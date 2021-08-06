51m ago

add bookmark

EDITORIAL | Phoenix and its neighbours now face the most difficult task of all: rebuilding trust

accreditation
News24 editorial
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ashley Deodutt, owner of GBH Security in Phoenix, with a burnt-out car.
Ashley Deodutt, owner of GBH Security in Phoenix, with a burnt-out car.
Deon Raath

The community of Phoenix and those that surround it face the difficult task of rebuilding trust between each other, of restoring faith in one another and of trying to bridge the cleavages racial violence and death cause.

South Africa has travelled a long distance on the road to reconciliation since the early 1990s, when society agreed on a pact which enabled an end to apartheid and signalled a concerted effort to move beyond centuries of institutionalised and organised racism.

But our complicated history of discrimination, stereotyping and othering remains with us in the present. And every so often that racism, so ingrained in society and custom, explodes to the surface. It is something that lives in all of us, and we must all try to be honest and face up to our own prejudices and fears.

When the opportunistic and gratuitous violence erupted in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment, those prejudices were on full display on the outskirts of Phoenix, a predominantly Indian area outside Durban. Surrounded by black townships, the district is a remnant of apartheid spatial planning, which determined how racial groups should live, work and travel. It is a function of our history then that many areas – not only in Durban, but also in Cape Town and in Gauteng – remain racially segregated. Not because of law, but because of history.

Threatening voice notes

And when violence threatened Phoenix, many inhabitants resorted to guarding their streets, homes and shops with guns, pangas and golf clubs. They did this because of the failure of the police to ensure the safety of the public and their property, surely one of the most basic tasks a state has to fulfil. They were fearful of looters making their way to Phoenix, fears that were exacerbated by the distribution of threatening voice notes on social media.

But some inhabitants, a News24 investigation found, did indeed use the opportunity to give full flow to racism and violence. Some – not all – took part in indiscriminate attacks on passers-by and innocents simply because they were black. In the melee, more than 30 people died, many senselessly murdered.

While visiting Phoenix, News24 came across Thutho Shoka (18). Both his arms were broken by a mob of people, even though he was on his way to a soccer field. His mother now has to feed him yoghurt because he can't use his limbs.

We also came across heroes, like Randy Bharath, who ferried injured and bleeding black women to the hospital, through informal roadblocks and despite threats to his life from those manning the barricades. This he did without regard for his own safety, spurred on by the desire to help his fellow countrymen.

Hopefully, events in Phoenix, rooted in apartheid and racist social engineering, will not repeat itself. South Africans must simply learn about and from each other.

The community of Phoenix and those that surround it now face the difficult task of rebuilding trust between each other, of restoring faith in one another and of trying to bridge the cleavages racial violence and death cause.

It won't be easy. But it simply has to be done.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalphoenix massacreracismunrest
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
34% - 2026 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
38% - 2212 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
28% - 1642 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.50
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.18
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,801.63
-0.2%
Silver
25.18
+0.1%
Palladium
2,654.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,010.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
71.29
+1.3%
Top 40
62,200
0.0%
All Share
68,371
0.0%
Resource 10
69,148
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,202
0.0%
Financial 15
13,560
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Race walk, track cycling and 4x400m relay on the...

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Race walk, track cycling and 4x400m relay on the agenda for SA athletes
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo