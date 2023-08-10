Oscar van Heerden | A tale of two cities: My visit to the holy land

Oscar van Heerden recently visited Ramallah and Jerusalem. He shares some of his reflections of his ten-day journey.

Recently, I got an invitation to attend the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, which was held last month. The host was prepared to cover all my expenses, but I respectfully declined.



Why? Because at the same time, I also received an invitation to attend a conference commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Nakba in Palestine. There was in my mind no choice. Off to the promised land I went.

I say the holy land in order to denote the area roughly located between the Mediterranean Sea and the Eastern Bank of the Jordan River, traditionally synonymous both with the biblical land of Israel and with the region of Palestine.

This was my first visit to that part of the world, and I was filled with excitement and trepidation at the same time. Excited on the one hand because, as a revolutionary who participated in the anti-apartheid struggle, I knew the inextricable link between our fight and the one currently being fought by the Palestinians for their liberation.

In the words of Nelson Mandela, our freedom will remain incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians. On the other hand, I felt trepidation because I was not sure whether the Israeli authorities would let me into the country firstly, and secondly, whether they would give me any upheaval in the form of harassment and intimidation, both of which the Israeli Defence Force is well known for, especially at the various checkpoints.

I am relieved to inform you that none of this happened to me, and in fact, I had a most welcoming and heartwarming reception. My hosts, both in Palestine and dare I say, Israel just because of the security and military presence at every turn, were rather amicable.

Allow me to share my observations over the 10 days that I wandered through Jerusalem and Ramallah. I will do so in two parts over the course of the next two weeks. This is part one.

Credit to Israel

Firstly, one must give credit where credit is due. What the Israelis have managed to create there in that part of the world is nothing short of miraculous. An oasis in the middle of a desert. Palm trees everywhere, lush gardens and farmlands, olive trees and world-class infrastructure. Beautiful buildings, roads, tramways, bus lanes and underground trains.

You might as well have been in downtown London, New York or Paris. Most impressive indeed. However, the people predominantly Jewish, who wander about at night, walking and pushing their prams, hanging out at various waterholes in the city and generally living a modest but petty bourgeoisie existence, live in fear at all times. I guess one can liken it to our very own whites here in South Africa under apartheid, never knowing when that fateful day might arrive where the majority let loose their pent-up frustration and vent their anger towards the oppressor or, in this case, the occupier.

Sirens blare loudly at times to warn everyone to take cover because of the possibility of impending rockets or bombs. Children conduct drills at schools in case there is an attack. Every house and office block has special bomb rooms to which you make your way when the sirens go off. Is this really the sort of lifestyle one would want for one's family?

Ramallah, on the other hand, looks rundown, poor and unkept. And though the people are warm and welcoming at first glance, these are the ghettos of what I found in Jerusalem.

The West Bank is unattractive and defined very much so by the wall that was built in 2002. This is a security wall constructed by the Israeli government to make permanent the division between them and West Bank inhabitants.

The city, however, is vibrant, and the nightlife is fun and fanciful. Even throughout the hardship of the Palestinians, there can be laughter and enjoyment, be it only at times.

Two car number plates separate the inhabitants of Ramallah and Jerusalem and of course, denote who is allowed to drive where and at what time of the day or night.

Checkpoints surround the West Bank and Gaza, though the Israeli government does not permit anyone these days to visit Gaza, commonly known as the largest open-air prison in the world.

Divided, contested

I did, however, go almost everywhere else, thank goodness. But before I get to some of the other places, let me be clear, Jerusalem is the most divided and contested city in the world. After all, it is home to all three Abrahamic faiths, these being Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Both the Israelis and the Palestinians stake a claim to Jerusalem being their respective holy city.

I was privileged enough to visit the Al Aqsa Mosque - most impressive. A few metres away, I visited the Western Wall or the Wailing Wall, where Jews gather since this wall is part of the hill known to Jews as the Temple Mount. A further few steps and you find yourself at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre or Church of the Resurrection, which dates back to the fourth century.

You see, these three religions have been fighting each other for centuries, during the Crusades and beyond, and I’m afraid to say the fight continues to this day.

The hatred, especially at various checkpoints, is palpable. The dehumanising situation that ordinary Palestinians are subjected to at these checkpoints, having to produce ID cards is reminiscent of the "dom pass" under apartheid.

The young soldiers just having a laugh or talking to each other, ignoring hundreds of Palestinians waiting to be cleared to enter their own homes and territories. They wait until the barely 20-year-old soldiers are good and ready to allow them safe passage. As I was a visitor of the Palestinian Authority, I was not subjected to such humiliation, however.

Among many of the amazing individuals I met in Ramallah at the conference was Professor Ilan Pappé.

Pappé became a world-famous historian long before the now-famous historian, Yuval Harari. He was born in Haifa, Israel and was a Professor at the University of Haifa from 1984-2007. But he was expelled for his political views in particular about the Nakba of 1948.

Pappé is the author of Ten Myths About Israel (2017), The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine (2006), The Modern Middle East (2005), A History of Modern Palestine: One Land, Two Peoples (2003), and Britain and the Arab-Israeli Conflict (1988).

A cursory look on Google tells us that Pappé is one of Israel's new historians, who since the release of pertinent British and Israeli government documents in the early 1980s, has offered an unconventional view of Israel's creation in 1948, and the corresponding flight and expulsion of 700 000 Palestinians in the same year. He has written that the expulsions were not decided on an ad hoc basis, as other historians have argued, but constituted the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, in accordance with Plan Dalet, drawn up in 1947 by Israel's future leaders.

In a 2004 interview, Pappé said: "The aim has always been, and it still remains, to have as much of Palestine as possible with as few Palestinians in it as possible."

One-state solution

Pappé supports the one-state solution, as do I, which envisages a unitary state for Palestinians and Israelis. His work has been both supported and criticised by other historians. Before he left Israel in 2008, he had been condemned in the Knesset, Israel's parliament. A minister of education called for him to be sacked; his photograph in the centre of a target appeared in a newspaper and he had received several death threats. Imagine meeting this amazing man in Ramallah, of all places - someone who has stood up for his beliefs, principles and values.

He reminded me of the compassion of Jews throughout the world and how they have for millennia lived side by side with Arabs. He spoke of a time in the Middle East when Jews contributed equally to the development of societies in the various Middle Eastern countries and how all that came to an abrupt end with the creation of the State of Israel. A sad narrative, if ever.

My observations were similar in that I witnessed sad people on both sides of the wall and the green line in Jerusalem. The Israelis in that part of the world and especially the brutality of the Israeli settlers towards the Palestinian people, is unfortunately undergirded by fear and hatred and a simple truth that they are aware what they are doing is wrong.

I visited the refugee camps in Jenin, where recently, skirmishes between Israel and Palestinians have broken out. This was also the site where Shireen Abu Akleh, the news journalist from Al-Jazeera, was shot and killed in 2022. Young Palestinian boys could be seen carrying AK47 rifles,which was reminiscent of the dark days under apartheid for me. We, too were forced into a struggle at the tender age of 14 years old, fighting a brutal and inhumane system, that was declared a crime against humanity.

We also went to Aida, the refugee camp outside Bethlehem City where famously a teenager was shot in clashes by Israeli soldiers in 2015. We couldn’t get to Hebron because of time constraints, but if ever there would be an Israeli city I would live in, it would be Haifa. So beautiful, nestled between the hilltops on the one side and the Mediterranean sea on the other. Gorgeous people and lovely eateries with fabulous Mediterranean dishes.

There was just such a different vibe and atmosphere in Haifa, I cant put my finger on it. Such are the contradictions present in these parts.



Let us hope that the two moral themes from Charles Dicken's famous novel The Tale of Two Cities - that of the possibility of redemption and the importance of compassion - find expression here in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

After all, Dickens' story is set against the conditions that led up to the French Revolution and the Reign of Terror.

Let’s hope it does not come to this in Palestine - revolution and the reign of terror.

- Dr Oscar van Heerden is a senior research fellow for African Diplomacy and Leadership at the University of Johannesburg.

