Rich Mkhondo | The death penalty should be available to the worst of the worst

Having the death penalty in place is not barbaric and backwards argues Rich Mkhondo. He writes it has the effect of minimising the actual commission of murders, either because the threat of violence deters potential murderers or because the existence of such punishment instils a sense of abhorrence for the crime of murder in the general populace.

With more than 82 murders and 169 sexual offences per day and our country ranked the sixth most dangerous country out of the 192 countries surveyed by research platform Wisevoter, the reinstatement of the death penalty is a polarising debate which stirs consciences among partisans and opponents.



Partisans argue that capital punishment is synonymous with vengeance, incapacitation, retribution for horrific crimes and getting even with criminals, murderers and assassins for justice to prevail.

Opponents of the death penalty say capital punishment was an apartheid era punishment, has no place in an unequal society and it is atavistic, barbaric, inhumane, morally unjust and contrary to the values of a civilised society and sanctity of life.

If democracy is truly rule by the people, why don’t we ask the people who are living in fear of being killed whether they want to see murderers, assassins and rapists suffer for their wrongdoing and suffer in a way appropriate for the crime, including death?

For me, each criminal should get what their crime deserves and in the case of a murderer, what their crime deserves is death.

Analyst Ebrahim Fakir was correct when he said that when a crime is committed that shocks our consciences, the predictable emotional reaction is to call for severe punishment, the reinstatement of the death penalty. Surely that is only natural.

There are heartfelt arguments for people to be against the death penalty, not the least religious, moral, or other reasons and beliefs. There are also valid arguments regarding the historical use of the death penalty by the apartheid regime against black people. That is historical and to reiterate it now is a complete cop-out and a resistance to move on with the times.

I am certain that if ordinary citizens of the Rainbow Nation were surveyed on whether they want the reinstatement of the death penalty, the majority would support the reinstatement of the penalty in appropriate cases.

Why do I believe the death penalty will work?

For some, particularly the elite and academics, the moral basis for the existence of the death penalty should always rest on whether it serves as a deterrent.

Indeed, death penalty opponents are hung up on the argument that the principal purpose of capital punishment should be to deter murderers and criminals. Surely, tangible proof of deterrence alone should not be a valid reason for capital punishment or any other form of punishment, for that matter.

For me, the death penalty serves three objectives; first through general deterrence by sending a message to people who are thinking about committing heinous crimes that they may end up being sentenced to death; secondly, through specific deterrence, because the person sentenced to the death penalty won't be alive to kill other people and thirdly through retribution by punishing a wrongdoer befitting the crime committed.

Let us find wisdom in the words of John Stuart Mill when he said:

"As for what is called the failure of death punishment, who is able to judge of that? We partly know who those are whom it has not deterred, but who is there who knows whom it has deterred, or how many human beings it has saved who would have lived to be murderers if that awful association had not been thrown round the idea of murder from their earliest infancy?"

Ernest van den Haag, a Professor of Jurisprudence at Fordham University who has studied the question of deterrence closely, wrote:

Even though statistical demonstrations are not conclusive, and perhaps cannot be, capital punishment is likely to deter more than other punishments because people fear death more than anything else. They fear most death deliberately inflicted by law and scheduled by the courts. Whatever people fear most is likely to deter most. Hence, the threat of the death penalty may deter some murderers who otherwise might not have been deterred.

Here is what the Catholic Church’s most famous theologian, Thomas Aquinas argued in his Summa Theologica:

If a man be dangerous and infectious to the community, on account of some sin, it is praiseworthy and advantageous that he be killed in order to safeguard the common good… This punishment may be considered as a medicine, not only healing the past sin, but also preserving from future sin. Though life may be taken from a murderer, he will be better off with the punishment because spiritual goods are of the greatest consequence, while temporal goods are least important.

I believe God, in fact, requires capital justice, at least in the case of premeditated murder, where there is no doubt of the offender’s guilt. Just visit "Num. 35:31, 33" which says "Murderers must be put to death. They cannot escape this penalty by the payment of money. If they have fled to a city of refuge, do not allow them to.”



Nations of the world and the death penalty

Capital punishment is an essential element of justice. That is why many nations of the world have previously had the death penalty throughout most of their recorded history.



According to Wikipedia, although the majority of nations have abolished capital punishment, over 60% of the world’s population live in countries where the death penalty is retained, such as China, India, the United States, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Japan, and Taiwan.

Wikipedia reminds us that on our continent, Algeria, Cameroon, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Tanzania, and Tunisia have moratoria that have been in place for over a decade making the countries abolitionist in practice, but retain the death penalty in law.



DNA testing



Acknowledging that mistakes can be made in capital cases does not render the death penalty obsolete. After all, mistakes can also occur in non-capital cases.



Of course, for the death penalty to be applied fairly, we must strive to make the criminal justice system work as it is intended by applying the laws of the country to the letter, making law-enforcement agencies accountable and allowing defendants of capital cases to employ competent and zealous lawyers to represent them at all stages in the trial and appeals process.

Fortunately, unlike previously, there are built-in checks and balances in the criminal justice system, including DNA testing.

The acceptance of advanced DNA technology which allows scientists to analyse samples, such as blood or hair, and create a profile of a potential killer, is a powerful safeguard against wrongful execution.

Having the death penalty in place is not barbaric and backwards. It has the effect of minimising the actual commission of murders, either because the threat of violence deters potential murderers or because the existence of such punishment instils a sense of abhorrence for the crime of murder in the general populace.



The death penalty should be reserved for the worst of the worst murderers, cold-blooded and heinous crimes.

- Rich Mkhondo runs The Media and Writers Firm - www.mediaandwritersfirm.com - - a content development and reputation management hub.

