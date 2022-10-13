Oscar van Heerden | The 3 options facing the ANC: Renew, transform... or die

The last few years have shown us that the ANC is like the frog in the boiling pot; it doesn’t realise it's frying and dying, writes Oscar van Heerden.

I vividly recall the months leading up to the all-important ANC National Conference in 2017 at Nasrec. The whole country was enthralled with whether the Jacob Zuma-led Radical Economic Transformation faction would prevail, or the Cyril Ramaphosa 17 faction.



I say enthralled because there was so much at stake at the time. The Zuma administration, contrary to many attempting to white wash history and his presidency, allowed state capture to set in.

Billions of rands was lost to corruption and malfeasance, and we saw general decay of our infrastructure and the maladministration of state-owned enterprises and other public institutions such as SARS, SAA, Eskom, Transnet, and so much more. Did it all start with Zuma? This is academic, but it certainly was allowed to grow unabated into where we found ourselves in 2018.



Ten years after President Mbeki was unceremoniously told to vacate the West Wing of the Union Building, the debt of Eskom was R40 billion. After President Zuma was told to leave, it was R400 billion. We had returned to pre-1994 levels of debt, unemployment, inequality and so much more.

Change was needed

A change was desperately needed in the ANC, as well as in our country as a whole.

Well, how relieved were many when the announcement came post the first two days of the Nasrec conference that Ramaphosa was the victor and crowned president of the ANC, and subsequently of the Republic. We averted a catastrophe of mega proportions, I think.

I shudder to think where we would be today had the RET forces won in 2017, many of whom want to stay out of prison to this day desperately. Others want nothing more but to see a dysfunctional state, thereby creating a conducive atmosphere for further looting, stealing and corruption of state coffers. And before anyone says I'm overly dramatic, just look at the Zondo Commission report and see how indiscriminately persons and families stole from us, the taxpayers.

Well, well, its "déjà vu" my friends and, this time, it feels eerily as if it's going to be worse than 2017.

The ANC has always prided itself on wanting to ensure that there is no contestation when it comes to the presidential candidate as the chosen leader of the party, but it seems evident that this tradition is not going to hold come December.

Ramaphosa will be facing a contest, and it's going to be ugly. There is contestation at every level of the top six officials, and many more are making themselves available for the NEC of the ANC. All 80 positions are being contested. Nothing wrong with healthy contestation. After all, its what democracy is all about, but when it means a matter between life and death in certain instances, then it gets very serious indeed.

Numerous factions

Political killings in many provinces have steadily been rising in recent years. One of the great lessons the party faithful learned from Nasrec 2017 is that going into the conference with only two factions limits one's options.

So now we have to contend with numerous fractions, if you like. All have the aim of sowing confusion and dividing votes at every level of the organisation. The new imposed rules will go someway in attempting to curb these sorts of matters, but will ultimately fall far short in trying to put a stop to voter fraud and intimidation.

There's also all the talk of renewal as if this is the panacea of all the challenges faced by the ANC leadership. So many suggestions and proposals have been touted over the years, but I get the sense the ANC is simply not interested in renewal.

Look, the step-aside rule has gone some way in demonstrating a commitment to effectively dealing with cadres who fell short of the law. Vacating one's public office responsibilities and stepping aside until the courts have pronounced on you is a very positive step, but already we see that there is a constant attempt by many in the ANC to see this rule removed.



I can confidently state that this issue, and this issue alone, will receive an inordinate amount of airtime at the upcoming conference and might even throw the conference into the balance. Some of the suggestions over the years have been:

Reduce the number of the national executive committee. Eighty members is simply to cumbersome (In 1969, there were only nine NEC members in the ANC, and it worked perfectly well);

Better few, but better: why should the ANC be a mass-based broad church where every Dick, Tom and Bongani can just join the party?

A critical core leadership throughout the country is needed;

Reduce overheads massively by cutting back on infrastructure (already the ANC cannot pay their workers);

Continue the community participation in electing ward councillors;

Expulsion where merited of undesired members bringing the organisation into constant disrepute.

These are but some of the necessary changes that are required if the ANC is to continue functioning as a modern political party and not as a liberation movement. But I fear this ANC is set in its ways. If it ain't broken, why fix it? The clear problem here is many in the ANC rather want to ascribe to conspiracy theories and blaming others for their failures.

What is required, especially from the younger generation in the governing party, is to call a spade a spade.

The exiled gerontocracy that have thus far led the party and run it into the ground their time is up. They must be told though, not in keeping with tradition, that they must retire now.

Insult to younger leadership

The fact that old President Zuma still thinks he can be chairperson is nothing short of insulting to the party's younger leadership. Bold decisions are needed, and it's not going to be pretty. But not taking these decisions will result in the ANC being assigned to the dustbin of history.

Mark Twain said: "Lies can travel halfway around the world and back, whilst the truth is still putting on its pants."

Let's not lie to ourselves, and lets certainly not lie to our people; they deserve much more and better from the ANC. The decision is yours: renew, transform, or die.

What Nasrec 2017 taught us is that we have moved from the frying pan into the fire. Let's see how we conduct ourselves in order to get out of the burning flames.



May the best person or group win come December. For the sake of us all.



- Dr Oscar van Heerden is a scholar of International Relations (IR), where he focuses on International Political Economy, with an emphasis on Africa, and SADC in particular.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.comwith your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

