2h ago

add bookmark

EDITORIAL | Appalling racist attack in Free State must be condemned regardless of colour, creed

accreditation
News24 editors
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
From sport to music and academics, here's a look at SA's best and brightest who did us proud in 2019.
From sport to music and academics, here's a look at SA's best and brightest who did us proud in 2019.

Building a new society on the ruins of the old is taking time, and a lot more effort than what we thought it would. It remains a project worth fighting for, and one on which our lives depend, writes the News24 editorial team

The festive season is supposed to be a period in which South Africans show goodwill towards each other as we retire to family and friends to take stock of the year and recharge our batteries, readying ourselves for 2023 which will undoubtedly be challenging.

And in this country, challenges abound, brought about by poor leadership, mismanagement, and corruption. We certainly don't need crass incidents of racism to derail our democratic project further.

So, when a video emerged from a Free State resort just outside of Bloemfontein showing a vicious attack by white adults on black youths it felt like the final twist of the knife after a year in which South Africans were bombarded by bad news.

Load shedding, a poor economy, the soaring cost of living, corruption and poor governance have all combined to cast a pall over Christmas and the new year.

But this should not distract us from what the Maselspoort incident was: a boorish, violent, and completely unjustifiable racist assault by white adults on black children.

The footage showing an adult choking a child in the water, and another - with cigarette in hand - grabbing another by his hair, is testament to the levels of disdain those individuals seemingly regard their compatriots with. It is something out of 1970s Bloemfontein, not 2022.

ALSO READ | 'We need to keep cool heads, allow rule of law to unfold' - family of boys attacked at Free State resort

Closed-circuit television footage that has since emerged clearly shows how the black children were blocked from entering the swimming pool, and when they did, how all the white swimmers climbed out of the pool. Can it be any more blatant? Can what we see in those videos be more revolting, backward, and utterly deplorable?

South Africans of every colour and creed should condemn events in the Free State unreservedly and unconditionally. Blatant and crude incidents like this are unacceptable in a society still grappling with issues of race and identity. Paternalism, patriarchy and baasskap has no place here. Neither is the apparent justification for the incident by right-wing activists, forwarded without any evidence - and incredibly, reported on as fact by some news outlets who didn't bother to confirm the claims.

Building a new society on the ruins of the old is taking time, and a lot more effort than what we thought it would. It remains a project worth fighting for, and one on which our lives depend.

Racists have no place here. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free stateracial incident
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
44% - 6027 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
3% - 351 votes
It makes no difference
53% - 7322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: End-of-year reflections on Eskom, Babita Deokaran and Phala Phala

28 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: End-of-year reflections on Eskom, Babita Deokaran and Phala Phala
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.97
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.46
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.09
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,816.65
+0.1%
Silver
23.95
+0.2%
Palladium
1,807.01
-0.6%
Platinum
1,062.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
83.46
-0.6%
Top 40
67,497
0.0%
All Share
73,597
0.0%
Resource 10
71,892
0.0%
Industrial 25
90,923
0.0%
Financial 15
15,544
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo