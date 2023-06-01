EXCERPT | Oscar van Heerden: '2024 - Into the fire'

The ousting of Thabo Mbeki as party president at the Polokwane conference in 2007 marked the beginning of a period of voter fluidity and decline in the ANC's share of the national vote, writes Oscar van Heerden in his new soon-to-be released book, '2024 - Into the fire'. In this excerpt he analyses the years that saw growth for the ANC, and when the decline set in.

In late May 2022, after a two-year lull, my wife and I were thrilled to be back at the Franschhoek Literary Festival (FLF). Shortly after the festival, I wrote a column for News24 under the headline: 'The end of the ANC: Three areas we need to consider'. A recurrent theme, I argued, that ran throughout the various interesting book reviews and talks at the FLF was the future of our governing party, the ANC - whether it be in the 'Quo Vadis ANC' session facilitated by Adriaan Basson where Ralph Mathekga and Qaanitah Hunter took turns in dissecting their respective books and the future of the ANC, or the 'Thabo Mbeki: A dream deferred' session on Mark Gevisser's book where the topic of the future of the ANC again came up.



So, in short, we were all talking about books, but there was a looming question about whether the party was over. As I began writing this chapter, in mid-March 2023, the dust that had been kicked up at the 55th national elective conference of the ANC had settled, the new NEC had settled into their leadership roles, a cabinet reshuffle had taken place and the ANC leadership was in electioneering mode ahead of the 2024 poll. But there was still an undertow of anxiety about the party’s prospects in 2024 and beyond. The echo chamber was overbearing, to say the least. Many voices amplified the impending demise of the ANC and celebrated the fact that it would happen sooner than later. Some predicted this would happen as early as the 2024 elections, while others hesitated to say perhaps 2029.

I think we can all agree that the governing party has been losing support. In my previous book, I asked the question: "Will Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC survive?" With the 2022 national conference behind us and Ramaphosa firmly in the driving seat of the ANC and government for a second term, the political and economic turmoil gripping South Africa now begs this question: what are the prospects for the ANC governing South Africa as a majority party? And what are the strategic options ranged before it should it fail to win an outright majority in 2024? Grappling with these questions means understanding, firstly, the pattern of decline over the years and, secondly, the shifting material basis of partisanship, or non-partisanship, over time. I will deal with the party's prospects and strategic options in 2024 in the next chapter.

The contours of growth: 1994 - 2004

For at least a decade since the first democratic election in 1994, the ANC’s liberation ethos had been a key anchor point to its electoral dominance. As a new governing party, its policy choices, accompanied by growth in the formal economy, seemed to correspond with a rise in its support, from 63 percent of the national vote in 1994 to 66 percent in the 1999 election.

By the end of the honeymoon period, in 1999, the ANC, led by Thabo Mbeki, remained the country's dominant political party, having defeated its nearest competitor and largest opposition at the time, the Democratic Party (DP), by 9,073,993 votes and achieving a further 266 seats in the National Assembly, an increase of 14 seats from those received in the 1994 election. At provincial level, the party swept the electoral landscape, having won a majority in seven provinces, with only the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as exceptions. This trend gained ground between 1999 and 2004 when the ANC’s share of votes peaked at 70 percent.

Within this broad trend, the rising share of the ANC's votes corresponded largely with a slight concentration of the opposition vote behind the newly formed Democratic Alliance, which had emerged from a merger of the DP and fragments of the National Party after the latter's dissolution. However, despite its status as the 'official opposition', having increased its share of the vote from 2 percent in 1994 to 10 percent in 1999 and 12 percent in 2004, the DA had not earned this position by cultivating a broad enough support base that reflected the diversity of South African society, its core support having come mainly from minority groups and urban areas.

I will not deal here with other opposition parties save to say that they, similarly, drew marginal support from either racial or cultural and traditional bases, leading analyst Bob Mattes to describe voting patterns until that point as a "racial census". Indeed, the apparent stability of voting patterns and lack of electoral volatility had, until 2004, generated consensus among analysts like Mattes that "the composition of partisan coalitions remained largely as they emerged in 1994". The black African population continued to identify with the ANC while minority groups identified with opposition parties.

Moreover, this overall stability is thought to reflect political parties and South African citizens as "captives" of the historical moment when the new democracy was founded in 1994”. The prime bonding agent in the ANC remained political issues surrounding apartheid and its demise, and the party's victory as a liberation movement. Even though structural factors like class, gender, age and geographic inequalities corresponded largely but not exclusively with racial patterns of partisanship, the basis of partisanship was what Collette Schultz-Herzenberg, in her 2009 doctorate called "nested cleavages". Partisanship, in her view, reflects "multidimensional cleavage structures in which ethnic categories such as language ‘nest' within categories such as race, and are mutually reinforcing".[6]

And so, the settlement and the 1994 election, in some respects, punctuated voting patterns that reflected liberation – rather than delivery, difference and antagonism – as the fundamental dynamic at work in partisanship. The task assumed by the ANC was to mobilise the active consent of mainly black African voters against the legacy of apartheid rather than focus on deliverance as a measure of its electability.

But within the ANC and among its allies in the tripartite alliance, debates raged since 2004 on the fundamental aspects of economic policy and service delivery.

