Club of Rome, and Board member of the newly-formed Global Compassion Coalition.

