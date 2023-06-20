7h ago

Share

Pieter du Toit | The new Soviet Empire: Ramaphosa’s failure to see Putin as colonialist fells mission

accreditation
Pieter Du Toit
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa and president Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Saturday. Photo: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and president Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Saturday. Photo: GCIS

Vladimir Putin suffers from ghost pains related to the collapse of the Soviet Union. His war on Ukraine is an attempt to recreate an empire. And South Africa's failure to recognise that has felled the country's peace mission, writes Pieter du Toit.

The problem with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his African colleagues' peace mission to Ukraine and Russia is that they refuse to contend with Russian President Vladimir Putin's expansionist impulse, and specifically with his determination to restore the Soviet Union.

It's a blunt way to start an initial assessment of the president and his colleagues' shuttle diplomacy to Eastern Europe and the Finnish peninsula last week, but there is a complete reluctance to recognise Russia as a neo-colonialist power. And this means there seems to be a lack of insight into the fact that Ukraine has always been distinct from Russia and from the Soviet Union.

During the Soviet era, Ukraine's sense of nationalism and desire to be independent of Moscow was the strongest of all the Soviet states. Ukrainian culture and history have always been distinct from Russia's. During the late 1980s, which saw uprisings in the Baltic and Central Asian states shift the foundation of the Soviet Union, it was Ukrainian nationalists that gave the final blow to the Soviet dream when it refused any part in a mooted post-Soviet, but Russian-led, commonwealth of states.

"For us, to lose Ukraine, would be to lose our head," Vladimir Lenin once wrote, according to David Remnick in his book Lenin's Tomb: The Last Days of the Soviet Empire.

Putin now wants Ukraine back. And he wants to get it back by force.

SA is not trusted as being impartial

The South Africans' intervention in Kyiv, where they met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky after having visited the town of Bucha, where the Russians committed mass murder, according to the International Criminal Court and the United Nations, was not successful. South Africa is not trusted as an impartial or neutral mediator.

Zelensky rejected the African delegation's unworkable contention that Ukraine should "de-escalate" the defence of their own country while the Russian invaders still occupy a part of it. And Ramaphosa seemed to be at a loss for words when Zelensky invoked Nelson Mandela when explaining why Ukrainians are resisting Russian aggression.

READ | Pieter du Toit: Rolling shambles - European misadventure shows what is going awry in South Africa

Matters didn't improve when Vincent Magwenya, the president's spokesperson, denied that there were missile attacks and explosions in the Ukrainian capital while the African delegation was there, terming it "so-called" attacks and "deliberate misinformation". This is despite reports by Reuters and Al Jazeera. Even Ramaphosa referred to it during his remarks shown on television (there were no South African journalists with the president, only government spokespeople and government cameramen).

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed Magwenya's statements – made to News24 – and political analysts in that country denounced it as evidence of South Africa's alignment with Russia, which disqualifies it being a reliable mediator.

SA's deference to Russia

The ANC and government's support - and veneration - of Russia has permeated through the machinery of the state and was obvious on the charter aircraft that transported 120 security personnel as well as journalists to Eastern Europe.

Even before the airplane left Air Force Base Waterkloof, a senior officer, close to the upper echelons of party and state and watching a football match between Ukraine and Germany on television before departure, was heard to say, "I can’t support Nazis" before walking away. (If he was referring to Germany, it would of course be even more shocking.)

READ | Cyril Ramaphosa: Russia-Ukraine conflict has a ripple effect on the African continent

Putin's assault on Ukraine is ludicrously cloaked as a "denazification” operation – and it has seemingly been ingested by senior government officials.

Another official on the mission was openly dismissive of Ukraine while being full of admiration for Russia and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

It should therefore be no surprise that Ukraine simply does not trust South Africa. That country's leaders cannot fathom why the government of a party that had to endure hundreds of years of hardship, struggle and sacrifice against colonialism and apartheid could so readily support a neo-colonialist power in Russia.

Putin wants to annex Ukraine

Putin, the former KGB spy who, according to biographers, was appalled at the swift collapse of the Soviet Union while he was stationed in East Germany in 1991 and wants to annex Ukraine. His bellicosity in arguing that Ukraine has always been part of Russia and that Russians and Ukrainians are one people belies the strong sense of nationalism that has always been part of the latter's political life.

Ramaphosa, apart from making general statements about "respecting countries’ sovereignty in line with the United Nations Charter" when he met Putin the day after the visit to Kyiv, has done nothing to recognise this. In fact, Putin reportedly interjected after Ramaphosa's input to denounce the African group's peace plan, arguing that although he is open to peace and negotiation, it will have to happen in the context of "new realities".

In the West, the South African diplomatic efforts are not regarded as credible. This country's allies in Western Europe remain disappointed in the course South Africa's foreign policy is charting, despite the strong cultural and economic links between them and South Africa. And it believes that Putin's sly and devious diplomacy seems to be paying off – and South Africa seems too servile to question or challenge it.

And the evidence confirms it.

- Pieter du Toit is assistant editor: investigations. News24 was invited to travel on the charter plane by the Presidency. All other costs, including accommodation in Poland, were borne by News24.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosarussiaukrainepeace missionwar
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
28% - 1020 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
58% - 2103 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 521 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

1h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

2h ago

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

6h ago

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.21
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.24
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.90
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
964.64
-0.4%
Palladium
1,396.00
-0.1%
Gold
1,952.26
+0.1%
Silver
23.84
-0.5%
Brent Crude
76.09
-0.7%
Top 40
71,556
-1.3%
All Share
77,029
-1.3%
Resource 10
66,055
-2.6%
Industrial 25
103,796
-1.5%
Financial 15
16,285
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo