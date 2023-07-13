Mbhazima Shilowa | Lessons in jazz for our politicians

While attending a jazz festival in Rotterdam over the weekend, Mbhazima Shilowa picked up some unlikely lessons that might do well for some of politicians to heed.

Last weekend, I attended the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam.



As is the case with most festivals of this nature, they’ve become more of a music festival than an actual jazz festival.

This is not just the view of a purist who prefers hard jazz.

Even those who think anyone who plays a trumpet, saxophone, piano, trombone, clarinet, double bass, organ, drums and such other instruments associated with jazz agree some of the bands often featured do not come close to resembling the sacred genre.

I've come to accept to ensure the event's success, organisers often include other genres to attract bigger audiences.

Jazz enthusiasts were spoilt for choice ranging from smooth jazz, hard jazz, big bands, solos, trios, quartets, quintets, and septets, and some who combine jazz and folk music.

Staying in their lane

Revellers (and some were indeed revellers) could move from one stage to another, either at the end of each show or in the middle of it, much to the annoyance of some who preferred no movement during the show or artists such as Abdullah Ibrahim, who prefer total silence.

One of the things political parties could take lessons on is how each featured artist went about their business, believing in their own brand and that enough people accept their offering.

Never once did they speak about how bad the others were or that, in fact, they weren't even playing jazz but using jazz instruments just to be classified as jazz by those who do not know better.

In any case, what distinguishes one artist from the other is not just their name but the way they play, perform, and engage with own history and audience.

Even if someone were to play Abdullah Ibrahim tracks such as Tintinyana, Woza Mntwana, Water from the Ancient Well, Mannenberg, etc, which happens often, they can never play the way he does.

It is his own brand and distinct offering.

It is not based on how the others don't measure up.

Similarly with the Jazz at the Lincoln Center Orchestra, which is led by Wynton Marsalis.

They're a big band that have their own compositions but also pay homage to other artists such as Wayne Shorter (Juju), Lou Donaldson (Blues Walk) and Dizzy Gillespie, (Embraceable You) among others.

I've got no doubt those who went to his show, especially the second one on Friday that ended just before midnight, weren't there for any of the songs they thought he may play, but rather because of the unique way he's moulded a modern big band even though some of the artists who started with him may be no more.

The brand remains strong, distinguishable, and unique. Again, he had nothing bad to say about other artists.

Always in competition

Our political parties would have done a few vivas, followed by down with whoever their chosen opponent is.

They see themselves competing with the others for votes which is true but do not believe voters can stay with them unless they remind them of how bad their situation is as if they do not know.

The village I come from knows the situation of their roads, absence of water, electricity blackouts, poverty, and unemployment.

What they want to hear is the unique offering by the other parties.

Many know the ANC saying they will lose their social grant is just hot air. Twice they voted in a DA ward councillor, and the sky didn't fall. Any party with a unique offering, distinct from others, stands a better chance.

After a debate on whether Pat Metheny plays jazz and whether smooth jazz qualifies as jazz, we sauntered towards the main stage where he was set to perform.

Enthusiasts took their seats an hour ahead of his performance.

As Vatsonga would say, "A ku pfumaleka na vuphelo bya marha" (Not one seat was left unoccupied).

Pat Metheny's current project, Side-Eye, consists of rotating lineups.

His current collaboration with Joe Dyson and Chris Fishman seemed to hit the right notes with the audience, many seemed to know his songs, including the new ones, once more proving if you decide on your niche and stick to it, voila, Bob is your uncle.

I love John McLaughlin from his time with Miles Davis when he featured in In a Silent Way and Bitches Brew, among others, but thought he had lost his way since he merged jazz with Indian music and after the breakup of the Mahavishnu Orchestra.



But with co-founder Zakir Hussain, who has been with him for close to 50 years, and new additions vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram he seems to always reinvent himself.

I thought he was a fossil, but the reception he got proves I'm the one who is either long in the tooth or too-hung-up-a-puritan.

And while people tend to shuffle off after a few songs, and especially if one goes into folk music in a foreign language, he had no such problem.

The audience stayed to the end except those who didn't want to miss Stanley Clarke, who started in the middle of his performance.

One of the artists who has his own following, is distinguishable and has a unique offering is Branford Marsalis.

No wonder he was billed for 22:30 on the last day.

You would have thought the venue would be empty, with many rushing for the midnight transport or leaving it half empty as people move out. Far from it.

Many were seated 45 minutes before he and his quartet came on stage. He didn't disappoint, once again confirming the need to stay in their lane unbothered by what others are doing.

I don't know if our political parties have unique offerings to enthuse the electorate without focusing on their opponents, but I wish they did.

Who knows, many with no ideas would fall by the wayside, confined to empty venues, while those who offer alternative thoughts and ideas, and unique offerings smile all the way to Parliament.

- Mbhazima Shilowa is the former premier of Gauteng, former general-secretary of Cosatu

