Pieter du Toit | The new Soviet Empire: Ramaphosa’s failure to see Putin as colonialist fells mission

Vladimir Putin suffers from ghost pains related to the collapse of the Soviet Union. His war on Ukraine is an attempt to recreate an empire. And South Africa's failure to recognise that has felled the country's peace mission, writes Pieter du Toit.

The problem with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his African colleagues' peace mission to Ukraine and Russia is that they refuse to contend with Russian President Vladimir Putin's expansionist impulse, and specifically with his determination to restore the Soviet Union.



It's a blunt way to start an initial assessment of the president and his colleagues' shuttle diplomacy to Eastern Europe and the Finnish peninsula last week, but there is a complete reluctance to recognise Russia as a neo-colonialist power. And this means there seems to be a lack of insight into the fact that Ukraine has always been distinct from Russia and from the Soviet Union.

During the Soviet era, Ukraine's sense of nationalism and desire to be independent of Moscow was the strongest of all the Soviet states. Ukrainian culture and history have always been distinct from Russia's. During the late 1980s, which saw uprisings in the Baltic and Central Asian states shift the foundation of the Soviet Union, it was Ukrainian nationalists that gave the final blow to the Soviet dream when it refused any part in a mooted post-Soviet, but Russian-led, commonwealth of states.

"For us, to lose Ukraine, would be to lose our head," Vladimir Lenin once wrote, according to David Remnick in his book Lenin's Tomb: The Last Days of the Soviet Empire.

Putin now wants Ukraine back. And he wants to get it back by force.

SA is not trusted as being impartial

The South Africans' intervention in Kyiv, where they met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky after having visited the town of Bucha, where the Russians committed mass murder, according to the International Criminal Court and the United Nations, was not successful. South Africa is not trusted as an impartial or neutral mediator.

Zelensky rejected the African delegation's unworkable contention that Ukraine should "de-escalate" the defence of their own country while the Russian invaders still occupy a part of it. And Ramaphosa seemed to be at a loss for words when Zelensky invoked Nelson Mandela when explaining why Ukrainians are resisting Russian aggression.

Matters didn't improve when Vincent Magwenya, the president's spokesperson, denied that there were missile attacks and explosions in the Ukrainian capital while the African delegation was there, terming it "so-called" attacks and "deliberate misinformation". This is despite reports by Reuters and Al Jazeera. Even Ramaphosa referred to it during his remarks shown on television (there were no South African journalists with the president, only government spokespeople and government cameramen).

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed Magwenya's statements – made to News24 – and political analysts in that country denounced it as evidence of South Africa's alignment with Russia, which disqualifies it being a reliable mediator.

SA's deference to Russia

The ANC and government's support - and veneration - of Russia has permeated through the machinery of the state and was obvious on the charter aircraft that transported 120 security personnel as well as journalists to Eastern Europe.

Even before the airplane left Air Force Base Waterkloof, a senior officer, close to the upper echelons of party and state and watching a football match between Ukraine and Germany on television before departure, was heard to say, "I can’t support Nazis" before walking away. (If he was referring to Germany, it would of course be even more shocking.)

Putin's assault on Ukraine is ludicrously cloaked as a "denazification” operation – and it has seemingly been ingested by senior government officials.

Another official on the mission was openly dismissive of Ukraine while being full of admiration for Russia and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

It should therefore be no surprise that Ukraine simply does not trust South Africa. That country's leaders cannot fathom why the government of a party that had to endure hundreds of years of hardship, struggle and sacrifice against colonialism and apartheid could so readily support a neo-colonialist power in Russia.

Putin wants to annex Ukraine

Putin, the former KGB spy who, according to biographers, was appalled at the swift collapse of the Soviet Union while he was stationed in East Germany in 1991 and wants to annex Ukraine. His bellicosity in arguing that Ukraine has always been part of Russia and that Russians and Ukrainians are one people belies the strong sense of nationalism that has always been part of the latter's political life.

Ramaphosa, apart from making general statements about "respecting countries’ sovereignty in line with the United Nations Charter" when he met Putin the day after the visit to Kyiv, has done nothing to recognise this. In fact, Putin reportedly interjected after Ramaphosa's input to denounce the African group's peace plan, arguing that although he is open to peace and negotiation, it will have to happen in the context of "new realities".

In the West, the South African diplomatic efforts are not regarded as credible. This country's allies in Western Europe remain disappointed in the course South Africa's foreign policy is charting, despite the strong cultural and economic links between them and South Africa. And it believes that Putin's sly and devious diplomacy seems to be paying off – and South Africa seems too servile to question or challenge it.



And the evidence confirms it.

- Pieter du Toit is assistant editor: investigations. News24 was invited to travel on the charter plane by the Presidency. All other costs, including accommodation in Poland, were borne by News24.

