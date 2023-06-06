Sipho Masondo | ANC's rogue, reckless political adventurism offers nothing but misery

As the country continues its downward spiral, South African voters have no choice but to sever ties with ANC. But it isn't always that easy, writes Sipho Masondo.

There was a time when the ANC was a leader of society, but that era is gone and won't ever return.



The hundreds, if not millions, of South Africans, who adore the ANC must now come to terms with the reality the gallant political party that liberated them from the brutal grip of apartheid is no more.

In a short space of three decades, the ANC has managed to transform itself from a majestic and towering political entity commanding awe into a crooked, venal and exceedingly corrupt organisation.

The party that spent decades in exile sparring with the apartheid regime has morphed into becoming exactly like the National Party government it was fighting - depraved and scandalous criminals.

South African voters have no choice but to sever ties with ANC.

Stay-away likely, rather than choosing a new political home

But for many South Africans cutting ties with the ANC is an overwhelmingly arduous undertaking.

It is not as uncomplicated as the DA's supporters arrogantly think it is. Judging by their commentary on social media, they labour under the misguided impression ANC supporters could, at the drop of a hat, wake up one day and switch allegiance to the DA.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

It is totally illogical to expect somebody whose family was forcefully ejected from District Six by the apartheid regime to dump the ANC and throw their lot with the DA without hesitation.

It is irrational to expect someone whose father died in exile or was tortured and killed by the apartheid Security Branch to, without reluctance, choose the DA as their new political home.

That the DA is against policies such as Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment, land reform, and affirmative action makes it unlikely and all the more difficult for an ANC voter to choose that party.

In the wake of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal two weeks ago, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula paid a visit to the area.

In a public meeting, residents told him if the government fails to fix the region's water woes, they will stay away from the elections next year.

If anything, that public meeting is a good indication of just how South Africans are still tied to the hip with the ANC. Voters would rather boycott the polls than vote for opposition parties.

A few years ago, South Africa was a two-party system, with the ANC and the DA as the only options for voters.

At the time, voters' apprehension with the DA was understandable. But that era is gone.

In recent years, opposition parties like ActionSA, Build One South Africa, Xiluva and Rise Mzansi have burst onto the scene and are eager to chart a new course for this beautiful land.

Contributing to your own oppression

Voters no longer have excuses for not voting. By not voting, they simply contribute to their own oppression by the ANC.

The party that rescued and emancipated South Africa from oppression spanning over three centuries has turned into the oppressor.

By voting for a party that has failed to deliver running water to the people of Giyani, Hamanskraal and Madibeng for more than a decade, you are contributing to your own oppression.

By voting for the ANC - a party whose government has spent hundreds of billions building the Kusile and Medupi power stations but 15 years later, the country is subjected to daily power cuts, and some of you have no electricity for days on end because of failing substations - you are contributing to your own oppression.

The latest Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) report has shown 81% of Grade 4 pupils in South Africa can't read for meaning.

Many of you reading this are partly responsible for this catastrophe by voting for the ANC despite all indications the party has lost its way.

For the sake of the future of this country, the time has come for South Africans to cut ties with the ANC.

It has run out of ideas and has nothing new or better to offer South Africans.

The party of Nelson Mandela, OR Tambo, Walter Sisulu and other illustrious patriarchs and matriarchs is no longer a leader of society.

South Africans should reject the ANC and everything it stands for - from International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor's jumbled and downright crackpot foreign policy on Russia to her public diplomacy deputy director-general Clayson Monyela barking at his Twitter critics like a chihuahua.

Pandor and Monyela have embarked on hardline and dangerous brinkmanship over South Africa's relationship with Russia and it will not end well for us.

South Africans should abandon the ANC and its leaders - from the incompetent President Cyril Ramaphosa who has survived the past five years by laundering his reputation, to the petulant Gwede Mantashe and the clueless prima donna Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

No longer a superpower

There was a time when South Africa was Africa's uncontested economic and political superpower.

Thanks to the ANC's ruinous leadership, it is all gone. We have been replaced by Nigeria, whose gross domestic product is north of $440 billion. Egypt is closing in on us, and if we are not careful, the country will evict us from the number two spot.

Just a few short years ago, South Africa had the most powerful military on the continent. It's no longer the case. We have slumped to number three after being overtaken by Egypt and Algeria.

On paper, our military's firepower is at number three, but in reality, things are probably far worse. With no major investments in military hardware in the last few years, underfunding, and a lack of critical skills, the country's armed forces are in a critical state of decline.

There was a time when South Africa had impeccable moral authority, and our voice on issues affecting humanity commanded respect in the international community of nations. But it's all gone. Thanks to the ANC, we have been reduced to a political and economic backwater.

Every now and then, the international community discusses the need for Africa to have permanent representation on the UN Security Council.



A few years ago, it was almost a foregone conclusion that should such happen, South Africa would be the natural and logical choice to represent the continent on the Security Council. But it is no longer the case.

Nigeria, Egypt, and Algeria will advance convincing arguments on why they, instead of South Africa, should represent the continent as a permanent member of the Security Council.

Taking everything into consideration, I can't help but to arrive at the conclusion the ANC's rogue and reckless political adventurism of the last three decades has delivered nothing but misery for South Africans.

The ANC is no longer a leader of society. The ANC is a spent force. The time has come for South Africans to install a new political party in Pretoria.

- Sipho Masondo is a News24 investigative journalist.

