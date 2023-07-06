1h ago

Oscar van Heerden | Our broken century is breaking us even more

Oscar van Heerden
If this is the age of AI and robots, then let's focus our attention on this very real phenomenon, writes the author.
As the poverty and inequality gap continue unabated, the threat of artificial intelligence has raised its head. Oscar van Heerden asks how we are going to defend ourselves against this challenge? 

Everywhere you look, things seem out of kilter.

Though millions live in everyday poverty and slums, they still admire the super-rich; they adore the beautiful and enmesh themselves in technology.

After the fall of the Soviet Union and with it any ideals of communism, capitalism was the next best thing, but capitalism is also broken now, and the liberal ideology is proving very difficult indeed.

Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek tells us on the left to "THINK". We cannot continue only to blame and fault capitalism unless we have credible alternatives. We must shut up and THINK. 

Changing world

Meanwhile, we criticise and shun all other forms of practices, be it theocracy in the Gulf States, a "one party" state such as China or supposedly Russia, where though they have elections it is still classified by many pundits as an autocracy.   

In this century, our international relations are in a mess too.

The United States is most certainly losing its hegemony in the world, and hence a changing unipolar world is all but a foregone conclusion. But it seems the mighty US, with its more than 800 military bases around the globe is not taking this fact as given. Oh no, it has already shown signs that suggest it is prepared to go to war to maintain its global dominance - a proxy war with Russia and consistently poking the dragon in the East - China. 

The demand is for BRICS and a multipolar world where each nation-state is respected and dealt with dignity, where sovereignty is not only a slogan.

READ | Chris Landsberg: The new post Cold War-Cold War: Unchartered, turbulent, anarchic, and combustible

More and more European countries are being told to leave the African continent by their former colonies, and this should be a sign to many. Africa is beginning to rise and to take its rightful place in global affairs. The doomsayers might not want to believe it, but the reality shows us differently.    

And if all this is not enough, the Russia-Ukraine war and its devastating consequences are yet another contributing factor to this bleak beginning to this century. Oil and gas prices are through the roof, contributing to high energy costs and high food costs. The cost of living in most countries in the global South is becoming really untenable and too costly for most citizens. 

The Sustainable Development Goals and its non-achievements around the globe need no lamentation. These, once they were identified at the UN, really could have made a real difference in the lives of millions, but the non-implementation of them for whatever reasons make a mockery of wanting to solve the most pertinent problems the globe faces.

Poverty continues to grow globally, and with it, an ever-increasing inequality gap.

Global institutions such as the UN and its many organs, plus the Bretton Wood institutions, only serve its Western masters at the expense of the rest in the global South. What to do about this phenomenon, I am still determining. 

The information age, it seems, is corrupting our young people’s minds and artificial intelligence (AI) poses a very real danger for the human race.

Historian Yuval Hariri has warned that AI has managed to hack the operating system of human civilisation. What this means is that AI has managed to manipulate languages. It can create new ideas, it can create new sounds and manipulate images. AI is now so advanced that it will soon be able to produce stories, melodies, laws and indeed religions.

Advancing AI

Hariri warns that the production of new AI is happening at such an alarming rate that we are soon going to be completely unable to regulate and, indeed, stop it. Just like new drugs require trials and approvals from drug and food authorities in the world, so too Hariri argues AI tools must be subjected to a similar process of authentication. The world is just not ready to handle and compute the numerous advances made in AI.

Where does all this leave us? Do we strive to be like the US with its racism, poverty and healthcare disasters that affect many citizens in that country? Or like China, a one-party state with central control of all state levers? 

READ | OPINION: Andre Vlok - SA increasingly likely to fall behind in the AI arms race

Should we become the manufacturing hub for Africa, perhaps and compete with China? Many countries are looking inwards at this very juncture in time and space.    

Maybe the way forward is to serve our own narrow national interests unapologetically. Let's stop trying to be the darling of everyone. Let's capitalise on the African market. Making a social wage available to the majority of South Africans is a good start.

We saw during the Covid pandemic how European governments subsidised their citizens with extra cash in hand to cope with the negative effects of that pandemic. We must do the same.   

If this is indeed to be the age of AI and robots, let's focus our attention on this very real phenomenon. Let us prepare our children for such an age through quality education and a more focused approach to STEMS subjects. Let's work with industry, and together let's identify what is required so that we are not left behind in this information age.  

Since we all think in algorithms these days, here’s one: (BxCxD=aH). If according to Hariri, biological knowledge multiplied by computing power multiplied by data equals the ability to hack humans, then, before we are completely hacked, let's ensure we know how to defend ourselves against this imminent threat, and dare I say, let's try and do it this century still.

- Dr Oscar van Heerden is a senior research fellow for African Diplomacy and Leadership at the University of Johannesburg.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