The contours of decline: 2009 - 2019

The ousting of Thabo Mbeki as party president at the Polokwane conference in 2007 marked the beginning of a period of voter fluidity and decline in the ANC's share of the national vote. Of the three general elections following the historic event of 1994, it was the 2009 election that shifted stable voting patterns and voter preferences. Much was expected after the Polokwane conference two years earlier. Yet, that election did not significantly alter the balance of power. The ANC still emerged with an overwhelming majority, except for the Western Cape, where the DA held the balance of power. It also marked the beginning of a period of fierce contestation in local government elections between the ANC and DA. The impetus for voter fluidity came from several changes in the ANC leadership and a steep, albeit momentary, rise in support for newcomer, the Congress of the People (COPE). Critics account for Jacob Zuma’s election victory as a partial result of the culmination of support for him shown by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu). Within this new dynamic of fluidity, there emerged a lacerating politics of factionalism that cleaved the party between those backing Zuma and Mbeki loyalists, which accounted for the formation of COPE.

Stephen Friedman diagnosed two key issues that emerged from the 2009 election – grassroots voters' role in electoral politics and the role of identity in voter decisions. The apparent decline in ANC support, in Friedman’s view, “challenged the assumption that its new leadership spoke for 'the masses". In his interpretation of 2009, Friedman wrote:

That the new ANC leadership was assumed to speak for the grassroots highlighted the degree to which the poor lacked a voice in the national debate…The 2009 election was about the African National Congress vote – and about two crucial but often misunderstood, issues in South African politics. For the first time since 1994, the ANC, whose share of the vote had increased in each election, may lose ground. Reports claim that internal ANC opinion polls have found a loss of support, and anecdotal evidence supports this: during a trip to the East Rand after the violence against immigrants from elsewhere in Africa that year, ANC president Jacob Zuma faced vigorous criticism from low-income voters in one of his party's core constituencies, who accused senior politicians of insensitivity to their needs. ANC leaders have acknowledged that it lost ground among voters which it will need to regain during the election campaign. So, this was the first election since democracy's advent, which was framed in the minds of politicians, voters and analysts as a battle by the ANC to hold onto its base rather than as a campaign to expand its support.

The apparent decline in ANC support challenged one of the myths of contemporary politics – that the victory of Jacob Zuma and his supporters at the 2007 ANC conference in Polokwane was the product of a revolt by 'the masses'. Zuma and his allies were repeatedly portrayed as the voice of the poor who enjoyed overwhelming support among society's grassroots. In response, Zuma's election signalled a policy turn that would play out at the ANC's 2012 conference as an agenda for radical economic transformation. For the first time since 1994, talk of nationalising the Reserve Bank and land expropriation without compensation emerged in the language of policy debates.



The subtext, however, was far from radical. In reflecting on the RET policy agenda, it is helpful to distinguish between its form and content. Whilst not quite ‘left-wing', the approach hinged on heavy interventions within an overall context governed by the capture of the state by a political elite led by Zuma. Despite their radical appearance, such policies withered before the left-wing and centrist criticisms they evoked, although much of the opposition around that time was never elaborated into anything coherent.

Whether this was understood by the ANC’s grassroots constituency is not clear; what matters is that the ANC’s electoral fortunes took a dramatic turn for the worse in the 2014 election. Serious disagreements between the Zuma leadership and the ANC's labour allies had already surfaced at the ANC's policy conference that year, with splits inside Cosatu an indication of cleavages between the old left and pro-Zuma loyalists.

The ANC won the election but suffered a loss of 3.75 percent of the overall vote and a deficit of 15 seats in the National Assembly compared to the 2009 election. The official opposition DA increased its share of the vote, winning 1,145,755 votes and 22 seats. There was by then massive impetus towards a new young black voting bloc around the newly formed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Led by former ANCYL leader Julius Malema, the EFF almost overnight became the third largest party in the country, holding 6.35 percent of the overall vote and 25 seats.

A drop-off in voter patronage to 62 percent in 2014, from an increase since 1994 to 66 percent and 68 percent under former president Thabo Mbeki, for the first time raised questions about the rootedness of the ANC in hearts and minds of black South Africans. Much of the drop-off was a result of non-votes. From 25.4 million registered voters, 18 million cast their votes, and over 11.4 million voted for the ANC. About seven million voters chose to stay away. This was something new and demonstrated an aversion to the ANC rather than support for opposition parties.

Bludgeoned by reputational risk caused by the hollowing out of the state by the RET faction of the party and clamours in Parliament by opposition parties for Zuma to pay back money used to upgrade his private homestead at Nkandla, the party's fortunes waxed and waned until Zuma's resignation in February 2018. But the damage was deep. Despite promises by Ramaphosa of policy reform and a clean sweep of corrupt individuals out of the party and government, the factionalisation of the ANC and mounting service delivery failures took their toll at the polls in 2019, with the party winning a reduced majority of 57.5 percent, down from 62.15 percent in the 2014 election. This was the ANC's lowest share of votes since 1994 and a forestate, perhaps, of a decline below 50 percent in 2024."

That was an excerpt from Oscar Heerden's book '2024- Into the fire', which is expected to be released in August 2023. It will be published by Jacana.




