Oscar van Heerden | International ‘rules based’ order in tatters

It is clear from a statement recently issued by G7 after its meeting in Japan and a statement issued after the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in South Africa that we are witnessing geo-political rivalry and an attempt on either side to exert its hegemony, writes Oscar van Heerden.

As the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting concluded in Cape Town a fortnight ago, I was struck with the very different message emanating from this meeting as opposed to the G7 meeting earlier this year in the city of Hiroshima, Japan.



The G7 statement after its meeting spoke of what can only be described as a post-Cold War Cold War with China and Russia, while the BRICS meeting emphasised a rebalancing of the global order to a fairer, equitable, multilateral and safer world. What are we to make of all of these divergent views?

It is clear that we are witnessing geo-political rivalry and an attempt on either side to exert its hegemony.

A changing world order

The language of the G7 countries is to take heed or else, while the language from the BRICS is, to adapt and adjust to this new reality. You may wonder which new reality. It is one of a changing world order away from the post second world war "rules based order".

Jake Sullivan, the current national security advisor to the Biden administration, delivered a speech at the Brookings Institute on 27 April this year in which he spoke of a "new Washington Consensus". To me, it sounded like a blueprint to secure the existence of the Western liberal order, which is a euphemism for the continued dominance of the collective West over the rest of the world, as it has been for the last 200 years or so.

What the BRICS nations are after is a pre-1914 period when there existed a concert of nations with no clear hegemon. Mutual respect and sovereignty were still valued back then. Unfortunately, the assassination of a prince in Sarajevo set into motion World War One. Then we had World War Two, which ended in 1945, but by then the notion of a concert of nations was gone. Enter the new world order under the leadership of the United States.

The international rules-based order with all its concomitant institutions ensured that Western hegemony would remain at the centre of world affairs. Globalisation was the new vehicle to ensure that capitalism thrived throughout the world and mostly benefited the collective West. But, as Jake Sullivan so aptly demonstrated through his Brookings speech, this approach backfired on so many fronts.

Assumptions

The first assumption the US made was that at the heart of all of this was that markets would always allocate capital productively and efficiently. In keeping with this, industries and jobs moved overseas. The manufacturing base and much-needed jobs moved away from the US, mostly to China and other East Asian countries.

Another such assumption was that all growth was good growth and while certain sectors thrived, like finance, other essential sectors, like semiconductors and infrastructure, atrophied.

Sullivan then states that:

The shocks of a global financial crisis and a global pandemic laid bare the limits of these prevailing assumptions.

We were all negatively affected by such assumptions by the way.

Now, a rising China, who is soon to become the largest economy in the world, combined with a massive military build-up, including its nuclear arsenal, that exerts its power in its sphere of influence, East Asia and Southeast Asia, according to the G7, cannot be allowed. And so, the very vehicle called globalization is no longer a viable approach and thus a reversal, of course, must be undertaken. Or, as the G7 call it, "de-risking and diversifying not de-coupling from China". And thus, we have entered a very dangerous moment. A transformational moment where an old-world order must make way for a new one. And escalation towards war cannot be discounted, unfortunately.

The rising tension between the US and China is indicative of this reality. The G7 and, in particular, the US must accept that its time to share world power with China. This is inevitable because in international relations, where there’s a shift in the balance of power, then there must be a shift in the world order. The anti-China hysteria in the US and the collective West must come to an end, for all our sakes.

In the Brookings speech, Sullivan pontificates that "we must forge a new consensus". This was the clearest admission that the Washington consensus is now dead. When looking back in history, there was a clear reason why the Athenians and the Spartans eventually went to war. These were great powers that saw each other as rivals in their respective spheres of influence. They did not want to talk to each other and the end result was a long protracted war.

What are the implications?

The question uppermost in our minds here on the tip of the African continent must be, what are the implications of all of this for us as Mzansi and for Africa as a whole? Are we putting in place the necessary mitigating variables to offset such an outcome? Do we know which side we are going to be on, or will we be dithering again like we are on the current Russia-Ukraine war and whether we stay or leave the ICC?

Our foreign policy objectives must be clearly defined and communicated to the nation and foreign partners. We need to regain our strategic influence on the continent by exploring yet again our ideational power.

South Africa was once seen as a leader and hegemon of Africa because of the battle of ideas. Do we today still provide such leadership?



So, as the rules-based order is coming apart by the seams and growing tension exists between two great powers, what shall we make of such rivalries? And what are we doing to play a meaningful role in this theatre playing out on the global stage?

Sullivan reminds us that it was President Kennedy who said, "A rising tide lifts all boats." He wasn't saying what’s good for the wealthy is suitable for the working class. He was saying we're all in this together. In other words, can the wealthy North stand together with the poor South? Because, what Kennedy said next was, "if one section of the country (world) stands still, then sooner or later a dropping tide drops all the boats."

- Dr Oscar van Heerden is a scholar of international relations (IR), where he focuses on international political economy, with an emphasis on Africa, and SADC in particular.

